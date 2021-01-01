« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:18:53 pm
Usmanov free to pump more billions into Everton.

Is this like the billions he pumped into Arsenal?
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:41:40 pm
And you wouldn't take him for 3-4 years to partner Virgil or Kabak, as the situation demanded?

I mean it's always hard to see how a player will go fitness wise post 30. Some drop off a cliff and others are machines - I really don't know enough about him to know which he'd be.

He's a great player, but then so is Gomez. So are others out there like Caleta-Car.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:50:12 pm
Is this like the billions he pumped into Arsenal?

He didn't majority own Arsenal but I'm pretty sure he claimed if he did that he would spend.  Regardless he's clearly plowing money in Everton for whatever reason.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm
I mean it's always hard to see how a player will go fitness wise post 30. Some drop off a cliff and others are machines - I really don't know enough about him to know which he'd be.

He's a great player, but then so is Gomez. So are others out there like Caleta-Car.

From what some people have said, Joe's latest injury is a very bad one, big worry for him and Caleta-Car, yeah people seem to like him and the price was mentioned at 20 million Euro I think; getting both him and Kabak could be a real option.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm
He didn't majority own Arsenal

He doesn't own any of Everton.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm
He didn't majority own Arsenal but I'm pretty sure he claimed if he did that he would spend.  Regardless he's clearly plowing money in Everton for whatever reason.

Moshi laaa owns the Blueshite
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:54:47 pm
He doesn't own any of Everton.

And yet USM is helping make sure their books don't fall afoul of FFP if they were to qualify for Europe.  Also the amount of money Moshiri has pumped into Everton make no sense in relation to his net worth unless he's leveraged everything.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:45:51 pm
And yet USM is helping make sure their books don't fall afoul of FFP if they were to qualify for Europe.  Also the amount of money Moshiri has pumped into Everton make no sense in relation to his net worth unless he's leveraged everything.

Moshiri owns a chunk of USM though. So it could easily have been Moshiri who funded the naming rights.
Usmanov has a 60% economic interest and 100% voting rights in USM Holdings with other major beneficiaries  the companies of Andrei Skoch and Farhad Moshiri  owning 30% and 10%, respectively.

Whatever Moshiri has is because Usmanov let him have.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:45:51 pm
And yet USM is helping make sure their books don't fall afoul of FFP if they were to qualify for Europe.  Also the amount of money Moshiri has pumped into Everton make no sense in relation to his net worth unless he's leveraged everything.

Then why doesn't Usmanov buy Everton? He was hugely public in his ownership of Arsenal - why is he hiding behind Moshilaaa now?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:10:42 pm
Then why doesn't Usmanov buy Everton? He was hugely public in his ownership of Arsenal - why is he hiding behind Moshilaaa now?

Why did Abramovich have to move to Israel?
Always believed this to be Platini and Valckes (or was it Infantini?) way of reigning the riches being pumped into the Premier League. Once Qatari and other money also started coming into the French league the green tint in their eyes and the zeal went away.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:18:49 pm
Why did Abramovich have to move to Israel?

That's a rather ambiguous answer.
Well, this takes us one step closer to the European Super League, without any control from UEFA ...
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:21:53 pm
That's a rather ambiguous answer.

Sorry, thought it was common knowledge that Abramovich no longer has a UK visa due to the political issues and wanting to validate where he got his money from.  I can't see how Usmanov wouldn't get similar scrutiny whereas Moshiri is a UK national.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm
Sorry, thought it was common knowledge that Abramovich no longer has a UK visa due to the political issues and wanting to validate where he got his money from.  I can't see how Usmanov wouldn't get similar scrutiny whereas Moshiri is a UK national.

Hed still need to prove where his money is coming from.

Abramovich got an Israeli visa as allows him free movement into the UK after it was lost as you say.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
Hed still need to prove where his money is coming from.

Abramovich got an Israeli visa as allows him free movement into the UK after it was lost as you say.

Who, Moshiri?  He's not Russian.  Are you claiming that there would be the same scrutiny?  I have a hard time believing that and once he's in then it seems proven that the FA and PL give no further scrutiny aside from the wage controls.  I think also at some point common sense needs to kick in.  Moshiri had £1.3b and has now spent almost half of that on Everton?  Please.  There's no way.

Abramovich is now an Israeli citizen.  I can find no record of him actually visiting the UK since 2018 regardless of him being able to visit for 6 months.  It doesn't allow him to live or work in the UK and considering the political climate that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
Who, Moshiri?  He's not Russian.  Are you claiming that there would be the same scrutiny?  I have a hard time believing that and once he's in then it seems proven that the FA and PL give no further scrutiny aside from the wage controls.  I think also at some point common sense needs to kick in.  Moshiri had £1.3b and has now spent almost half of that on Everton?  Please.  There's no way.

Anyone investing over here will have to prove the source of their money - UK citizen or not - it's pretty standard even at lower value investments, let alone many many millions.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:45:50 pm
Not sure if this has been mentioned already

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/25/football-financial-fair-play-rules-to-be-ripped-up-after-covid-crisis

From there...

Covid 19 has generated a revenue crisis and had a big impact on the liquidity of clubs, he said. This is a crisis which is very different from anything we have had to tackle before. In such a situation obviously clubs are struggling; they have difficulties in complying with their obligations."

Yeah, in a massive part due to allowing the likes of Chelsea, City and PSG massively inflated the market for both fee's and wages - and forcing clubs to continually spend more and more to try and compete.

But sure, the answer is to allow them to go and spend even more unchecked. That'll cause no issues whatsoever.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:26:56 pm
From there...

Covid 19 has generated a revenue crisis and had a big impact on the liquidity of clubs, he said. This is a crisis which is very different from anything we have had to tackle before. In such a situation obviously clubs are struggling; they have difficulties in complying with their obligations."

Yeah, in a massive part due to allowing the likes of Chelsea, City and PSG massively inflated the market for both fee's and wages - and forcing clubs to continually spend more and more to try and compete.

But sure, the answer is to allow them to go and spend even more unchecked. That'll cause no issues whatsoever.

Yes, it sounds utterly counter-intuitive. Let's remove the already very weak checks and limits on wage and fee inflation... to help clubs in a time of financial constraints.
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:47:51 pm
Yes, it sounds utterly counter-intuitive. Let's remove the already very weak checks and limits on wage and fee inflation... to help clubs in a time of financial constraints.

From reading that, they want to clamp down on fees and wages.

Man City present their new signing Haaland, he's on £50k a week. Then Ferrariland in Abu Dhabi present their new director of rides Haaland, on £250k per week.
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:08:51 pm
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.
I would rather walk away from football and never have anything to do with it. In fact if we were taken over by a foreign state that is exactly what I would do. Citys rulers and those at PSG have completely fucked the game as it is. If theyre are left to continue unhindered then the game will look very different in the future with many fans giving up on it.
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:08:51 pm
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.

Id rather never win anything again to be honest.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:24:37 pm
Anyone investing over here will have to prove the source of their money - UK citizen or not - it's pretty standard even at lower value investments, let alone many many millions.

Are you really trying to say investment from a UK national will get the same scrutiny as investment from a Russian oligarch?  I work in finance but not in the UK.  That said the money laundering laws are pretty similar and there is no way this would be true.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:24:03 pm
Are you really trying to say investment from a UK national will get the same scrutiny as investment from a Russian oligarch?  I work in finance but not in the UK.  That said the money laundering laws are pretty similar and there is no way this would be true.

No, I'm not saying the same level. However someone like Moshiri, given his close business links to a Russian oligarch, most certainly would.
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:08:51 pm
Financial fair play going suggests we need to get new owners in to have any lasting ability to compete. Time to put human rights etc concerns aside. We need state backed investment.

Football is never more important than human rights.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:34:50 pm
Football is never more important than human rights.
It is to Man City fans.
