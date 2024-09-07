I stayed in the team hotel on Sunday, nice lads, never turned anyone away, was nice too they could sit around having a tea and no one bother them.
The lack of security was amazing though, they had two rooms set up on my floor, one a games room, the other a meeting room.
My 6 year old took me down to the first room, a games room, he literally just walked down unchallenged (pool table, table tennis), I must have walked in and around 5 times at least and no one came near me (team was training), all their drinks and equipment just lying around, just beside it all their containers with all the jersies etc just lying there
Meeting room, just sitting on the table is how they lined the england team up, There was even a note book lying there with information on players they are looking up and scouting plus the odd tactical stuff
Mad that stuff like that is just left lying around, even in one office a Maradona 1994 shirt, Could easily have swiped it but I am sure I would have had a wrap on the knuckles