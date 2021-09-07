Just home from it. What a last 15 that was. Incredible in there for the last few. Atmosphere came out of nowhere. Game was dead on 70 minutes.



Result papers over how poor we were in midfield for lots of that. Cullen was spent. Idah too. McGrath and Browne might as well have been sitting with me. An acre between them and the other 2. Subs changed the momentum of the game. But it took a bit too long to come. We suffered more than we had to.



Serbia are good but they showed all the flaws in playing that system with that 11. I'd feel better with a 3 in midfield. The problem with that system is the spare man is always a centre half. So the midfielders never turn around - play backward and we invite trouble in the end. Least positive I'd be about the 3 performances. We brought lots of that on ourselves



Can't fault the spirit and ability to hang in there though. Back 6 carried us through that until the subs brought some energy and forward thought.



Found 2 in Bazunu and Omobamidele though! Great performances. I hate McClean but he was excellent there.



Bounced out of there after that finish all the same. Enjoyed my 2 pints.



