Sickest I've felt over a result in a long time. Not sure I can remember seeing a referee take so much visible pleasure in fucking a team over. I can't believe it.



Never been more resolute than I am now about Kenny. Played some great stuff in the first half. Some great young lads coming through - Omobamidele looked great when he came on. But if I was Kenny I'd be getting very aggressive in encouraging lads like Connolly and Idah to be agitating for moves from their clubs - is the loan window still open for the Championship? They need games, Idah doesn't fit at Norwich, Connolly can't get on the pitch at Brighton. They need to be playing to make the next leap - no point sitting on the bench at a bottom 6 premier league team. Think Molumby made a great move to West Brom, they look decent this season - he'll suit them.



Would love just one really quality premier league player in midfield.



We've loads to work with though, he seems really close to getting a decent tune out of them. This is all building, think the Euros cycle we might see better results.