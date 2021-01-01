« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

LuverlyRita

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 05:15:47 pm
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 05:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:19:54 pm

The global problem is enormously larger. Around 10m hectares of ancient forests and rainforest are felled each year, the result of industrialisation and population growth within 'developing' countries.

It's not just the climate that this impacts. This is how pandemics start. I think that the Nipah virus outbreak in Malaysia in the 1990s originated in fruit bats who'd been disturbed and took up residence near pigs. Their droppings transmitted the virus to pigs who passed it onto humans. The pig industry in Malaysia was decimated and the death rate in humans made Covid look like a picnic  :(
redbyrdz

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 05:55:39 pm
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 05:55:39 pm »
What I mean is making a large scale plan, then breaking it down so it can actually be done. Lets say pesticide use for food production. Can it banned completely? Could organic farming cover our food use? If not, work out the trade-offs, and tax accordingly. Maybe pesticide-grown produce will have to be 50x more expensive, or whatever. I'm sure there are studies out there that discuss that. Then make it public knowledge, if you buy x amount of this, it's going to kill x wildlife.

But I didn't really mean just wildlife protection, it could be the same with co2. You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.
thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 06:40:26 pm
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 06:40:26 pm »
I would agree with redbyrdz. Id go draconian on it.

The problem is, no government would do it. It would be incredibly unpopular and all the opposition would have to do at the next election is say theyd backtrack. Democracy is a big problem in climate action as the unpopular and necessary calls will never be made.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4803 on: Today at 07:52:54 am
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 07:52:54 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:55:39 pm
You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.

It will also be massively skewed. The poor and the those below the poverty line will be unfairly affected.

Now if you will excuse me, I need to fly my private Gulfstream G700 to my 2000 acre plantain farm where I live sustainably in my 44 rooms, 22 baths, 4 swimming pool 3 floor villa. But first I must stop over at Columbia to get coffee beans.
stevensr123

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4804 on: Today at 08:42:42 am
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 08:42:42 am »
Net zero by 2050 is for the birds currently. India and China have no intention of achieving it, and you have the poorest countries in the world that will be saying, "screw you" to the rich democracies because we will basically be asking them to stop using their cheap natural resources.

Not to mention the fact that climate change is already happening, and net zero is meaningless. What we need is negative carbon emissions.

What's worse, though, is that we (the West) will be fudging the numbers to make ourselves look good, all while importing goods from dirty producers like China, etc.

For example, some countries have stopped or are putting a stop to logging. This is shutting down an industry in their own country, where they can regulate it themselves. However, we still need wood, so consumers will buy it from Brazil, which wont regulate and will destroy the Amazon.

Well shut down our oil and gas, but still need it, so well buy it from Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc. On paper, we can pat ourselves on the back and say we are green!

Also, even if we reach net zero this century, the carbon will already be in the atmosphere, so its going to require new technology that hasnt been invented yet to achieve the necessary negative emissions.


Meanwhile almost noone is talking about spending the money needed to plan for living with climate change for the next 200 years.

Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4805 on: Today at 09:22:06 am
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:55:39 pm
What I mean is making a large scale plan, then breaking it down so it can actually be done. Lets say pesticide use for food production. Can it banned completely? Could organic farming cover our food use? If not, work out the trade-offs, and tax accordingly. Maybe pesticide-grown produce will have to be 50x more expensive, or whatever. I'm sure there are studies out there that discuss that. Then make it public knowledge, if you buy x amount of this, it's going to kill x wildlife.

But I didn't really mean just wildlife protection, it could be the same with co2. You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.

We need to make sure that policies are progressive and don't impact people on low incomes disproportionately. If I remember correctly Alberta and British Columbia introduced a revenue neutral carbon tax where low-income households got rebates on income tax or received targeted lump sum transfers. I'm not sure whether you could do something similar with food. 
Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4806 on: Today at 09:57:50 am
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 09:57:50 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:42:42 am
Net zero by 2050 is for the birds currently. India and China have no intention of achieving it, and you have the poorest countries in the world that will be saying, "screw you" to the rich democracies because we will basically be asking them to stop using their cheap natural resources.

Not to mention the fact that climate change is already happening, and net zero is meaningless. What we need is negative carbon emissions.

What's worse, though, is that we (the West) will be fudging the numbers to make ourselves look good, all while importing goods from dirty producers like China, etc.

For example, some countries have stopped or are putting a stop to logging. This is shutting down an industry in their own country, where they can regulate it themselves. However, we still need wood, so consumers will buy it from Brazil, which wont regulate and will destroy the Amazon.

Well shut down our oil and gas, but still need it, so well buy it from Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc. On paper, we can pat ourselves on the back and say we are green!

Also, even if we reach net zero this century, the carbon will already be in the atmosphere, so its going to require new technology that hasnt been invented yet to achieve the necessary negative emissions.


Meanwhile almost noone is talking about spending the money needed to plan for living with climate change for the next 200 years.


The closing of the coal-fired steel blast furnaces is typical of the fucked-up thinking.

The government (process started by the Tories, completed by Labour) giving out the smug shit because they have removed a chunk of GHG from the UK's quota.

Yet the UK still needs the same amount of steel. So we'll now import it... from countries that run coal-fired steel blast furnaces. And we'll add on a load of 'steel miles' of transport.
A Complete Flop

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4807 on: Today at 11:31:36 am
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 11:31:36 am »


People moving around in cars and planes is also a problem and as football fans we should be leading the way in playing our part. I'd like to see all away day fans banned for European matches for a start and then some sort of system where only fans who have travelled by public transport either train or bus NOT aeroplane are allowed attend domestic games maybe showing train ticket on entrance etc... i don't know something along that line. This would of course need to be lead from the front by FIFA, UEFA and all domestic league organisations. Yeah not going to away games will suck but we either want to be part of the solution or we don't.
GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4808 on: Today at 11:35:26 am
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
Shouldn't away fans be riding a coach together and getting bladdered? Have I been lied to all these years?
