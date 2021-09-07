Ken really was gaslighting Murph throughout the argument. Out of order, I thought.
And I like Ken. He thinks cogently and writes fluently. But he's wrong.
Yeah I love Ken, but not even I can defend him on this one. The 'Take off the glasses' They Live reference had my rolling around the kitchen though.
Ken is the most belligerent of the pro-Kenny media. He's all in. But he holds a mirror up to the rest of us and how we must sound. We sound crazy for the most part - I understand that. Murph was talking all the reality there. But fuck it - in for a penny etc. It was very, very entertaining.
I thought Richie and Damo Delaney (who is my favourite ex-pro pundit at this point) did a great job in the longer discussion afterwards. It was really interesting.