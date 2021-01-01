Net zero by 2050 is for the birds currently. India and China have no intention of achieving it, and you have the poorest countries in the world that will be saying, "screw you" to the rich democracies because we will basically be asking them to stop using their cheap natural resources.



Not to mention the fact that climate change is already happening, and net zero is meaningless. What we need is negative carbon emissions.



What's worse, though, is that we (the West) will be fudging the numbers to make ourselves look good, all while importing goods from dirty producers like China, etc.



For example, some countries have stopped or are putting a stop to logging. This is shutting down an industry in their own country, where they can regulate it themselves. However, we still need wood, so consumers will buy it from Brazil, which wont regulate and will destroy the Amazon.



Well shut down our oil and gas, but still need it, so well buy it from Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc. On paper, we can pat ourselves on the back and say we are green!



Also, even if we reach net zero this century, the carbon will already be in the atmosphere, so its going to require new technology that hasnt been invented yet to achieve the necessary negative emissions.





Meanwhile almost noone is talking about spending the money needed to plan for living with climate change for the next 200 years.



