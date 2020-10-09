Has to be the worst Irish team since before jack Charlton took over.

In the late 80s and 90s they had so much depth in talent. Players playing at top clubs. They got nothing now.



Worst team since at least the 1950s, maybe ever. Even in the 60s and 70s, when we weren't qualifying for anything, there were good players playing for big clubs: Brady, Giles, Heighway etc. Now there's simply no talent whatsoever. Our best player by an absolute mile is 33 year old Seamus Coleman, who's been no more than a decent PL player and whose career is winding down. That says it all. Even though circumstances have changed over the past 15 years with Irish players getting less of a chance in the upper reaches of English football, it's still an unbelievable paucity of talent and quality that's come through.