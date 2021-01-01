I do think we as a fan base are more built towards for saying no to being state-funded. Not just because of where we mostly stand politically and socially, but also because we know that we have been and can be successful without it. For Man City, I couldn't begrudge their fan base being excited by it all when they were taken over, because it has taken them to successes that were unimaginable to them beforehand, and the same would apply to fans of 95% of other clubs.



But at the same time, there must come a point where they question how meaningful it has all been, and the more that they win the more that feeling will grow. If I die without seeing Liverpool win the League again, I'll know that the one title I have seen us win will have meant more to me than anything Man City fans will have felt.