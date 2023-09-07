It is true that we don't have the best level of talent. It is also true that it's possible to do far better with mediocre players than Kenny has. I wanted him to succeed so it is very disappointing. But the fact is he has won just 5 out of 26 competitive matches, losing to Armenia and Luxembourg and drawing with Azerbaijan. His five wins have come against Gibraltar, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Armenia, and Scotland. It just isn't good enough, and saying there aren't managerial alternatives isn't a good enough reason to keep him on.



Scotland have some talent, such as McTominay, Robbo, McGinn, and Tierney (when fit). They have also the likes of Jack Hendry (Al Ittifaq), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), and Lyndon Dykes (QPR). Overall, perhaps better than Ireland but not to the degree where they should be producing miles better results. This Scottish side has beaten Spain at home and Norway away in this campaign, Ukraine and Ireland in the Nations League, and qualified for Euro 2020. Since being knocked out of that tournament, Scotland has won 15 of its 22 games, drawing 3 and losing 4. The defeats came against Ukraine, Ireland, Turkey, and Denmark, while drawing with Poland, Austria, and Ukraine. 19 of those 22 games have been 'competitive,' Scotland has won 15, since they didn't win any of their three friendlies.



