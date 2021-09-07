« previous next »
Offline MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 09:53:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September  7, 2021, 09:48:33 pm
He nearly Daniel Aggered one into the top corner from 30 yards out in injury time.
with how Norwich are doing youd think hed not be far away from a start. I dunno maybe its just a purple patch but to me he looks like he has a touch of class and the physical stuff to go with it.

Bazunu looks great as well. I though Kelleher would be first choice going into this but you can see why not after those performances. Shame hes with city.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 10:05:58 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  7, 2021, 09:53:16 pm
with how Norwich are doing youd think hed not be far away from a start. I dunno maybe its just a purple patch but to me he looks like he has a touch of class and the physical stuff to go with it.

Bazunu looks great as well. I though Kelleher would be first choice going into this but you can see why not after those performances. Shame hes with city.

I think he is quite rated but might struggle to be in the first team at Norwich now they signed Kabak and Hanley is the captain.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 10:18:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  7, 2021, 10:05:58 pm
I think he is quite rated but might struggle to be in the first team at Norwich now they signed Kabak and Hanley is the captain.
Didn't know they signed Kabak. Either way with how shit they are I reckon he will get a go sooner or later.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 10:21:44 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  7, 2021, 10:18:21 pm
Didn't know they signed Kabak. Either way with how shit they are I reckon he will get a go sooner or later.

Oh yeah, he'll get a gig in some games because I think Farke likes him a lot but it could be more of a season of waiting for opportunities unless he really does well with his chances.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 10:33:02 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on September  6, 2021, 05:48:58 pm
I'm pro-Kenny, as far as I'm pro something new. A fresh start. No agenda, we're fucked. I want change. I want something new to succeed. I want a new group of players. I want a new way of playing that might take another generation to work. It's the only way.

So am I. Purely because I seen close up what he did with my local club, Derry City. He took Derry to levels no one believed we could go to. 0-0 at home to PSG, losing 2-0 in Paris to 2 set piece goals. Winning 1-0 away to Gothenburg. Fair enough it was a while ago but he did similar work with Dundalk.
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 11:17:33 pm
Just home from it. What a last 15 that was. Incredible in there for the last few.  Atmosphere came out of nowhere. Game was dead on 70 minutes.

Result papers over how poor we were in midfield for lots of that. Cullen was spent. Idah too. McGrath and Browne might as well have been sitting with me. An acre between them and the other 2. Subs changed the momentum of the game. But it took a bit too long to come. We suffered more than we had to.

Serbia are good but they showed all the flaws in playing that system with that 11. I'd feel better with a 3 in midfield. The problem with that system is the spare man is always a centre half. So the midfielders never turn around - play backward and we invite trouble in the end. Least positive I'd be about the 3 performances. We brought lots of that on ourselves 

Can't fault the spirit and ability to hang in there though. Back 6 carried us through that until the subs brought some energy and forward thought.

Found 2 in Bazunu and Omobamidele though! Great performances. I hate McClean but he was excellent there.

Bounced out of there after that finish all the same. Enjoyed my 2 pints.

Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2021, 11:20:22 pm
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,043
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 01:45:22 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on September  7, 2021, 11:20:22 pm
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.

Yep. It's a belter.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 07:35:00 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on September  7, 2021, 11:20:22 pm
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.

What's that, a podcast?
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,404
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 07:59:10 am
"I felt we deserved more"

Kenny likes that one, doesn't he?

Strange how that's happened 16 times now

I guess we're just unlucky Stephen 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,913
  • JFT96
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 08:07:07 am
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 07:35:00 am
What's that, a podcast?
The best one out there imo
Logged

Offline justsean

  • Two goals in his first two minutes of match commentary. Take a bow...
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 09:27:45 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 08:07:07 am
The best one out there imo

Incredible podcast - can't recommend it enough
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
  • Truthiness
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 09:36:52 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on September  7, 2021, 11:20:22 pm
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.
Ken really was gaslighting Murph throughout the argument. Out of order, I thought.

And I like Ken. He thinks cogently and writes fluently. But he's wrong.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 09:47:41 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:36:52 am
Ken really was gaslighting Murph throughout the argument. Out of order, I thought.

And I like Ken. He thinks cogently and writes fluently. But he's wrong.

Yeah I love Ken, but not even I can defend him on this one. The 'Take off the glasses' They Live reference had my rolling around the kitchen though.

Ken is the most belligerent of the pro-Kenny media. He's all in. But he holds a mirror up to the rest of us and how we must sound. We sound crazy for the most part - I understand that. Murph was talking all the reality there. But fuck it - in for a penny etc. It was very, very entertaining.

I thought Richie and Damo Delaney (who is my favourite ex-pro pundit at this point) did a great job in the longer discussion afterwards. It was really interesting.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,655
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 10:14:41 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:36:52 am
Ken really was gaslighting Murph throughout the argument. Out of order, I thought.

And I like Ken. He thinks cogently and writes fluently. But he's wrong.
Yeah, whatever about the opinions held, i intensely disliked his behaviour, it was disrespectful of his own colleagues. I would also add he seems to have decided to back Kenny no matter what, to the point where he is now inventing some sort of hybrid U21/senior manager role for him. Delaney and Sadlier were right, it's not binary, it's not 'Kenny or oblivion'.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 10:27:03 am
His on the whistle article in the Times about last night is good. He's toned it down slightly.

Didn't realise about the FAI being unable to find a headline sponsor.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,655
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 12:05:34 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 10:27:03 am
His on the whistle article in the Times about last night is good. He's toned it down slightly.

Didn't realise about the FAI being unable to find a headline sponsor.
For all the criticism of Delaney (and he was a free-wheelin' chancer with zero credibility/knowledge when it came to soccer) his ability to dredge up cash from all and sundry was incredible... just a pity he spent it all on fast cars and loose women etc.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,914
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 12:41:49 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:05:34 pm
For all the criticism of Delaney (and he was a free-wheelin' chancer with zero credibility/knowledge when it came to soccer) his ability to dredge up cash from all and sundry was incredible... just a pity he spent it all on fast cars and loose women etc.
and wasted the rest ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 12:50:21 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:05:34 pm
For all the criticism of Delaney (and he was a free-wheelin' chancer with zero credibility/knowledge when it came to soccer) his ability to dredge up cash from all and sundry was incredible... just a pity he spent it all on fast cars and loose women etc.

More like he benefitted from some incredible periods of economic growth in Ireland.
No credit should ever go to Delaney.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,735
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Today at 09:06:03 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on September  7, 2021, 11:20:22 pm
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.

Got a link?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,914
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Today at 11:19:57 pm
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
