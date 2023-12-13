Great post.



I've been on about this for years and most people aren't even prepared to listen. Very few are prepared to change in any meaningful way, as you say the real situation is never mentioned. Very few have even the faintest idea where we're heading or what needs to be done.



I don't think we can hope for any global leadership on this - our politicians are entirely in thrall to ideas of "progress", "growth" and technological solutions to everything. That's when they are not just outright corrupt and the puppets of mega-corporations and oligarchs and tyrants. Aim for local changes, for stronger, more resilient communities, however small - build healthy economies and ways of doing things from the ground up - that's the only realistic positive change we can make right now in the face of the disastrous, weak, irresponsible leaders that nations across the world have been electing.It doesn't seem much compared to the mega-conferences and the bullshit net zero schemes and all the other razzmatazz, but I think this approach might end up being more positive than any of those, and at least it empowers us instead of leaving us looking on in despair as oil despots decide the agendas and outcomes of climate change conferences.