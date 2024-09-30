Colonising other planets is such a wild pipe dream, it can only be there to distract people from what needs to be done. Read about what a few days in space does to the human body; there is no way we can travel to and live other planets. The only reason to send a human being to Mars - if it ever happens, it's the only feasible option - would be for the sake of achievement and maybe to set up mining operations, because rare elements are the only thing other planets have to offer.



It's far, far more feasible to harness the power of nuclear fusion, which would solve all our energy needs with zero emissions, than to colonise another planet.