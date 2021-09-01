« previous next »
Author Topic: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)  (Read 188152 times)

Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3040 on: September 1, 2021, 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: a little break on September  1, 2021, 09:43:55 pm
Fucking robbery. He's just played on until Portugal scored. Shocking, they're knocking it around in midfield on 5 mins 20 seconds and he's not even looking at his watch. c*nt.
He should be hounded out of the game, Anders Frisk style. Fuck him, the biased c*nt. Get the Irish internet on his case..If Ronaldo hadn't scored he'd have given him a penalty.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3041 on: September 1, 2021, 09:54:31 pm »
Kenny needs to stay with this young squad and build on it, our 17s 18s and 21s are decent sides too. That was deffo something to buid on tonight.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3042 on: September 1, 2021, 09:56:35 pm »
We should play the return match in our spiritual home of the New York Giants stadium so he can't turn up for it.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3043 on: September 1, 2021, 10:53:09 pm »
That is a real tough one to take
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3044 on: September 1, 2021, 10:55:58 pm »
Fucking sick. Despite that c*nt. Will enjoy us smashing them even more this season!
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3045 on: September 1, 2021, 11:05:11 pm »
I do like what Kenny is trying to do with the team mind.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3046 on: September 2, 2021, 08:17:21 am »
I mentioned yesterday over the years we got done by referees

last night we were, i know players over react these days but when you attempt in any way shape or form to hit an opponent in the face thats a red isnt it? Ronaldo got away with that

Plus I thought Connolly was fouled when he had that chance and a defender just fell into his back, plus both halves more time was added on than what was necessary. In the first half 5 mins were added on and they played 6, course as soon as Ireland broke he blows up (they did give it away but not the point)

Plus the winner was well after the 5 minutes were up
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3047 on: September 2, 2021, 08:47:41 am »
Sickest I've felt over a result in a long time. Not sure I can remember seeing a referee take so much visible pleasure in fucking a team over. I can't believe it. 

Never been more resolute than I am now about Kenny. Played some great stuff in the first half. Some great young lads coming through - Omobamidele looked great when he came on. But if I was Kenny I'd be getting very aggressive in encouraging lads like Connolly and Idah to be agitating for moves from their clubs - is the loan window still open for the Championship? They need games, Idah doesn't fit at Norwich, Connolly can't get on the pitch at Brighton. They need to be playing to make the next leap - no point sitting on the bench at a bottom 6 premier league team.  Think Molumby made a great move to West Brom, they look decent this season - he'll suit them.

Would love just one really quality premier league player in midfield.

We've loads to work with though, he seems really close to getting a decent tune out of them. This is all building, think the Euros cycle we might see better results. 
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3048 on: September 2, 2021, 09:21:43 am »
to be honest Connolly is bang average, all he does is give it away, miscontrol it and dive but i do get your point. Too many players in the squad arent playing first team football

At one point last season i think we had 6 keepers, none of whom were playing regular. think we might have to write this campaign off, hopefully get some decent results from it and build on that

Like you i was absolutely sick after the game

not helped by backing us at 20/1
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3049 on: September 2, 2021, 09:33:07 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September  2, 2021, 09:21:43 am
to be honest Connolly is bang average

Yeah, he's infuriating with his technique but he keeps getting into decent positions and makes good runs. I hope he's just really raw and can be broken in at the right level and by someone with a bit of patience. He's a pain in the arse for all concerned though, us, the ref, the other team. 

Him and Idah were gassed on 70 though. They need minutes.

Agree - this campaign is toast. But we need to stick with this though, Kenny - think he'll get us there.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3050 on: September 2, 2021, 09:34:50 am »
Quote from: Sarge on September  1, 2021, 11:05:11 pm
I do like what Kenny is trying to do with the team mind.
I don't see it as being substantially different to what has gone before. Other than fucking around with teh ball at the back and nearly getting caught twice, it was the same stuff we have seen under McCarthy, O'Neill etc.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3051 on: September 2, 2021, 10:38:30 am »
Up there with Henrys handball that refereeing performance. But of course, no mention of it in the media the morning after, just the predictable Ronaldo breaks international goal record and what will he bring to United? shite
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 05:11:50 pm »
Good positive opening ten for us.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 05:35:29 pm »
Don't think i've ever seen an attacking player with less ability on the ball than James McClean. And yet, 170 games in the Premier League.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:35:29 pm
Don't think i've ever seen an attacking player with less ability on the ball than James McClean. And yet, 170 games in the Premier League.

He is shite. Runs in straight lines.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 05:49:36 pm »
We dont deserve that but a cracker in fairness.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 05:54:18 pm »
This Ireland team is going nowhere until we find some players that are actually good at football.
