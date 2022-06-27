« previous next »
Financial Fair Play - developments in here

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
June 27, 2022, 10:49:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 27, 2022, 01:13:02 pm
UEFA have announced new Financial Sustainability regulations from June 2022. President Aleksander Ceferin explained, The evolution of the football industry, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic, has shown the need for wholesale reform and new regulations.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1541305051976695808

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

So basically we cant (wont) stop clubs from cheating FFP so were not going to try anymore
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
June 27, 2022, 11:17:43 pm
Ceferin was bought a while ago, remember when he was guest of honour post CAS trial at the Emptyhad at a CL game.

That PSG chairman in a influential position at UEFA probably had some say in these pathetic new financial rules.

His defending of state owned clubs recently just confirmed it, he's worse than Infantino and Platini, he doesn't even hide that he's under the thumb of ME despotic regimes.

ESL has to happen, a breakaway from the PL and UEFA is paramount now to save the game, these 3 state teams are going to hoover up all the trophies in England, France and have a monopoly in the CL amongst themselves.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
June 28, 2022, 12:44:25 am
Dont know where else to post this, so lll do this here. Itll probably be controversial but here goes. 😅

At the outset, let me say that l absolutely loathe what football is becoming. The love of money corrupts everything and football is no different. Having said that, lets try to step back and objectively see what money, especially Middle East oil money is doing. For many centuries, the colonial powers used whatever means necessary to achieve their colonial aims in large parts of the world. In the Middle East, money and eventually overt force was used to achieve the aims of the US, UK, France and others, especially with regards to access to oil. They didnt and still dont care that their actions fractured societies in the colonies creating misery for millions till today.

Now, some of these countries, namely Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia, are using their vast oil wealth to influence sport and perhaps eventually domestic politics in their ex-masters societies. China and Russia have seen how the west has used corruption and if that fails, outright gunboat diplomacy to get what it wants. Yes, were supposed to be living in more enlightened times but in absolute terms, the average citizen of countries like China have a long long way to go before they achieve close to the living standards of the average Western European. So for China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, its a means to an end. Perhaps the chickens are coming home to roost.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 05:54:57 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62771118

Paris Saint-Germain is one of eight clubs to be fined by European football's governing body, Uefa, for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

PSG have been ordered to pay an unconditional 10m euros (£8.6m) for not complying with "break-even" rules and could pay as much as 65m euros (£56.3m) depending on future compliance.

The break-even requirement is where clubs are ordered to not spend more than the income that they generate, and that they must balance their books over the course of three years.

Uefa told 19 other clubs they will be "monitored closely" in coming years.

They include Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester City, West Ham and Rangers.

The sanctions applied to clubs who played in Uefa's 2021-22 club competitions and came after analysis of the financial years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The other seven clubs required to make financial contributions are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, Beşiktaş, Marseille and Monaco.

Combined with PSG, they will pay at least 26m euros (£22.5m), but up to a total of 172m euros (£149m).
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 06:17:38 pm
A monetary fine mostly suspended for clubs that have near a trillion in backing

Hmm
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 06:23:46 pm
So the penalty for having spent too much money is to have to spend more money?  Makes perfect sense to me.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 06:28:19 pm
Finally some action. This will make PSG stop breaking the rules, Im sure! City getting a stern warning too..UEFA finally stepping up to the plate.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 06:31:43 pm
Yeah, fining clubs like PSG is not a deterrent. Fining anyone in the Champions League a paltry amount is not a deterrent really.

Seeing Chelsea and Man City listed as being monitored (is that all?) isn't surprising but interesting clubs like Leicester and West Ham are included in there as well.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:18:01 pm
Haha...paltry fines and 'warnings' clubs can pay the fines out of the money they earnt through over spending in the first place!

 Fuckin dumb 'deterrent'
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:18:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September  2, 2022, 05:54:57 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62771118

Paris Saint-Germain is one of eight clubs to be fined by European football's governing body, Uefa, for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

PSG have been ordered to pay an unconditional 10m euros (£8.6m) for not complying with "break-even" rules and could pay as much as 65m euros (£56.3m) depending on future compliance.

The break-even requirement is where clubs are ordered to not spend more than the income that they generate, and that they must balance their books over the course of three years.

Uefa told 19 other clubs they will be "monitored closely" in coming years.

They include Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester City, West Ham and Rangers.

The sanctions applied to clubs who played in Uefa's 2021-22 club competitions and came after analysis of the financial years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The other seven clubs required to make financial contributions are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, Beşiktaş, Marseille and Monaco.

Combined with PSG, they will pay at least 26m euros (£22.5m), but up to a total of 172m euros (£149m).
Uefa has no bottle. They should improve their FFP regulations and kick clubs that are taking the mickey out of the competition.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:20:13 pm
Some on here really believed the bollocks about Chelsea not being in danger of breaching FFP.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:22:14 pm
£8.6 million will definitely teach PSG
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:27:15 pm
Uefa will invest that money in football I'm sure...

tout c*nts
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:35:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  2, 2022, 07:22:14 pm
£8.6 million will definitely teach PSG

teach them to cheat better?

or

teach them that it's not even worth pretending to comply?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:37:02 pm
These clubs are just taking the piss and they know a quick trip to CAS will get any ban turned over. If Abu Dhabi can get away with it with all the evidence proving their guilt, then any club can get away with it.
Ceferin needs sacking and get someone in who will actually do something.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:44:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  2, 2022, 06:31:43 pm
Yeah, fining clubs like PSG is not a deterrent. Fining anyone in the Champions League a paltry amount is not a deterrent really.

Seeing Chelsea and Man City listed as being monitored (is that all?) isn't surprising but interesting clubs like Leicester and West Ham are included in there as well.
Points deduction or European competition exclusion, that's the only punishment that could hurt the Qatar and Abu Dhabi cheats.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:53:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  2, 2022, 07:35:19 pm
teach them to cheat better?

or

teach them that it's not even worth pretending to comply?

A little from column A, a little from column B
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 07:55:05 pm
Al-Khelaifi's smaller parties for close friends propably cost a few times more on average,bet he also approved the fine at a UEFA meeting as a member of the their executive committee  :D
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on September  2, 2022, 07:55:05 pm
Al-Khelaifi's smaller parties for close friends propably cost a few times more on average,bet he also approved the fine at a UEFA meeting as a member of the their executive committee  :D

He'll have helped them write these new rules. They couldn't care less about paying a fine.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 08:24:05 pm
Total joke, nothing new unfortunately.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 08:32:25 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September  2, 2022, 08:12:18 pm
He'll have helped them write these new rules. They couldn't care less about paying a fine.

Yeah he also owns beIN sports which brings hundreds of millions a year in revenue to UEFA via their TV rights deals,all of them eat out of his hand and pockets.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 2, 2022, 09:16:23 pm
The problem is that UEFA is also selling TV rights promoting these teams being there and playing in the competition. They are therefore incentivized to make sure that any rule breaking doesn't result in anything too drastic except in the most extreme of circumstances, like ManC just giving them the middle finger and spitting on the grave of a member. I think on the merits the ESL lawsuit does have this point in their favor.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 08:54:01 am
Fuckin joke, same old. It's legalised bribery at it's finest.

Not entirely sure why a spending cap with an extra percentage based on player sales cannot work. the whole revenue thing has proven to be a crock of shit with fake sponsors etc. Player earnings is the difficult one, but again, should be capped, its not like footballers REALLY deserve ludicrous earnings.



Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 08:57:18 am
Quote from: has gone odd on September  3, 2022, 08:54:01 am
Fuckin joke, same old. It's legalised bribery at it's finest.

Not entirely sure why a spending cap with an extra percentage based on player sales cannot work. the whole revenue thing has proven to be a crock of shit with fake sponsors etc. Player earnings is the difficult one, but again, should be capped, its not like footballers REALLY deserve ludicrous earnings.
Problem is, how do you regulate wealthy sovereign states? Weve seen with Abu Dhabi that they just create fake sponsorships to pump state funds into the club. Theses despotic states should never have been allowed to buy clubs in the first place. There is nothing that can be done to control them now.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 09:09:25 am
Quote from: JRed on September  3, 2022, 08:57:18 am
Problem is, how do you regulate wealthy sovereign states? Weve seen with Abu Dhabi that they just create fake sponsorships to pump state funds into the club. Theses despotic states should never have been allowed to buy clubs in the first place. There is nothing that can be done to control them now.

Investigate their sponsorships...simple as that. I've seen fucking twitter accounts pull them apart never mind a company with the resources that UEFA have.

They simply dont want to.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 09:15:04 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on September  3, 2022, 09:09:25 am
Investigate their sponsorships...simple as that. I've seen fucking twitter accounts pull them apart never mind a company with the resources that UEFA have.

They simply dont want to.
True. Although when Ceferin says he doesnt see the problem with countries owning clubs then you know hes been bought and does not want to upset them.
We even had the British government leaning on the PL to ensure they allowed Saudi to buy Newcastle.
The game is dead.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 02:48:02 pm
Nobody wants to see us lose out to city in a title race but if we do i hope City have it tied up by March and win it by 25 points or more so maybe just maybe the premier league can look at this farcical situation and bring in a proper system to stop this madness. Jurgen Klopp is the reason we aren't the German or French league's.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 02:49:33 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September  3, 2022, 02:48:02 pm
Nobody wants to see us lose out to city in a title race but if we do i hope City have it tied up by March and win it by 25 points or more so maybe just maybe the premier league can look at this farcical situation and bring in a proper system to stop this madness. Jurgen Klopp is the reason we aren't the German or French league's.

Have you seen their net spend this year? With that and the Haaland fee being lower than Núñez' (yeah right) the narrative would be that they've done it on a shoestring budget and that Guardiola is a genius.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 02:52:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September  3, 2022, 02:48:02 pm
Nobody wants to see us lose out to city in a title race but if we do i hope City have it tied up by March and win it by 25 points or more so maybe just maybe the premier league can look at this farcical situation and bring in a proper system to stop this madness. Jurgen Klopp is the reason we aren't the German or French league's.
Didn't happen in 2018 when they were in front by a similar amount and strolled to the title. Nothing would happen if they were in a similar position again.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 07:48:30 pm
Time to walk away from it all.
Still not watched a single match this season, not missing it either.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 08:17:04 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September  3, 2022, 02:52:44 pm
Didn't happen in 2018 when they were in front by a similar amount and strolled to the title. Nothing would happen if they were in a similar position again.

It wont over a single season, but if it keeps happening repeatedly, same team winning the title year after year by a large margin people will start turning off.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
September 3, 2022, 10:14:11 pm
Ceferin was bought about 2 years ago, and with that unhinged PSG chairman on the executive board of UEFA, FFP was then consigned to the nearest dustbin in Geneva.

Once it's the sportswash teams only challenging for trophies between them, maybe the rest of the country and media will finally realise state owned clubs are a cancer on the game.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1552 on: September 3, 2022, 10:33:44 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  3, 2022, 02:49:33 pm
Have you seen their net spend this year? With that and the Haaland fee being lower than Núñez' (yeah right) the narrative would be that they've done it on a shoestring budget and that Guardiola is a genius.

Gillette Soccer Saturday today included Jeff Stelling listing all of the transfers that were more than £51m and then finishing by asking "How big a bargain was Haaland?", to which all of the guests piled on the praise for the brilliant business by City. The narrative has well and truly been written and there isn't a chance in hell that anyone on a mainstream media platform is ever going to mention the agent fees, wages, or total value of the package.  He'll forever be the £51m man.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1553 on: September 3, 2022, 10:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September  3, 2022, 10:33:44 pm
Gillette Soccer Saturday today included Jeff Stelling listing all of the transfers that were more than £51m and then finishing by asking "How big a bargain was Haaland?", to which all of the guests piled on the praise for the brilliant business by City. The narrative has well and truly been written and there isn't a chance in hell that anyone on a mainstream media platform is ever going to mention the agent fees, wages, or total value of the package.  He'll forever be the £51m man.
Dear me. How come no one ever questions how on earth a player like Haaland had such a ridiculously low release clause anyway?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1554 on: September 3, 2022, 10:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September  3, 2022, 10:33:44 pm
Gillette Soccer Saturday today included Jeff Stelling listing all of the transfers that were more than £51m and then finishing by asking "How big a bargain was Haaland?", to which all of the guests piled on the praise for the brilliant business by City. The narrative has well and truly been written and there isn't a chance in hell that anyone on a mainstream media platform is ever going to mention the agent fees, wages, or total value of the package.  He'll forever be the £51m man.
Your first mistake was watching Sly Sports.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1555 on: September 3, 2022, 11:23:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  3, 2022, 10:14:11 pm
Ceferin was bought about 2 years ago, and with that unhinged PSG chairman on the executive board of UEFA, FFP was then consigned to the nearest dustbin in Geneva.

Once it's the sportswash teams only challenging for trophies between them, maybe the rest of the country and media will finally realise state owned clubs are a cancer on the game.

Dont hold your breath. The level of financial mismanagement that proceeded the state owned takeovers, and that was never dealt with by any official body in football, will always be an easy excuse for the media to turn a blind eye to the doping that we are seeing now. They celebrate the money, because its what keeps them in jobs, headlines about which owners most back managers with money, who made the record level signings, who won the window. When it comes to ethics in football, they disappeared decades ago. They can pretend the shallow ED&I campaigns (rainbow laces, headline stories on the revolutionary effect of players coming out, BLM) means that football is leading the way, but again they will always (a few individual reporters who are notable by exception) stop short of biting the hand that feeds them. Add the most gifted, but equally morally sold out, players and managers to the mix, and the resulting lack of action nor even criticism is a pretty clear sign that these sportswashing states are winning, and its unlikely to change anytime soon. If anything, I worry that the more successful and dominant they become, things are even less likely to change.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »

Some people have no sense of irony - or shame...


'PSG: "DEBT IS A DISASTER FOR FOOTBALL", AL-KHELAIFI TACKLES BARÇA (WITHOUT NAMING THEM)':-

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-1/psg-la-dette-est-un-desastre-pour-le-foot-al-khelaifi-tacle-le-barca-sans-le-nommer_AV-202209050435.html


(I'd say threating to kill staff of an opposing club because you have lost a football match... and getting away with it (no punishment at all)... because you sit on the board of UEFA and are friends with the UEFA Chief is also problematic... let alone propping your club up with dodgy sponsorship deals too.)
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 03:54:25 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  3, 2022, 02:49:33 pm
Have you seen their net spend this year? With that and the Haaland fee being lower than Núñez' (yeah right) the narrative would be that they've done it on a shoestring budget and that Guardiola is a genius.

MINUS 50 million net spend they have them down as on Sky this summer. Utter load of shit.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:54:25 pm
MINUS 50 million net spend they have them down as on Sky this summer. Utter load of shit.
We truly are in the post truth era.
This type of reporting and narrative setting is a great example of how we've ended up with the Government we've got. The media spout utter bullshit, no one challenges it and it becomes the truth. Depressing.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 06:06:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:49:39 pm
Some people have no sense of irony - or shame...


'PSG: "DEBT IS A DISASTER FOR FOOTBALL", AL-KHELAIFI TACKLES BARÇA (WITHOUT NAMING THEM)':-

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-1/psg-la-dette-est-un-desastre-pour-le-foot-al-khelaifi-tacle-le-barca-sans-le-nommer_AV-202209050435.html


(I'd say threating to kill staff of an opposing club because you have lost a football match... and getting away with it (no punishment at all)... because you sit on the board of UEFA and are friends with the UEFA Chief is also problematic... let alone propping your club up with dodgy sponsorship deals too.)
Knocks me sick seeing him talking about saving footballs ecosystem blah blah blah. Him and his fellow despots have come in and pissed all over the game, they have killed it.
