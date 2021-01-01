Usmanov free to pump more billions into Everton.
And you wouldn't take him for 3-4 years to partner Virgil or Kabak, as the situation demanded?
Is this like the billions he pumped into Arsenal?
I mean it's always hard to see how a player will go fitness wise post 30. Some drop off a cliff and others are machines - I really don't know enough about him to know which he'd be.He's a great player, but then so is Gomez. So are others out there like Caleta-Car.
He didn't majority own Arsenal
He didn't majority own Arsenal but I'm pretty sure he claimed if he did that he would spend. Regardless he's clearly plowing money in Everton for whatever reason.
He doesn't own any of Everton.
And yet USM is helping make sure their books don't fall afoul of FFP if they were to qualify for Europe. Also the amount of money Moshiri has pumped into Everton make no sense in relation to his net worth unless he's leveraged everything.
Then why doesn't Usmanov buy Everton? He was hugely public in his ownership of Arsenal - why is he hiding behind Moshilaaa now?
Why did Abramovich have to move to Israel?
That's a rather ambiguous answer.
Sorry, thought it was common knowledge that Abramovich no longer has a UK visa due to the political issues and wanting to validate where he got his money from. I can't see how Usmanov wouldn't get similar scrutiny whereas Moshiri is a UK national.
Hed still need to prove where his money is coming from. Abramovich got an Israeli visa as allows him free movement into the UK after it was lost as you say.
Not sure if this has been mentioned alreadyhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/25/football-financial-fair-play-rules-to-be-ripped-up-after-covid-crisis
Who, Moshiri? He's not Russian. Are you claiming that there would be the same scrutiny? I have a hard time believing that and once he's in then it seems proven that the FA and PL give no further scrutiny aside from the wage controls. I think also at some point common sense needs to kick in. Moshiri had £1.3b and has now spent almost half of that on Everton? Please. There's no way.
From there...Covid 19 has generated a revenue crisis and had a big impact on the liquidity of clubs, he said. This is a crisis which is very different from anything we have had to tackle before. In such a situation obviously clubs are struggling; they have difficulties in complying with their obligations."Yeah, in a massive part due to allowing the likes of Chelsea, City and PSG massively inflated the market for both fee's and wages - and forcing clubs to continually spend more and more to try and compete.But sure, the answer is to allow them to go and spend even more unchecked. That'll cause no issues whatsoever.
Yes, it sounds utterly counter-intuitive. Let's remove the already very weak checks and limits on wage and fee inflation... to help clubs in a time of financial constraints.
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.
Anyone investing over here will have to prove the source of their money - UK citizen or not - it's pretty standard even at lower value investments, let alone many many millions.
Are you really trying to say investment from a UK national will get the same scrutiny as investment from a Russian oligarch? I work in finance but not in the UK. That said the money laundering laws are pretty similar and there is no way this would be true.
Football is never more important than human rights.
