« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)  (Read 260233 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,698
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3280 on: November 14, 2024, 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 14, 2024, 10:46:55 pm
Dont forget The Rasmus.
A poor man's Lordi, if you ask me.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3281 on: November 15, 2024, 12:02:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 14, 2024, 09:53:03 pm
Sami Hyypia, Jari Litmanen, Mika Hakkinen, erm, Papa Moomin, can you hear me? Your boys took a hell of a beating, your boys took a hell of a beating.
Also the lad who breeds Japanese deer in our great land that was with my sisters mate. Such a boring yet interesting bastard.

Mind you, the deer taste great so he's probably onto something.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,496
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3282 on: November 15, 2024, 11:21:41 am »
Great double save by Kelleher

You always fancy the keeper when there is a long delay. He got up very well to make a double save and took a bang to the head for good measure, but as he played on he was fine

Brilliant keeper
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
The booing by the Brits, of My Lucky Horse, was, is, a disgrace.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:00:48 pm by CHOPPER »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,894
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 05:34:17 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 04:59:17 pm
The booing by the Brits, of My Lucky Horse, was, is, a disgrace.

Thats the Welsh and Scottish for you. No class, sadly.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm »
Lovely twatting of Kane there, by Scales, theyll be cheering that back on the emmerdale isle.

Big Jack RIP
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 05:48:27 pm »
Ye big German bollock
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 05:51:31 pm »
Horrible game this but the lads are making it really hard for England. Fully expect England to win but 0-0 keeps the hope alive for another 45 mins or so anyway
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm »
What a horrible little rat Molumby is, everything I hate about football.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 05:59:09 pm »
That massive prick in an orange goalie kit as well, the fucking antagonising wanker.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 06:00:58 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 05:59:09 pm
That massive prick in an orange goalie kit as well, the fucking antagonising wanker.
Should be on a lifetime ban
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:00:58 pm
Should be on a lifetime ban

Or an IED.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
Thats not a yellow
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 06:12:57 pm »
Would have been nice if the ref gave us a penalty first half for a blatant shirt pull  ::) No complaints on their penalty but he doesn't need to give a second yellow there at all.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,004
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 06:14:59 pm »
That will go down as an assist for the Irish back two.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 