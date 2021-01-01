« previous next »
Yes, it sounds utterly counter-intuitive. Let's remove the already very weak checks and limits on wage and fee inflation... to help clubs in a time of financial constraints.

Depends on where they go with it, no? There's a point there in covid having caused major issues with how they do the reviews of club accounts, and City have already drawn a horse and cart through the loopholes. PSG have not stopped taking the piss.

That said, not convinced that focusing on wages is going to help. Saw with Rangers how long it can take for squirreled away payments to be cottoned onto - they'd already filled their trophy cabinet before the taxman figured out what was going on. And if you can't keep up with state subsidies via wholly owned companies then lord help you if you think you're catching onto that money just going to players directly instead.
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.

Depends on where they go with it, no? There's a point there in covid having caused major issues with how they do the reviews of club accounts, and City have already drawn a horse and cart through the loopholes. PSG have not stopped taking the piss.

That said, not convinced that focusing on wages is going to help. Saw with Rangers how long it can take for squirreled away payments to be cottoned onto - they'd already filled their trophy cabinet before the taxman figured out what was going on. And if you can't keep up with state subsidies via wholly owned companies then lord help you if you think you're catching onto that money just going to players directly instead.
It would be so easy for clubs like Man City to circumvent any regulations on wages. I wonder how many of citys players are also Ambassadors for Abu Dhabi?
You'd be wrong.

Ive had to go through the process myself when buying a business (a few times in fact) of proving the source of my income.

Id highflying doubt theyll be ignoring someone with public links to Russia invest without any sort of checks on the source of his money / funding.
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.
Hope you're fishing, but if football becomes even more of a pissing contest between corrupt states / oligarchs than it already is then it truly is fucked.

I'm hanging on by my fingernails as it is, but to create a world where tradition, sporting heritage, building clubs incrementally become meaningless, renders the whole "sport" equally meaningless.

Where's the glory in one oil state spending a bit more than another oil state? The reason why our title win was so special was because of what we had to overcome to win it. We effectively had to have the 97 point season in order to show City how credible we were. That was sporting achievement and good management in tandem. Us backed by another oil state, beating Abu Dahbi? Nah.
I do think we as a fan base are more built towards for saying no to being state-funded. Not just because of where we mostly stand politically and socially, but also because we know that we have been and can be successful without it. For Man City, I couldn't begrudge their fan base being excited by it all when they were taken over, because it has taken them to successes that were unimaginable to them beforehand, and the same would apply to fans of 95% of other clubs.

But at the same time, there must come a point where they question how meaningful it has all been, and the more that they win the more that feeling will grow. If I die without seeing Liverpool win the League again, I'll know that the one title I have seen us win will have meant more to me than anything Man City fans will have felt.
