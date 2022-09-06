« previous next »
Financial Fair Play - developments in here

Jack_Bauer

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 6, 2022, 12:44:21 am
Quote from: oojason on September  5, 2022, 03:49:39 pm
Some people have no sense of irony - or shame...


'PSG: "DEBT IS A DISASTER FOR FOOTBALL", AL-KHELAIFI TACKLES BARÇA (WITHOUT NAMING THEM)':-

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-1/psg-la-dette-est-un-desastre-pour-le-foot-al-khelaifi-tacle-le-barca-sans-le-nommer_AV-202209050435.html


(I'd say threating to kill staff of an opposing club because you have lost a football match... and getting away with it (no punishment at all)... because you sit on the board of UEFA and are friends with the UEFA Chief is also problematic... let alone propping your club up with dodgy sponsorship deals too.)
Why is this is sportswashing cnut on the UEFA board in the first place?
oojason

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm

'Al-Khelaifi involved in a kidnapping and extortion scandal':-

According to the French newspaper 'Libération', the PSG president is implicated in the imprisonment of an Algerian businessman

www.marca.com/futbol/psg/2022/09/29/6334c974268e3eab648b457a.html



^ in the same link - with some scrolling down - there is also this article...

'A hidden network of former police officers at the service of PSG in the crosshairs of French justice':-

The three detainees have already been presented before an investigating judge to be questioned and give them a statement


'Another possible scandal at PSG. According to the French media outlet Le Parisien , three individuals, accused of money laundering in favor of the Parisian group , were referred to the Paris Court for questioning and to give them a statement within the framework of an investigation that has been open since July 2021.

These three men - two former police officers and a former PSG employee - were taken into police custody at the DGSI and IGPN facilities as part of a preliminary investigation opened in July 2021 by the Paris prosecutor's office for "violation of professional secrecy, influence peddling, corruption, forgery and use of forgery, assistance to illegal entry and stay in the gang organization, abuse of purpose" . They are suspected of having requested or used information protected by secrecy for the benefit of natural or legal persons , including PSG.'
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 04:45:36 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September  6, 2022, 12:44:21 am
Why is this is sportswashing cnut on the UEFA board in the first place?

How on earth did he get on there be people from City or Newcastle next  :o ::)
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 05:20:12 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 07:51:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:40:56 pm
Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Saudi will totally control football very, very soon.
Nobody seems to have the appetite to take them on, they all just want their share of the blood money.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:51:56 pm
Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Saudi will totally control football very, very soon.
Nobody seems to have the appetite to take them on, they all just want their share of the blood money.


This would be their plan from the outset, no way the weedy, gutless Football authorities would ever pose a threat to them, they simply haven't got the balls or the intelligence.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm
PSG is one disturbed unhinged dangerous individual.

How he's still in Football after his threat to kill someone at the Bernabeu last season.

He'll just bribe the dodgy Parisian authorities.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 08:48:29 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
This would be their plan from the outset, no way the weedy, gutless Football authorities would ever pose a threat to them, they simply haven't got the balls or the intelligence.

They not do anything as they will be getting paid by them.

Nothing to stop clubs from breaking away if they wanted to and make sure it doesnt happen.

I mean the oil clubs are all no marks anyway nobody will miss them hardly powerhouses of footy.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Today at 08:42:37 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:48:29 pm
Nothing to stop clubs from breaking away if they wanted to and make sure it doesnt happen.

One day hopefully that will happen sick of these average teams being turned into so called "big teams" and the media fawning over them instead of calling them out as cheats
