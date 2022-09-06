':-According to the French newspaper 'Libération', the PSG president is implicated in the imprisonment of an Algerian businessman^ in the same link - with some scrolling down - there is also this article...':-The three detainees have already been presented before an investigating judge to be questioned and give them a statement'Another possible scandal at PSG. According to the French media outlet Le Parisien , three individuals, accused of money laundering in favor of the Parisian group , were referred to the Paris Court for questioning and to give them a statement within the framework of an investigation that has been open since July 2021.These three men - two former police officers and a former PSG employee - were taken into police custody at the DGSI and IGPN facilities as part of a preliminary investigation opened in July 2021 by the Paris prosecutor's office for "violation of professional secrecy, influence peddling, corruption, forgery and use of forgery, assistance to illegal entry and stay in the gang organization, abuse of purpose" . They are suspected of having requested or used information protected by secrecy for the benefit of natural or legal persons , including PSG.'