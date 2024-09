In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.



I do worry about it - not for but for the next generation of the family and the ones after than. The elderly are often blamed for decisions they made that are having most impact on people younger than themselves and yet younger people of today are not prepared to be inconvenienced or give anything up in order to halt climate change and protect the next generation.