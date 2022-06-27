Dont know where else to post this, so lll do this here. Itll probably be controversial but here goes. 😅



At the outset, let me say that l absolutely loathe what football is becoming. The love of money corrupts everything and football is no different. Having said that, lets try to step back and objectively see what money, especially Middle East oil money is doing. For many centuries, the colonial powers used whatever means necessary to achieve their colonial aims in large parts of the world. In the Middle East, money and eventually overt force was used to achieve the aims of the US, UK, France and others, especially with regards to access to oil. They didnt and still dont care that their actions fractured societies in the colonies creating misery for millions till today.



Now, some of these countries, namely Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia, are using their vast oil wealth to influence sport and perhaps eventually domestic politics in their ex-masters societies. China and Russia have seen how the west has used corruption and if that fails, outright gunboat diplomacy to get what it wants. Yes, were supposed to be living in more enlightened times but in absolute terms, the average citizen of countries like China have a long long way to go before they achieve close to the living standards of the average Western European. So for China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, its a means to an end. Perhaps the chickens are coming home to roost.