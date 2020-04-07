« previous next »
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1400 on: April 7, 2020, 08:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Americano12345 on April  7, 2020, 08:18:23 pm
I wonder whether the current situation is going to cause the downfall of FFP? I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if this was the case

Why would it?
Offline Americano12345

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1401 on: April 7, 2020, 08:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April  7, 2020, 08:18:44 pm
Why would it?
Obviously I haven't studied all of the English(just as an example, every country pretty much) clubs financial situations, but I am working on the assumption that a vast majority have lost their income stream and would be unable to pass FFP. I also read somewhere that the restrictions might be lifted for this year just to help clubs recover (if/when I find it i can link)
Offline Skeeve

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1402 on: April 7, 2020, 09:26:06 pm »
The reporting periods will be adjusted to reflect the situation, but the financial problems all the clubs are undergoing will make ffp even more important as without it, the oil states would have far too big an advantage over the clubs that have to live within their own means.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1403 on: June 18, 2020, 05:37:56 pm »
Break-even calculations relaxed due to COVID
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/newsid=2642261.html

Quote
The new break-even regulations - valid during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons - will see the assessment of the financial year 2020 postponed for one season. It will be assessed together with the financial year 2021.

The hope is the adverse impact of the pandemic will be neutralised by averaging the combined deficit of 2020 and 2021 and by further allowing specific Covid-19 adjustments.
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/uefa-transfer-window-october-ffp-regulations-relaxed-a4473036.html

Offline harleydanger

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1404 on: June 19, 2020, 01:59:10 am »
Well there is Newcastles window to spend 2 billion open
Offline Something Worse

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1405 on: June 19, 2020, 02:26:41 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on June 19, 2020, 01:59:10 am
Well there is Newcastles window to spend 2 billion open

Nope
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 10:04:00 am »
UEFA to blow final whistle over financial fair-play:

it will be announced a new system of financial control that will leave much more freedom of spending to clubs

https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1374636735112560642?s=19
Online RedSince86

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 10:06:31 am »
I wonder how FSG will think about this.

City will just push the envelope even more to turn the PL into a one horse race.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 10:13:06 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:06:31 am
I wonder how FSG will think about this.

City will just push the envelope even more to turn the PL into a one horse race.

Hopefully the PL decide to double down on their own rules then, as a completely one horse race is no good for the league.
Online cdav

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:04:00 am
UEFA to blow final whistle over financial fair-play:

it will be announced a new system of financial control that will leave much more freedom of spending to clubs

https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1374636735112560642?s=19

The comments underneath show how utterly fucked most fandom is.

You've got the likes of Villa and Everton fans celebrating as they think their owners can spend more, but City and Chelsea will just pull away from the rest by having unrestricted spending
Online rob1966

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:50:05 am
The comments underneath show how utterly fucked most fandom is.

You've got the likes of Villa and Everton fans celebrating as they think their owners can spend more, but City and Chelsea will just pull away from the rest by having unrestricted spending

Fucking bellends. This has just made the European Super League more likely. For us and Utd to compete financially, we would need to now have individual £700m TV deals, which we could do if we weren't hamstrung by the PL splitting the money between clubs who have done fuck all to deserve it.
Offline jillc

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 10:59:50 am »
UEFA should be disbanded just what is the point of it anymore?  :butt
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 11:06:53 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:06:31 am
I wonder how FSG will think about this.

City will just push the envelope even more to turn the PL into a one horse race.

I wonder how the Premier League clubs will think about it. Just imagine City are walking the league now and then they go out and buy say Haaland and another 50 million midfielder. They have some much in reserve it is ridiculous. Their £60 million squad player is Mahrez, their current record signing.

Relaxing FFP does not suit John Henry's group's agenda if you ask me. They should be investing more in the 1st team otherwise Liverpool risk being also rans. And also rans DURING the last 3 years of Klopp's contracts; that is going to hurt, that is.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:09:35 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:06:53 am
Relaxing FFP does not suit John Henry's group's agenda if you ask me.

It doesn't suit 90% of the clubs in the league - prob all but City and Chelsea at the top, and maybe Everton (for now) and possibly Villa. Although ultimately they are all very limited compared to City (even Chelsea).
Online Tuco Ramírez

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
With no FFP in the Premier League, it would probably lead to teams wanting separate TV deals...

Offline kavah

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:06:31 am
I wonder how FSG will think about this...
this probably
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 11:17:35 am
With no FFP in the Premier League, it would probably lead to teams wanting separate TV deals...

Us and Man U would get more TV money world-wide than all the other English clubs combined
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 11:27:50 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:09:35 am
It doesn't suit 90% of the clubs in the league - prob all but City and Chelsea at the top, and maybe Everton (for now) and possibly Villa. Although ultimately they are all very limited compared to City (even Chelsea).

I mean: yeah. It's a massive problem if you are Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, even Man U.
City could metaphorically piss on all of us.

But the answer for us is we HAVE to invest a little bit, net £70 million is what I'm saying, if we max out on sales and Edwards does his normal magic. I've give you an example, if Koulybaly was available for around £38 million, Liverpool should be all over that. You partner him with Virgil and there is nothing City can do that is better than that, even if they spend £800 million!
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:27:50 am
there is nothing City can do that is better than that, even if they spend £800 million!

Of course there is - they buy 4 of them and when one of ours break down, and one of theirs, they stay the same level and we cannot.

It's exactly what they've done this season. Every other side has had injuries or tiredness, us more than most, and they've been able to have 16-18 players all of the highest level so can cover when others cannot.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 11:49:03 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:27:50 am
I mean: yeah. It's a massive problem if you are Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, even Man U.
City could metaphorically piss on all of us.

But the answer for us is we HAVE to invest a little bit, net £70 million is what I'm saying, if we max out on sales and Edwards does his normal magic. I've give you an example, if Koulybaly was available for around £38 million, Liverpool should be all over that. You partner him with Virgil and there is nothing City can do that is better than that, even if they spend £800 million!

What nonsense :D

For a start, they're both close to their 30s.

More to the point, whats to stop them just slapping £500 million down for Mbappe, Haaland and Messi?
Online rob1966

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:49:03 am
What nonsense :D

For a start, they're both close to their 30s.

More to the point, whats to stop them just slapping £500 million down for Mbappe, Haaland and Messi?

Sheik Mansoor is personally worth £17 billion, £500 million is nothing to him, never mind when they pool their cash.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 12:10:01 pm »
Well that's shit news. Guess we'll have to wait and see what this new framework looks like.....I guess with this in mind though, at least clubs won't feel the need to disguise where and to whom money is being paid.

Can't wait to see what City's wage bill really looks like....
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm »
Let's scrap a system of financial controls and restrictions when many clubs are on their arses. Yep makes perfect sense in UEFA's blinkered world. Just like hosting the Euros in multiple countries during a pandemic ::) They are going to end up killing their own cash cow
Online RedSince86

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 12:17:01 pm »
I wonder how big Ceferin's Villa in the UAE and Yacht are that's moored next to it is.

I thought something was fishy when he was made guest of honour last season at a CL group game at the Emptyhad, months before that time barred sham verdict that cleared them of FFP.
Offline free_at_last

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm »
Imagine the revenue if we kept all of our own TV money(like Barca and Real) or, at least, an increased amount.
If there's no FFP then we have to protect ourselves against the unlimited cash of City , Chelsea.
As for the smaller clubs - if they are willing to scrap an English FFP and leave City to run away then they can find their their own revenue - a number of them showed their hand at the start of the pandemic last year, putting themselves first, so it's up to us and the red mancs to do the same to protect our competitiveness...how we get the EPL to agree is another thing but us and the mancs are the most powerful in England so should have some leverage.
Online JRed

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 01:46:35 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 12:47:15 pm
Imagine the revenue if we kept all of our own TV money(like Barca and Real) or, at least, an increased amount.
If there's no FFP then we have to protect ourselves against the unlimited cash of City , Chelsea.
As for the smaller clubs - if they are willing to scrap an English FFP and leave City to run away then they can find their their own revenue - a number of them showed their hand at the start of the pandemic last year, putting themselves first, so it's up to us and the red mancs to do the same to protect our competitiveness...how we get the EPL to agree is another thing but us and the mancs are the most powerful in England so should have some leverage.
The clubs will have to do something and keeping all tv money generated may well be the only way. Clubs could bypass the sky deal and make their own deals. There is no other way of any club competing financially with the Middle East sovereign states such as Abu Dhabi. Liverpool and Man Utd are the obvious ones in the PL that would benefit from this.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 01:55:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:46:35 pm
The clubs will have to do something and keeping all tv money generated may well be the only way. Clubs could bypass the sky deal and make their own deals. There is no other way of any club competing financially with the Middle East sovereign states such as Abu Dhabi. Liverpool and Man Utd are the obvious ones in the PL that would benefit from this.

Abu Dhabi TV would just buy City's TV rights for £1bn a year. They'd not be arsed.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
This was just the inevitable outcome started when they intentionally let PSG off the hook then botched the ManC case.  Now they had to drop FFP due to Covid as otherwise 90% of teams wouldnt qualify with the losses theyll post in these 2 seasons.  How do you put the genie back in the bottle after fucking it up so badly?  I cant see there being 14 votes in the PL to roll back the financial controls so will this really change anything for them?  Other leagues with looser rules, sure this could be good or bad.
Online JRed

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:55:01 pm
Abu Dhabi TV would just buy City's TV rights for £1bn a year. They'd not be arsed.
Possibly so, but what is the solution?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 02:11:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:05:31 pm
Possibly so, but what is the solution?
It needing to pass muster by an independent board that looks at the viability of all projected individual deals, both sponsorship and viewing rights? Like would have to happen for any normal business' making a decision.

They would have to be impartial and separate from the Premier League or Fifa/Uefa. And it would simply be - does the amount that's proposed to be given to this club, by this company/entity etc actually make fiscal sense from the position of the entity paying the money. Hundreds of millions to watch Man City play, for even the whole UAE with a population of 9 million would make virtually no sense.

Never going to happen but something like this could weed out the ridiculous, over-inflated sponsorships such as City's, that technically represent terrible value to the sponsor and would equally combat trying to put a deal for hundreds of millions on the table for viewing rights of a city state with just over 1 million population.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Part of me wonders once the Qatar World Cup is over how much the Middle East is going to spend on this.  There is no guarantee theyll continue plowing money into these teams for no gain.  The Chinese already pulling out is a good example of this.  The political winds changed and now theres no money.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:05:31 pm
Possibly so, but what is the solution?

If UEFA won't enforce FFP then the PL needs to do so. Having one team unchecked financially compared to the rest will make the PL a much worse "product" and harm the revenues of all the others.

Hopefully the PL teams grow some balls and put some proper protections in place.
Online Wullie160975

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 02:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:11:15 pm
It needing to pass muster by an independent board that looks at the viability of all projected individual deals, both sponsorship and viewing rights? Like would have to happen for any normal business' making a decision.

They would have to be impartial and separate from the Premier League or Fifa/Uefa. And it would simply be - does the amount that's proposed to be given to this club, by this company/entity etc actually make fiscal sense from the position of the entity paying the money. Hundreds of millions to watch Man City play, for even the whole UAE with a population of 9 million would make virtually no sense.

Never going to happen but something like this could weed out the ridiculous, over-inflated sponsorships such as City's, that technically represent terrible value to the sponsor and would equally combat trying to put a deal for hundreds of millions on the table for viewing rights of a city state with just over 1 million population.

Other than being an independent body, isn't that what FFP was supposed to be?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 02:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:51:11 pm
Other than being an independent body, isn't that what FFP was supposed to be?

Yeah but UEFA are about as corrupt as they get, so the independent thing is prob quite important.
Online JRed

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 03:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:29:55 pm
If UEFA won't enforce FFP then the PL needs to do so. Having one team unchecked financially compared to the rest will make the PL a much worse "product" and harm the revenues of all the others.

Hopefully the PL teams grow some balls and put some proper protections in place.
If the rest of Europe isnt following FFP then PL wont because it would put English clubs at a disadvantage.

Man Citys rulers, with their escape at CAS, have put the game in a very dangerous position. They knew exactly what would happen and having no FFP protection in place for clubs suits them perfectly. 
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 03:08:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:06:25 pm
If the rest of Europe isnt following FFP then PL wont because it would put English clubs at a disadvantage.

Man Citys rulers, with their escape at CAS, have put the game in a very dangerous position. They knew exactly what would happen and having no FFP protection in place for clubs suits them perfectly.

It shouldn't, because a well thought out PL FFP would allow for transfer spending at decent levels - and given PL clubs are seeing higher revenues than most of their European counterparts it would allow them to compete.

I mean sure, maybe not against the likes of PSG, but then we can't compete with them regardless so what's the issue?!
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 03:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:51:11 pm
Other than being an independent body, isn't that what FFP was supposed to be?
Well, yeah, in theory. In practice it's something else entirely. Independent is the important point, as Craig has said.

In this ideal hypothetical, all sponsorships and TV deals must be cleared at the final stage by this fictional body as representing actual sense to those putting the money down.

City getting £100m a year from Etihad makes zero sense (random number for illustrative purposes). Okay, transpose this to Man Utd. It still makes no sense (less bonkers than City getting such a deal but still).

When we can plainly see the above, why is it not being challenged more? It shouldn't have to be investigated to be challenged, everything should automatically have to submit to this proposed review before it's allowed to be ratified. In an ideal world of which we do not live, but come on, it's not exactly a radical proposal is it.
Online Fromola

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:06:31 am
I wonder how FSG will think about this.

City will just push the envelope even more to turn the PL into a one horse race.

Usmanov free to pump more billions into Everton.
