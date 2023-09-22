All public transport in Tallinn is free for registered residents who pay 3 euros for a tap in card.



Outside the city, train fares are unbelievably cheap and capped, with discounted rates for aforementioned residents.



Yet here's the dichotomy. Tallinners are addicted to their cars. It makes absolutely no bloody sense whatsoever!



Until the psychological dependency on private vehicles is broken, nothing will change. This city is evidence of that. Flooding it with thousands of Bolt cars probably isn't helping, because overall behaviours don't appear to be changing.



The locals went nuts when vehicle tax was discussed. Let's see if that makes any difference in a car-logged city that actively gets in the way of public transport.



I think they are two separate issues and is separate from the issue of climate change on a broader spectrum.Here in Germany, In 2022, the monthly ticket was trialled as 9 euro ticket. And some 40m people got those 3 months of country wide travel for 9 euros a month. The success of it, made the govt release the 49 euro ticket. Its cheap by any reasonable measure. I also have one. Anywhere in the country, for 49 euros a month.The govt saw that the Co2 levels in the city didnt reduce much and people still used their cars to go shopping and visiting friends and whatnot. I also use my car sometimes when I have an early meeting and thats exactly the problem - Public transport takes 60 minutes what takes me 20 minutes door to door in my car. So I think until I feel its ok to spend 60 mins doing nothing, or people want to use the public transport to visit friends and relatives, cars are still going to be used. Which is why, its a "thinking" problem.Just because its cheap, doesnt mean its going to be convenient. It only accommodates for a higher level of "inconvenience" in this economic climate. I am privileged enough to understand this. If I was a single parent, and had no car, I will have to spend 60 mins a day in the train. I wont have a choice. But the 60 mins can quickly become 90+ minutes if it rains and snows or believe it or not, too hot. We had trains getting cancelled because the climate control unit in the suburban trains werent able to work in the extreme heat. So now I am gonna have to wait 30-60 minutes for another train, and then commute 60 mins.But then again, all of this comes at a very minute price that we, living in this side of the world pay. Our habits are all satiated by production warehouses and sweatshops in China and Vietnam. So even if we switch our mode of transport, unless our entire livelihood somehow becomes East Asia Agnostic, we are not doing much. Which is why, I said some posts ago that sourcing everything from within 200 kms is the best way you can do for the climate. Anything above, depending on the distance, you pay a VAT. Which means, iphones and macbooks will become infinitely expensive as they are all made in China and/or India. So are we ready to change that, is the question that needs to be asked because private and public transportation is hardly any bigger than a needle in a hay barn.