Other than being an independent body, isn't that what FFP was supposed to be?



Well, yeah, in theory. In practice it's something else entirely. Independent is the important point, as Craig has said.In this ideal hypothetical, all sponsorships and TV deals must be cleared at the final stage by this fictional body as representing actual sense to those putting the money down.City getting £100m a year from Etihad makes zero sense (random number for illustrative purposes). Okay, transpose this to Man Utd. It still makes no sense (less bonkers than City getting such a deal but still).When we can plainly see the above, why is it not being challenged more? It shouldn't have to be investigated to be challenged, everything should automatically have to submit to this proposed review before it's allowed to be ratified. In an ideal world of which we do not live, but come on, it's not exactly a radical proposal is it.