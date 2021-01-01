Indeed!



People here will still be going on about "the economy" and "pragmatism" when the crops have all failed, the waters have risen, and the rich beauty of nature has been reduced to ruins.



I don't expect our current crop of leaders to share the wisdom of Kimmerer and others. They might at least be humble enough to try listening though.



The problem is that leaders start from an ideological position and work backwards from there, fitting everything around their ideology and vested interests. Hence their comments about "green crap" when in fact it makes economic sense to cut greenhouse gas emissions and maintain a healthy environment.I've just seen that a French podcast I like has got a couple of episodes that sound promising, one on the role that individuals are already playing in shaping tomorrow's world. I'm off to listen to that.