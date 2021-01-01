« previous next »
He nearly Daniel Aggered one into the top corner from 30 yards out in injury time.
with how Norwich are doing youd think hed not be far away from a start. I dunno maybe its just a purple patch but to me he looks like he has a touch of class and the physical stuff to go with it.

Bazunu looks great as well. I though Kelleher would be first choice going into this but you can see why not after those performances. Shame hes with city.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
with how Norwich are doing youd think hed not be far away from a start. I dunno maybe its just a purple patch but to me he looks like he has a touch of class and the physical stuff to go with it.

Bazunu looks great as well. I though Kelleher would be first choice going into this but you can see why not after those performances. Shame hes with city.

I think he is quite rated but might struggle to be in the first team at Norwich now they signed Kabak and Hanley is the captain.
I think he is quite rated but might struggle to be in the first team at Norwich now they signed Kabak and Hanley is the captain.
Didn't know they signed Kabak. Either way with how shit they are I reckon he will get a go sooner or later.
Didn't know they signed Kabak. Either way with how shit they are I reckon he will get a go sooner or later.

Oh yeah, he'll get a gig in some games because I think Farke likes him a lot but it could be more of a season of waiting for opportunities unless he really does well with his chances.
Quote from: Chip Evans on September  6, 2021, 05:48:58 pm
I'm pro-Kenny, as far as I'm pro something new. A fresh start. No agenda, we're fucked. I want change. I want something new to succeed. I want a new group of players. I want a new way of playing that might take another generation to work. It's the only way.

So am I. Purely because I seen close up what he did with my local club, Derry City. He took Derry to levels no one believed we could go to. 0-0 at home to PSG, losing 2-0 in Paris to 2 set piece goals. Winning 1-0 away to Gothenburg. Fair enough it was a while ago but he did similar work with Dundalk.
Just home from it. What a last 15 that was. Incredible in there for the last few.  Atmosphere came out of nowhere. Game was dead on 70 minutes.

Result papers over how poor we were in midfield for lots of that. Cullen was spent. Idah too. McGrath and Browne might as well have been sitting with me. An acre between them and the other 2. Subs changed the momentum of the game. But it took a bit too long to come. We suffered more than we had to.

Serbia are good but they showed all the flaws in playing that system with that 11. I'd feel better with a 3 in midfield. The problem with that system is the spare man is always a centre half. So the midfielders never turn around - play backward and we invite trouble in the end. Least positive I'd be about the 3 performances. We brought lots of that on ourselves 

Can't fault the spirit and ability to hang in there though. Back 6 carried us through that until the subs brought some energy and forward thought.

Found 2 in Bazunu and Omobamidele though! Great performances. I hate McClean but he was excellent there.

Bounced out of there after that finish all the same. Enjoyed my 2 pints.

Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.

Yep. It's a belter.
The Second Captains on the game from Saturday is worth a listen by the way. Got pretty fiery.

What's that, a podcast?
