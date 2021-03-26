':-'LaLiga this week filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which will join another against Manchester City in April, for understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial fair play regulations.LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself.LaLiga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out, either through direct injections of money or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense.The complaints against Manchester City before UEFA were made in April and this last week the one corresponding to PSG has been presented, although it is not ruled out that in the coming days extensions of some of these complaints will be made with the contributions of new data.Additionally, LaLiga has contracted law firms in France and Switzerland, including the French firm of lawyer Juan Branco, with the aim of undertaking administrative and judicial actions before the competent French bodies and before the European Union as soon as possible.In Switzerland, LaLiga is studying different representation options due to possible conflicts of interest of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi derived from his different roles in PSG, UEFA, ECA and BeIN Sports.It is not the first time that LaLiga has denounced these anti-competitive practices before UEFA. The Spanish organization has always led the defense of economic control. In 2017 and 2018, he filed briefs with UEFA against PSG and Manchester City for infringing financial fair play, which resulted in sanctions by UEFA against both "state clubs", although they were later annulled due to strange decisions by the CAS.The complaints from LaLiga, as well as the statements that the association of Spanish clubs has been making in recent times in this regard, are made based on data and after a detailed monitoring and analysis of the audited accounts of the clubs.'^ translated via google. Doubt anything at all will be done - but good on them for continuing to call out the state owned sportswashers - and inaction by UEFA etc.