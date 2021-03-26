« previous next »
Author Topic: Financial Fair Play - developments in here

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1480 on: March 26, 2021, 02:15:01 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on March 25, 2021, 06:47:51 pm
Yes, it sounds utterly counter-intuitive. Let's remove the already very weak checks and limits on wage and fee inflation... to help clubs in a time of financial constraints.

This.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1481 on: March 26, 2021, 08:35:05 am
Depends on where they go with it, no? There's a point there in covid having caused major issues with how they do the reviews of club accounts, and City have already drawn a horse and cart through the loopholes. PSG have not stopped taking the piss.

That said, not convinced that focusing on wages is going to help. Saw with Rangers how long it can take for squirreled away payments to be cottoned onto - they'd already filled their trophy cabinet before the taxman figured out what was going on. And if you can't keep up with state subsidies via wholly owned companies then lord help you if you think you're catching onto that money just going to players directly instead.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1482 on: March 26, 2021, 08:54:52 am
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on March 25, 2021, 07:08:51 pm
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.

Good (bad) fishing.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1483 on: March 26, 2021, 09:14:40 am
Quote from: Zeb on March 26, 2021, 08:35:05 am
Depends on where they go with it, no? There's a point there in covid having caused major issues with how they do the reviews of club accounts, and City have already drawn a horse and cart through the loopholes. PSG have not stopped taking the piss.

That said, not convinced that focusing on wages is going to help. Saw with Rangers how long it can take for squirreled away payments to be cottoned onto - they'd already filled their trophy cabinet before the taxman figured out what was going on. And if you can't keep up with state subsidies via wholly owned companies then lord help you if you think you're catching onto that money just going to players directly instead.
It would be so easy for clubs like Man City to circumvent any regulations on wages. I wonder how many of citys players are also Ambassadors for Abu Dhabi?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1484 on: March 26, 2021, 09:37:28 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 25, 2021, 07:48:19 pm
You'd be wrong.

Ive had to go through the process myself when buying a business (a few times in fact) of proving the source of my income.

Id highflying doubt theyll be ignoring someone with public links to Russia invest without any sort of checks on the source of his money / funding.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #1485 on: March 26, 2021, 10:00:30 am
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on March 25, 2021, 07:08:51 pm
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.
Hope you're fishing, but if football becomes even more of a pissing contest between corrupt states / oligarchs than it already is then it truly is fucked.

I'm hanging on by my fingernails as it is, but to create a world where tradition, sporting heritage, building clubs incrementally become meaningless, renders the whole "sport" equally meaningless.

Where's the glory in one oil state spending a bit more than another oil state? The reason why our title win was so special was because of what we had to overcome to win it. We effectively had to have the 97 point season in order to show City how credible we were. That was sporting achievement and good management in tandem. Us backed by another oil state, beating Abu Dahbi? Nah.
Reply #1486 on: March 26, 2021, 12:21:38 pm
I do think we as a fan base are more built towards for saying no to being state-funded. Not just because of where we mostly stand politically and socially, but also because we know that we have been and can be successful without it. For Man City, I couldn't begrudge their fan base being excited by it all when they were taken over, because it has taken them to successes that were unimaginable to them beforehand, and the same would apply to fans of 95% of other clubs.

But at the same time, there must come a point where they question how meaningful it has all been, and the more that they win the more that feeling will grow. If I die without seeing Liverpool win the League again, I'll know that the one title I have seen us win will have meant more to me than anything Man City fans will have felt.
Reply #1487 on: March 26, 2021, 12:32:32 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 26, 2021, 12:21:38 pm
I do think we as a fan base are more built towards for saying no to being state-funded. Not just because of where we mostly stand politically and socially, but also because we know that we have been and can be successful without it. For Man City, I couldn't begrudge their fan base being excited by it all when they were taken over, because it has taken them to successes that were unimaginable to them beforehand, and the same would apply to fans of 95% of other clubs.

But at the same time, there must come a point where they question how meaningful it has all been, and the more that they win the more that feeling will grow. If I die without seeing Liverpool win the League again, I'll know that the one title I have seen us win will have meant more to me than anything Man City fans will have felt.

Reply #1488 on: March 26, 2021, 03:21:27 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 26, 2021, 12:21:38 pm
I do think we as a fan base are more built towards for saying no to being state-funded. Not just because of where we mostly stand politically and socially, but also because we know that we have been and can be successful without it. For Man City, I couldn't begrudge their fan base being excited by it all when they were taken over, because it has taken them to successes that were unimaginable to them beforehand, and the same would apply to fans of 95% of other clubs.

But at the same time, there must come a point where they question how meaningful it has all been, and the more that they win the more that feeling will grow. If I die without seeing Liverpool win the League again, I'll know that the one title I have seen us win will have meant more to me than anything Man City fans will have felt.

We will see, but I doubt it,  treble after treble and their fans still think their triumphs are tremendous victories against the odds vs project big pictured LiVARpool, manchester (p) united  and the corrupt UEFA who have it in for city.  It is the nature for fans to think the odds are stacked against their clubs achieving
Reply #1489 on: March 26, 2021, 03:29:01 pm
Quote from: markmywords on March 26, 2021, 03:21:27 pm
We will see, but I doubt it,  treble after treble and their fans still think their triumphs are tremendous victories against the odds vs project big pictured LiVARpool, manchester (p) united  and the corrupt UEFA who have it in for city.  It is the nature for fans to think the odds are stacked against their clubs achieving

Do they? Abu Dhabi fans seem like a really insecure and angry fanbase to me. Even in victory they get very upset at what they perceive to be a lack of respect from others. The opinion of other fanbases and the media means more to them than anything. 

They may enjoy it on the surface, and Im sure the legions of gormless children who are now fans of the team, hanging out on twitter love gloating about it. But in the most part, their fan base often has to try too hard to make it all meaningful, because they actually know it means nothing really.
Reply #1490 on: March 26, 2021, 03:40:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 26, 2021, 03:29:01 pm
Do they? Abu Dhabi fans seem like a really insecure and angry fanbase to me. Even in victory they get very upset at what they perceive to be a lack of respect from others. The opinion of other fanbases and the media means more to them than anything.

They may enjoy it on the surface, and Im sure the legions of gormless children who are now fans of the team, hanging out on twitter love gloating about it. But in the most part, their fan base often has to try too hard to make it all meaningful, because they actually know it means nothing really.

That is because they know what their club is. They know it is just a sportswashing vehicle for Abu Dhabi. They want their trophies to be meaningful, but they know they are not. If other clubs fans/ the authorities / the media etc accepted and respected city then the city fans would feel their trophies mean something. It will never happen tho.
Reply #1491 on: March 26, 2021, 05:19:51 pm
Considering they wouldn't be doing FFP checks until the 22/23 season at the earliest before this announcement then nothing is really changing in the short term.  Long term it seems FIFA and by extension UEFA are focused on reining in agents and their fees.  So figure wage controls where agent fees are included or something similar.  Hard to say how that would affect us as we do pay the most or thereabouts in agent fees.
Reply #1492 on: May 25, 2022, 04:59:03 pm

'Uefa's Aleksander Ceferin backs financial fair play rules after criticism of PSG Mbappe deal':-

Uefa will not be told "what to do" after criticism over Kylian Mbappe's contract extension at Paris St-Germain, says its president Aleksander Ceferin.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61579720


a snippet...


'PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the state-run sovereign-wealth fund in Qatar.

Ceferin, president of European football's governing body since 2016, says he is "tired" of complaints about the sport's willingness to allow state-run clubs.

"I've said that many times and I will say it again, tell me one argument why they shouldn't be the owners of a club," Ceferin said.

"If you say that clubs belong to the fans, don't you think that the other English clubs have owners - they have owners from the United States, some from the Middle East, they have owners from England. So it's exactly the same situation and I'm really tired of these accusations without any concrete grounds.

"I want to know who broke the rules and if you break the rules then you will be punished."'


:lmao
Reply #1493 on: May 25, 2022, 05:00:53 pm
They literally don't even try to hide it anymore.
Reply #1494 on: May 25, 2022, 05:01:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 25, 2022, 04:59:03 pm
'Uefa's Aleksander Ceferin backs financial fair play rules after criticism of PSG Mbappe deal':-

Uefa will not be told "what to do" after criticism over Kylian Mbappe's contract extension at Paris St-Germain, says its president Aleksander Ceferin.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61579720


a snippet...


'PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the state-run sovereign-wealth fund in Qatar.













Ceferin, president of European football's governing body since 2016, says he is "tired" of complaints about the sport's willingness to allow state-run clubs.

"I've said that many times and I will say it again, tell me one argument why they shouldn't be the owners of a club," Ceferin said.

"If you say that clubs belong to the fans, don't you think that the other English clubs have owners - they have owners from the United States, some from the Middle East, they have owners from England. So it's exactly the same situation and I'm really tired of these accusations without any concrete grounds.

"I want to know who broke the rules and if you break the rules then you will be punished."'


:lmao

So UEFA will be told what to do,for the right price.
Reply #1495 on: May 25, 2022, 05:03:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 25, 2022, 04:59:03 pm
'Uefa's Aleksander Ceferin backs financial fair play rules after criticism of PSG Mbappe deal':-

Uefa will not be told "what to do" after criticism over Kylian Mbappe's contract extension at Paris St-Germain, says its president Aleksander Ceferin.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61579720


a snippet...

:lmao
Was that interview given from his brand new yacht?
Reply #1496 on: May 25, 2022, 05:12:07 pm
Ceferin's bank accounts have seen a big boost recently judging by that agressive whataboutist nonsense  :lmao

And at the same time FIFA and their slimeball president Infantino speaking that they're like Gandhi bringing peace and human rights to Qatar with the World Cup when actually a townfull of people died building the stadiums for their event.

Disgusting.
Reply #1497 on: May 25, 2022, 05:15:48 pm
I thought Platini was bad but Ceferin makes him look like a Choirboy.

He's been bought, no winder that Unhinged PSG chairman is on the executive board of UEFA.

Bring on the fucking ESL asap without any UEFA affiliation, let UEFA become a non entity in the game and just cease to exist.
Reply #1498 on: May 25, 2022, 05:23:21 pm

'PSGs Nasser al-Khelaifi alleged to have offered Jérôme Valcke use of £6.2m villa' (2017):-

www.theguardian.com/football/2017/oct/13/psg-chairman-nasser-al-khelaifi-allegedly-used-villa-as-bribe



'In P.S.G. Case, Documents Show UEFA Surrendered Without a Fight' (2019):-

Facts and an investigators calculations raise questions about European soccers commitment to enforcing its financial fair-play rules.

www.nytimes.com/2019/07/24/sports/psg-uefa-ffp.html



'Prosecutor demands prison sentence for PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi if found guilty at trial' (2022):-

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/psg-nasser-al-khelaifi-prison-26420176



'Nasser Al-Khelaifi, facing 28-month prison sentence, sent Real Madrid staff member death threat' (2022):-

https://therealchamps.com/2022/03/09/al-khelaifi-real-madrid-death-threat

& https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Actualites/L-uefa-ouvre-une-procedure-disciplinaire-contre-al-khelaifi-et-leonardo-apres-real-madrid-psg/1321330

nothing has come of this so far - it will probably just go away - or a token fine issued...



'Is Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi now the most powerful man in football?':-

www.goal.com/en-gb/news/is-paris-saint-germain-president-nasser-al-khelaifi-now-the-most-/1qvdmgeaev7e31fg262n14rm94



'PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi delivers scathing attack on Super League clubs':-

https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/psg-chairman-nasser-al-khelaifi-delivers-scathing-attack-on-super-league-clubs-287846

^ "When passing through a storm, you need a good captain, not like the one in the past, who went away from the ship," added Ceferin, taking a further swipe at Agnelli. "The ECA has a good captain. Your future is bright [Nasser Al-Khelaifi]."



Nasser Al-Khelaifi, CEO & Chairman of PSG, on the UEFA Executive Committee, chair of the ECA, and obviously good friend of FIFA's Valke... also has UEFA's head Cefernin (also his 'good friend') going to bat for him too.


:lmao

Reply #1499 on: May 25, 2022, 05:38:26 pm
UEFA need a name change to CUEFA

C= Corrupt
Reply #1500 on: June 15, 2022, 01:59:05 pm

'La Liga denounces PSG and Manchester City for infringing the rules of financial fair play':-

www.laliga.com/es-NL/noticias/laliga-denuncia-al-psg-y-manchester-city-por-infringir-las-normas-de-fair-play-financiero


'LaLiga this week filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which will join another against Manchester City in April, for understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial fair play regulations.

LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself.

LaLiga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out, either through direct injections of money or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense.

The complaints against Manchester City before UEFA were made in April and this last week the one corresponding to PSG has been presented, although it is not ruled out that in the coming days extensions of some of these complaints will be made with the contributions of new data.

Additionally, LaLiga has contracted law firms in France and Switzerland, including the French firm of lawyer Juan Branco, with the aim of undertaking administrative and judicial actions before the competent French bodies and before the European Union as soon as possible.

In Switzerland, LaLiga is studying different representation options due to possible conflicts of interest of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi derived from his different roles in PSG, UEFA, ECA and BeIN Sports.

It is not the first time that LaLiga has denounced these anti-competitive practices before UEFA. The Spanish organization has always led the defense of economic control. In 2017 and 2018, he filed briefs with UEFA against PSG and Manchester City for infringing financial fair play, which resulted in sanctions by UEFA against both "state clubs", although they were later annulled due to strange decisions by the CAS.

The complaints from LaLiga, as well as the statements that the association of Spanish clubs has been making in recent times in this regard, are made based on data and after a detailed monitoring and analysis of the audited accounts of the clubs.'


^ translated via google. Doubt anything at all will be done - but good on them for continuing to call out the state owned sportswashers - and inaction by UEFA etc.
Reply #1501 on: June 15, 2022, 04:08:52 pm
If La Liga really wanted to make a statement they should just boycott all European club football. No Real Madrid or Barcelona would put the cat among the pigeons.
Reply #1502 on: June 15, 2022, 04:22:05 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on June 15, 2022, 04:08:52 pm
If La Liga really wanted to make a statement they should just boycott all European club football. No Real Madrid or Barcelona would put the cat among the pigeons.

They tried that with the ESL until the PL clubs shit the bed after Gary Neville and co had a meltdown and the fans kicked off.
Reply #1503 on: June 16, 2022, 03:25:26 pm
I'd love it if ourselves, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs together asked for an independent review into FFP and the questionable sponsorship contracts of City, PSG and the failure of FFP to act on Chelsea despite 20 years of £1mil a week over spend.  Would stick the cats amongst the pigeons.
Reply #1504 on: June 16, 2022, 03:37:58 pm
La Liga and their clubs hold a lot of sway, and they don't look like letting this drop anytime soon.
Reply #1505 on: June 16, 2022, 04:00:42 pm
Mad how a whole league with two of the biggest teams in the world is about to get put on its arse by some lawyers working for Abu Dhabi and Qatar.
Reply #1506 on: June 16, 2022, 06:18:27 pm
It's just a shame that La Liga comes out with this after Real Madrid lost out on DoF Mbappe. They're right of course, but the timing makes them look slightly peeved. But better that than nothing I suppose, I just wish more leagues and clubs would come out and make it a common cause.

"LaLiga is studying different representation options due to possible conflicts of interest of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi derived from his different roles in PSG, UEFA, ECA and BeIN Sports." This in particular is insane and it's crazy that no one has really made a fuss about it.
Reply #1507 on: June 17, 2022, 07:49:37 pm

'UEFA sanctions Leonardo with a match ban' (for his role in the Real Madrid vs PSG post-match fracas where PSG's Nasser Al Khelaifi threatened to kill a member of the Real Madrid staff):-

https://www.marca.com/futbol/2022/06/17/62acb8efe2704eaa398b458b.html


'The Disciplinary Commission has decided to sanction the then sports director of PSG Leonardo Araújo with one match for violating the disciplinary rules and sports conduct, as reflected in articles 11, 12 and 15.

Leonardo, accompanied by Nasser Al Khelaifi , went down to the locker room as soon as the match ended, berating the Referees for actions taken on Leonardo, accompanied by Nasser Al Khelaifi, went down to the locker room as soon as the match ended, berating the referees for actions taken on the field of game.'


So far... absolutely nothing about any punishment for the PSG Chairman reportedly threatening to kill a Real Madrid member of staff. (https://therealchamps.com/2022/03/09/al-khelaifi-real-madrid-death-threat)
Reply #1508 on: June 17, 2022, 10:04:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on June 17, 2022, 07:49:37 pm
'UEFA sanctions Leonardo with a match ban' (for his role in the Real Madrid vs PSG post-match fracas where PSG's Nasser Al Khelaifi threatened to kill a member of the Real Madrid staff):-

https://www.marca.com/futbol/2022/06/17/62acb8efe2704eaa398b458b.html


'The Disciplinary Commission has decided to sanction the then sports director of PSG Leonardo Araújo with one match for violating the disciplinary rules and sports conduct, as reflected in articles 11, 12 and 15.

Leonardo, accompanied by Nasser Al Khelaifi , went down to the locker room as soon as the match ended, berating the Referees for actions taken on Leonardo, accompanied by Nasser Al Khelaifi, went down to the locker room as soon as the match ended, berating the referees for actions taken on the field of game.'


So far... absolutely nothing about any punishment for the PSG Chairman reportedly threatening to kill a Real Madrid member of staff. (https://therealchamps.com/2022/03/09/al-khelaifi-real-madrid-death-threat)


That's the most corrupt-UEFA thing imaginable

 :lmao

Reply #1509 on: June 18, 2022, 03:03:06 am
They are not even trying to hide it anymore..
Reply #1510 on: June 25, 2022, 11:31:44 pm
"It's easy to always attack UEFA and FIFA, but it is simple: if you play less, you get paid less," Ceferin declared.

"The ones who should be complaining are the factory workers who get paid a thousand euros a month."

What a spectacularly ignorant way of looking at things.
Everything seems to be about money with this guy.
Ceferin is incredibly ignorant or corrupt as fuck. Possibly both...
I can imagine Klopp reading those statements and laughing histerically.
We can all agree footballers are overpaid and many other professions criminally underpaid. What's that got to do with managers like Klopp wanting less games for the safety of the players and for the good of the game in general I'll never know.
Reply #1511 on: Yesterday at 01:53:55 am
Quote from: thx in advance on June 25, 2022, 11:31:44 pm
"It's easy to always attack UEFA and FIFA, but it is simple: if you play less, you get paid less," Ceferin declared.

"The ones who should be complaining are the factory workers who get paid a thousand euros a month."

What a spectacularly ignorant way of looking at things.
Everything seems to be about money with this guy.
Ceferin is incredibly ignorant or corrupt as fuck. Possibly both...
I can imagine Klopp reading those statements and laughing histerically.
We can all agree footballers are overpaid and many other professions criminally underpaid. What's that got to do with managers like Klopp wanting less games for the safety of the players and for the good of the game in general I'll never know.
He's certainly well qualified to speak about less work for more money I suppose.
Reply #1512 on: Yesterday at 07:17:47 am
I hate him more than Platini and Blatter. They were corrupt. He is corrupt and mask off.
Reply #1513 on: Yesterday at 11:29:18 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:17:47 am
I hate him more than Platini and Blatter. They were corrupt. He is corrupt and mask off.

He does tend to talk a lot, and quite provocatively. I hope that this could lead to an undoing
Reply #1514 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm
UEFA have announced new Financial Sustainability regulations from June 2022. President Aleksander Ceferin explained, The evolution of the football industry, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic, has shown the need for wholesale reform and new regulations.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1541305051976695808

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Reply #1515 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:02 pm
UEFA have announced new Financial Sustainability regulations from June 2022. President Aleksander Ceferin explained, The evolution of the football industry, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic, has shown the need for wholesale reform and new regulations.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1541305051976695808

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Not sure how you can laugh at it when the ESL would have basically been the same thing as SwissRamble is pointing out.

I think there is some good parts to this as in theory all of the top 6 would need to cut some costs unless revenue keeps apace.



The problem as always though is there is seemingly nothing going to be done about the inflated associated party transactions for the Oil clubs. So you can't really imagine any scenario where this would affect them except if the PL or Ligue 1 come down on those clubs themselves. Pretty hard to imagine that.
Reply #1516 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:26:19 pm
Not sure how you can laugh at it when the ESL would have basically been the same thing as SwissRamble is pointing out.

I think there is some good parts to this as in theory all of the top 6 would need to cut some costs unless revenue keeps apace.



The problem as always though is there is seemingly nothing going to be done about the inflated associated party transactions for the Oil clubs. So you can't really imagine any scenario where this would affect them except if the PL or Ligue 1 come down on those clubs themselves. Pretty hard to imagine that.

One of the SwissRamble tweets does say this:

Quote
The fair value rule has been extended, so it now covers all transactions, not just those with a related party. Of course, its easier said than done to assess fair value, as previous cases with #MCFC & #PSG (among others) have amply demonstrated. Of particular interest to #NUFC

But I will be surprised if it makes a difference.
Reply #1517 on: Today at 05:45:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:26:19 pm
The problem as always though is there is seemingly nothing going to be done about the inflated associated party transactions for the Oil clubs. So you can't really imagine any scenario where this would affect them except if the PL or Ligue 1 come down on those clubs themselves. Pretty hard to imagine that.

The only thing I can imagine being any use here would be to have an absolute avoidance of any apparent crossing over conflicts of interest between companies. And the burden of proof being minimal for the regulatory (in this case UEFA). Bit like how even a perceived potential conflict of interest in legal proceedings is enough to mean it needs to be removed/mitigated against.

Eg if there's a single board member or major shareholder at a club with an investment or similar position (or family member/spouse) in a sponsoring organisation, then they can't declare any earnings from that organisation until a lengthy investigation proves absolutely that it's legitimate.

And if it's big money, then that would presumably put a club close being immediately sanctioned (and these should be codified and public, and should include points docking) if it happens - and have to face dire consequences - so really incentivising them to only take real offers.
Reply #1518 on: Today at 05:54:01 pm
Doesn't matter what the rules are, UEFA have shown they have no appetite to enforce them.
Reply #1519 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm
I think the European Super League will come back in another guise, better thought out, with better sporting integrity, and much better communication and preparedness.

With the likes of Nasser Al Khelaifi and Ceferin running the show, it is ripening for a big change.
