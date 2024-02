Can you share the name of the podcast, please? I've been meaning to listen to some French pods to retain my language skills, having made the startling realisation it's been over 16 years since I left the country (I'm so old)



I know what you mean about being old - it just creeps up on you. The podcast is La Terre au Carrť and it's on every weekdays. It's also available on Apple Podcasts and the France Inter or France Culture app (though the latter have ads if I remember correctly). Every podcast starts with phone messages from listeners, of varying audio quality. It's basically a science and environment podcast and they really cover a huge number of topics. There are lots of other podcasts available on France Inter - it's quite the resource.