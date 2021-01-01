« previous next »
Yes, it sounds utterly counter-intuitive. Let's remove the already very weak checks and limits on wage and fee inflation... to help clubs in a time of financial constraints.

This.
Depends on where they go with it, no? There's a point there in covid having caused major issues with how they do the reviews of club accounts, and City have already drawn a horse and cart through the loopholes. PSG have not stopped taking the piss.

That said, not convinced that focusing on wages is going to help. Saw with Rangers how long it can take for squirreled away payments to be cottoned onto - they'd already filled their trophy cabinet before the taxman figured out what was going on. And if you can't keep up with state subsidies via wholly owned companies then lord help you if you think you're catching onto that money just going to players directly instead.
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.

Good (bad) fishing.
Depends on where they go with it, no? There's a point there in covid having caused major issues with how they do the reviews of club accounts, and City have already drawn a horse and cart through the loopholes. PSG have not stopped taking the piss.

That said, not convinced that focusing on wages is going to help. Saw with Rangers how long it can take for squirreled away payments to be cottoned onto - they'd already filled their trophy cabinet before the taxman figured out what was going on. And if you can't keep up with state subsidies via wholly owned companies then lord help you if you think you're catching onto that money just going to players directly instead.
It would be so easy for clubs like Man City to circumvent any regulations on wages. I wonder how many of citys players are also Ambassadors for Abu Dhabi?
