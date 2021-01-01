« previous next »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:28:07 pm
Former, portraying a laughable implausible rapid cooling effect as if suddenly a hole appears in the sky all the way to Deep Space ;lmao but the sheer size of the storms? Not so laughable now....

Plus the fact nobody listened to him when he foresaw how catastrophic the event would be, albeit fiction.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:34:52 pm
I have just read a report in the independent of how the Sahara Desert has had so much rainfall recently that part's of it are now flooded. It's getting so freakish that now even dry, arid areas are being affected overall.  :o

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/sahara-desert-rain-flood-morocco-b2625719.html


I've talked before about the first serious impacts of climate change being shifting weather patterns.

Places that, in our lifetimes, have been predominantly dry will start getting rains; places that have had dependable rains will become dry. We're now seeing the initial steps of that. It won't be a 'flicking a switch' thing, it'll be gradual. Using that Sahara example, next year and the year after could be back to normal, then another wet season, then nothing for a few years, then two wet years, then nothing for a couple of years, then three, and so on. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the odd monsoon will fail or be diverted, then this will become more common.

The problem is that population centres have been created in areas depending on weather. We humans are not nomadic anymore; we cannot easily move cities of several hundred thousand people to follows the rains. But people will migrate. That problem is amplified by political borders - what if one country suddenly becomes desertified whilst the neighbouring country gets 'their' rains? You can imagine.

It's not confined to the developing world, either. Parts of the US in recent times have had unprecedented periods of years without adequate rains. Over the past couple of years, areas like California have had a lot of replenishing rain, but this is likely to be a lull between droughts.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Just walking around Alicante and most of us old sods are using our legs to get to the local or beach. Of course there's hundreds of electric scooters everywhere and who's using them? Tell me who's more environmental friendly, old sods using their limbs or the younger generation too lazy to walk??
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:13:06 pm

I've talked before about the first serious impacts of climate change being shifting weather patterns.

Places that, in our lifetimes, have been predominantly dry will start getting rains; places that have had dependable rains will become dry. We're now seeing the initial steps of that. It won't be a 'flicking a switch' thing, it'll be gradual. Using that Sahara example, next year and the year after could be back to normal, then another wet season, then nothing for a few years, then two wet years, then nothing for a couple of years, then three, and so on. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the odd monsoon will fail or be diverted, then this will become more common.

The problem is that population centres have been created in areas depending on weather. We humans are not nomadic anymore; we cannot easily move cities of several hundred thousand people to follows the rains. But people will migrate. That problem is amplified by political borders - what if one country suddenly becomes desertified whilst the neighbouring country gets 'their' rains? You can imagine.

It's not confined to the developing world, either. Parts of the US in recent times have had unprecedented periods of years without adequate rains. Over the past couple of years, areas like California have had a lot of replenishing rain, but this is likely to be a lull between droughts.

The next generation are going to have a whole new set of problems, as we are just not accelerating as much as we need to presently. The scientists have been discussing whether there now needs to be a new way of recording hurricanes. I know a number are now suggesting it should be up Category 6. Milton is supposed to be the fourth most powerful since they've begun recording them, that in itself is scary. They are saying the edge of Mexico will get the impact tonight before moving onto to Florida. Those Mexican communities are already quite poor, I worry what will be left for those poor people. Everyone is going on about Florida rather than realising parts of Mexico are already suffering.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:56:29 pm
Plus the fact nobody listened to him when he foresaw how catastrophic the event would be, albeit fiction.
Well, that's clearly an example of art imitating nature, pardon the pun ;D
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:17:59 pm
Just walking around Alicante and most of us old sods are using our legs to get to the local or beach. Of course there's hundreds of electric scooters everywhere and who's using them? Tell me who's more environmental friendly, old sods using their limbs or the younger generation too lazy to walk??
OOOF! Exactly ;D People banging on about scooters being a solution to urban transportation.....? Nah, not buying that. They're a fucking menace here......but it's like that argument the gun nuts have, "Guns don't kill people.......!" = "Scooters aren't a menace, it's the people using them!" = abdication of responsibility by suppliers.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:16:02 pm
I think I read they were already bussing people out who didn't have transportation. But it sounds as though central government has been slow in granting extra resources. I just hope people are sensible and obey the advice they are being given. It's the alleged storm surges that they are talking about which is the really scary bit.

It would be nice if people started joining the dots but with so much disinformation around I'm not convinced we'll get there. A total nightmare and we can only hope that the impact is limited as much as possible. The storm surges are worrying, to put it mildly. And flooding as a result of extreme rain is increasingly worrying - they're going to have to rethink their hurricane scale.

Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:18:55 pm
The sheer size of these systems now is terrifying. Day After Tomorrow is looking increasingly less like fiction 🥺

Ha, I actually thought of that film as I saw a picture of the Gulf of Mexico, with not only Milton but also what looks like big storms ahead of it. I can only hope for the best.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:32:53 pm
I am crossing everything for them, it supposed to hitting part of Mexico tonight and it will probably be even more powerful.

https://xcancel.com/miked2061383/status/1843505865762189520?s=48&t=TfNvDXrjLtVCT9NbdLYXWQ
This was in Cancun last night.

Read there was 59,000 recorded strikes in the hurricane yesterday. :o
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:16:02 pm
I think I read they were already bussing people out who didn't have transportation. But it sounds as though central government has been slow in granting extra resources. I just hope people are sensible and obey the advice they are being given. It's the alleged storm surges that they are talking about which is the really scary bit.

Was trying to work it out from the graphic I saw on tv but I think my mother in laws place could see between 3-6ft of water in St Pete, and shes not on the waterfront either. Some parts of Tampa Bay could potentially see 10ft  :-\
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 07:51:12 pm
Was trying to work it out from the graphic I saw on tv but I think my mother in laws place could see between 3-6ft of water in St Pete, and shes not on the waterfront either. Some parts of Tampa Bay could potentially see 10ft  :-\

Has your mother in law been evacuated? They say it will decrease but the chances are it will spread a wider distance when it hits. There are some good channels on YouTube for up to date news for those that need information. I have my fingers crossed for you over there.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:07:47 pm
Has your mother in law been evacuated? They say it will decrease but the chances are it will spread a wider distance when it hits. There are some good channels on YouTube for up to date news for those that need information. I have my fingers crossed for you over there.

Yeah they have driven to Miami and are staying in a hotel till Saturday. (The wifes mum, brother, sister and neice and nephew have all gone there).
Hopefully when they return it wont be too much damage, although her sisters house already has flood damage from Helene as she lives near the river :(

Me and the mrs live in UK so the worst we have to deal with is a flood warning for Herefordshire tonight.
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 08:45:47 pm
Yeah they have driven to Miami and are staying in a hotel till Saturday. (The wifes mum, brother, sister and neice and nephew have all gone there).
Hopefully when they return it wont be too much damage, although her sisters house already has flood damage from Helene as she lives near the river :(

Me and the mrs live in UK so the worst we have to deal with is a flood warning for Herefordshire tonight.

I am glad they are in relative safety I can't imagine how distressing it has been for them with Helene striking only weeks ago as well. It's just a nightmare, as long as they are okay that's the main thing. Yes, there seem to be flood warnings all over the place. We had more flash floods here for a few minutes at a time. You don't get wet now, you get drenched!
Not enough care that's the bottom line. We see the effects everywhere and still people don't care. It's beyond depressing at this stage.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:48:28 am
I recall a year or two ago on this thread I mentioned food miles, and someone shared info demonstrating that the transport emissions weren't as significant as one might think, and that the emissions involved in the food production (in this case milk/dairy) were far more significant. I suspect the same is true of electronics and other consumer goods. It's not the fact that they're made in China, it's more the fact that many such items are built for a much shorter life span due to cheaper, lower quality materials and processes, and the ravenous consumption and fad-ism we've been conditioned to. I think back to the TV, the fridge, the car, the furniture I grew up with. My parents bought it all when they immigrated in 1977 and none of the above were replaced until the car in the mid-90s (due to a crash that made it an insurance write off) and the TV in about 2007. I have Tonka toys that were handed down to me in the late 70s and have been through many hands and untold abuses, but they are still absolutely 100% functional. None of this is possible with modern products and you would be laughed at for trying. How many phones have you bought in the last 20 years, how many PCs/laptops/tablets? Now let's talk clothing...
I've just had a fantastic few days in Segovia, Spain. They have a 2000 year old, half-mile long, seventy metre high, Roman aquaduct that still delivers water to the city today!
The Hurricane Centre has confirmed Milton will be a Category 5 Hurricane with 165mph winds. It is slightly deviating south at the moment, though they think it can change direction. They think it will hit by Sarasota.
