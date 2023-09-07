« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)  (Read 254063 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,309
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3200 on: September 7, 2023, 09:53:27 pm »
We'd have beaten them if we had Ferguson.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3201 on: September 7, 2023, 10:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on September  7, 2023, 09:46:09 pm
Could have been worse and we had a couple of decent chances ourselves.

That'll be the title of my award winning book on the Stephen Kenny era
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3202 on: September 11, 2023, 02:44:35 pm »
Had to feel for Kenny after the match last night, RTE interviewed him and he was all over the place

he is an awful speaker but he looked totally broken last night
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3203 on: September 11, 2023, 02:51:17 pm »
Whatever about the results the only luck he's had has been the devil's luck. I like Kenny as a person and I've always respected him professionally (in Ireland) as well. Don't have any idea where the FAI go from here if they axe him.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3204 on: September 11, 2023, 02:59:08 pm »
Thats the problem, not sure who replaces him, and whoever it is would they do better?

Would they get the best out of an average squad?

Would they resort to pre historic ball?

When you look at the team there is a lot of negativity there

Bazunu, relegated with Southampton last year, lost his place for a while and conceded a lot of goals

Doherty, struggled at Spurs, hardly got a kick at Atletico Madrid

Duffy, getting on, hardly played last season

Collins, lost his place at Wolves last season, struggling to get in the 11 at Brentford, potential there though

McClean, getting on a bit, playing 4th tier football

Ogbene, Potential there but was only at Rotherham, bench warming at Luton

Idah, bang average

These guys have to go up against some of the best in Europe, they will struggle as a result

Losing Ferguson for both games was a huge huge blow
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,779
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3205 on: September 11, 2023, 03:16:35 pm »
It's a poor squad but Ferguson gives them some hope if he can live up to the bulling. A top player can carry a small or middling nation a long way (i.e. Bale with Wales). Robbie Keane carried them for years in terms of goals and it keeps you competitive if you have a regular scorer. If Kelleher lives up to his potential at the other end then that's a good basis to start from, but he'll need regular game time at club level.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3206 on: September 11, 2023, 03:27:21 pm »
It is true that we don't have the best level of talent. It is also true that it's possible to do far better with mediocre players than Kenny has. I wanted him to succeed so it is very disappointing. But the fact is he has won just 5 out of 26 competitive matches, losing to Armenia and Luxembourg and drawing with Azerbaijan. His five wins have come against Gibraltar, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Armenia, and Scotland. It just isn't good enough, and saying there aren't managerial alternatives isn't a good enough reason to keep him on.

Scotland have some talent, such as McTominay, Robbo, McGinn, and Tierney (when fit). They have also the likes of Jack Hendry (Al Ittifaq), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), and Lyndon Dykes (QPR). Overall, perhaps better than Ireland but not to the degree where they should be producing miles better results. This Scottish side has beaten Spain at home and Norway away in this campaign, Ukraine and Ireland in the Nations League, and qualified for Euro 2020. Since being knocked out of that tournament, Scotland has won 15 of its 22 games, drawing 3 and losing 4. The defeats came against Ukraine, Ireland, Turkey, and Denmark, while drawing with Poland, Austria, and Ukraine. 19 of those 22 games have been 'competitive,' Scotland has won 15, since they didn't win any of their three friendlies.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3207 on: September 11, 2023, 03:31:02 pm »
I just dont know who would come in and get us to the stage where we even come close to qualifying

I am not defending Kenny, I think he is out of his depth and has had enough time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3208 on: September 11, 2023, 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 11, 2023, 03:31:02 pm
I just dont know who would come in and get us to the stage where we even come close to qualifying

I am not defending Kenny, I think he is out of his depth and has had enough time.
It's a tough one to be sure. However, we don't need a 'big name.' Michael O'Neill did great things with NI the first time and Steve Clarke is doing a fine job with Scotland.
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3209 on: September 11, 2023, 03:35:28 pm »
Really wanted Kenny to happen and be a success - along with most of the lads who go to the match as far as I can see.  He's had no luck and been able to generate no momentum. That's with the aforementioned endless patience and goodwill from the stands.
 Don't want to go back to the agricultural mess we were before either.

I think the squad has enough potential to start getting results.

It's a zombie campaign now though. It was genuinely funeral-ish and very resigned at full time. A collective shrug from the crowd, what now? I think the energy just needs to be changed sadly, we need a clean slate. If we have no money I'd nearly give it to Duff. Just someone with a bit more steel, not necessarily ripping up and starting again.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,309
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3210 on: September 11, 2023, 04:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  6, 2021, 05:06:42 pm

There's no easy fixes, so it's probably best if we stop caring *all* that much about who's in the dug out now and start a very long term, very unsexy plan of developing the next generation of footballers.  Because it doesn't really matter at all if we get a draw against Serbia this week, or beat Azerbaijan in the return game.  Kenny isn't the issue, and whatever the problem is, getting Sam fucking Allardyce in isn't the solution, who's name I saw trending on Twitter earlier. Jesus fucking wept.
Said this 2 years ago. Still holds up. Will probably say it again in 2 years time. And another 2 years after that, when we're all sick of the results under Damien Duff.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3211 on: September 11, 2023, 04:14:13 pm »
Made an approach for England u-21 manager Lee Carsley apparently.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,774
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3212 on: September 11, 2023, 04:31:18 pm »
The young fella Ferguson aside, does the Republic have any other decent players?
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3213 on: September 11, 2023, 04:44:44 pm »
Maybe not top drawer but we've decent young lads. The keepers, Collins, O'Shea, Omobamidele, Cullen, Ogbene. They're all playing PL football. Not top half but there's a young nucleus to work with of good footballers. Could be doing with some MFs coming through, but it's not a total wasteland. Some decent championship level lads too.

Damian Delaney saying Duff too on 2nd Captains. Good discussion on there about the whole thing.
« Last Edit: September 11, 2023, 05:02:12 pm by Jean Girard »
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3214 on: September 12, 2023, 12:49:35 pm »
press conference on Thursday, looks to be game over
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3215 on: September 12, 2023, 07:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 11, 2023, 04:31:18 pm
The young fella Ferguson aside, does the Republic have any other decent players?

Why wasnt Kelleher getting a game? Hes far better than Bazuns.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3216 on: September 12, 2023, 08:06:55 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 12, 2023, 12:49:35 pm
press conference on Thursday, looks to be game over

Hope so, Kenny's had enough time and it isn't working. We need someone else in to lay the groundwork for Euro 2028. If we are going to be joint hosts we need to be in a competitive shape.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3217 on: September 12, 2023, 11:01:47 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 12, 2023, 07:45:56 pm
Why wasnt Kelleher getting a game? Hes far better than Bazuns.
bazunu plays every week. Kelleher doesn't. Though playing behind Southampton defence can't be great
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,309
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3218 on: September 14, 2023, 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 12, 2023, 12:49:35 pm
press conference on Thursday, looks to be game over
@McDonnellDan

Jonathan Hill confirms Stephen Kenny will be in charge for remaining three games of Euro 2024 campaign and friendly with New Zealand

Suggests full in-depth review will take place then
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,309
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3219 on: July 10, 2024, 03:32:47 pm »
Boom. The waiting is over. We've got our man, someone who has beaten England in a major championship. The glory days are back.

Spoiler
@gcooney93
🚨 It's finally over.

FAI announce Heimir Hallgrímsson as new Ireland head coach.

Former Iceland boss, left Jamaica after recent Copa America
[close]

Spoiler
Yes it's the Icelandic co-manager at Euro 2016 who wasn't Lars Lagerback. He took over in sole charge for the 2018 World Cup campaign, which they qualified for.

[close]
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3220 on: July 10, 2024, 03:41:27 pm »
I am stunned at that

Follow the landsdowne road page on facebook and that has come out of nowhere, thought it was a wind up
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,309
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3221 on: July 10, 2024, 03:44:33 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 10, 2024, 03:41:27 pm
I am stunned at that

Follow the landsdowne road page on facebook and that has come out of nowhere, thought it was a wind up
There must be two dozen journalists who regularly posted potential candidates. Probably on average 5 names per journo. So there's maybe 100 names that were in the public domain. But not once was he ever whispered about.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3222 on: July 10, 2024, 06:25:05 pm »
What a joke of an appointment.  There is no actual plan or structure for football in this country. Just haven't a clue.

To discard O Shea for this guy is a disgrace also.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3223 on: July 10, 2024, 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on July 10, 2024, 06:25:05 pm
What a joke of an appointment.  There is no actual plan or structure for football in this country. Just haven't a clue.

To discard O Shea for this guy is a disgrace also.
He has qualified for three major tournaments. What has O Shea done in management?
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3224 on: July 10, 2024, 06:56:35 pm »
Well they said they wanted a big name and at 18 letters it looks like they are true to their word!
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3225 on: July 10, 2024, 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 10, 2024, 06:44:38 pm
He has qualified for three major tournaments. What has O Shea done in management?

I've no issue with him and aware of what he achieved with Iceland but this appointment just highlights the fact that the FAI haven't a clue. We were going down one direction in terms of a footballing philosophy but now going in another direction.


O Shea deserved a chance imo
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,301
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3226 on: July 10, 2024, 09:41:23 pm »
Rafa was available. Couldve nipped over on the P&O.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,537
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3227 on: July 11, 2024, 01:08:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 10, 2024, 09:41:23 pm
Rafa was available. Couldve nipped over on the P&O.
Couldn't believe he wasn't looked at. He would be up for it and going by his last job I'm sure he wouldn't have commanded a huge salary.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,852
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3228 on: July 30, 2024, 12:45:09 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/29/steve-coogan-to-play-mick-mccarthy-in-film-roy-keane-saipan

Steve Coogan is to play Mick McCarthy in a film about the then Republic of Ireland managers bust-up with Roy Keane before the 2002 World Cup. Saipan, scheduled for release next summer, takes the name of the Pacific island where the squad were preparing for the tournament hosted by Japan and South Korea. McCarthy said he sent Keane home because the midfielder had become a disruptive influence.

Playing Keane will be the Bafta-nominated Cork native Éanna Hardwicke. Coogans mother was born in Ireland and his great-grandparents on his fathers side emigrated from Ireland to England. Keane is from Cork.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3229 on: July 30, 2024, 12:55:22 pm »
Andy Serkis is playing the dog.
Logged
AHA!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,301
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3230 on: August 2, 2024, 09:29:23 pm »
Coogan is far too old. McCarthy was in his mid-forties back then, even if he looked a bit older! Shouldve tested out Walter Goggins Barnsley accent.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,005
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3231 on: August 2, 2024, 10:39:18 pm »
Strange that its taken 22 years for it to be made into a film. No doubt it'll re-divide the nation all over again ;D Looking back on it now, it was kind of mental, wasn't it? Not just the bust up itself, but the media frenzy and warfare it caused throughout the country. The whole Island lost its marbles

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3232 on: August 21, 2024, 10:14:35 pm »
Not the national team related but Andre Wisdom has just signed for my local team Derry City !  That came out of the blue. Be good to see what he's like. He's only 31, if he can take Derry to the league title he'll be a legend here
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,309
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3233 on: August 21, 2024, 10:32:18 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on August 21, 2024, 10:14:35 pm
Not the national team related but Andre Wisdom has just signed for my local team Derry City !  That came out of the blue. Be good to see what he's like. He's only 31, if he can take Derry to the league title he'll be a legend here
Just so long as he gets his sat nav working properly and doesn't end up beaching his car in the Foyle. Or worse still, the more disreputable parts of the Bogside.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3234 on: August 21, 2024, 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August 21, 2024, 10:32:18 pm
Just so long as he gets his sat nav working properly and doesn't end up beaching his car in the Foyle. Or worse still, the more disreputable parts of the Bogside.

 ;D He'll be safe enough in the bogside Ray, infact they'll love him if he plants 1 or 2 Shamrock Rovers players first chance he gets. Ironically I was in the bogside today for a little event thing when I heard the story. Derry need a bit more going forward, but be great to see how he gets on
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,249
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3235 on: August 22, 2024, 08:21:59 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August  2, 2024, 10:39:18 pm
Strange that its taken 22 years for it to be made into a film. No doubt it'll re-divide the nation all over again ;D Looking back on it now, it was kind of mental, wasn't it? Not just the bust up itself, but the media frenzy and warfare it caused throughout the country. The whole Island lost its marbles


I am only seeing this now but yeah it nearly caused war

On a group on facebook that posts about Keane fairly often, even now straight away
"he walked out"
"he was sent home"
"he gave mick no choice"
"mick is a clown"
"keane only wanted whats best"
"traitor"
"keane fault"
"micks fault"
"could they not just be friends"
"We could have won the world cup"

Quote from: slaphead on August 21, 2024, 10:14:35 pm
Not the national team related but Andre Wisdom has just signed for my local team Derry City !  That came out of the blue. Be good to see what he's like. He's only 31, if he can take Derry to the league title he'll be a legend here
fairly random alright, he went a few years without playing i think
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3236 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Lots of long balls here. Ken Early will be outraged.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,486
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3237 on: Today at 05:16:18 pm »
Started well but there you go
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3238 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Fucking Rice.

TAA opens them up like a ripe melon. Says a lot he's been the best playmaker in the side. Southgate is a clown.

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 