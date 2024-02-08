Loving the science nerdery, but the point remains that no one thinks that unbridled carbon emissions are going to render the planet incapable of supporting any life within the next few millennia, and most would realise that forces out of our control will take care of that millions or billions of years from now. It's also a given that some life forms will thrive in a warming planet, but not the ones we want. Maybe we should get the doubters on board by saying every degree of warming will lead to a hundred fold increase in the number of mosquitoes, cockroaches and rats.