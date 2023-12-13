Let's face it, the only way the human race survives is if the next pandemic or a global conflict wipes out 90%+ of the world's human population. We've demonstrated with smallpox and COVID that we're ingenious enough to beat nature's defences, so war it is. I expect it'll happen when migration escalates from disorganised waves of individuals exploited by people smugglers, to large-scale movements organised by governments with no other choice. A few months ago Australia cut a deal with Tuvalu that gives everyone in that nation the right to claim asylum in Australia when their country sinks. That's feasible and a nice feel-good story for a nation of 30,000 or whatever it is, but what do we do when Bangladesh becomes uninhabitable (if it isn't already)? All your mini-Hitlers winning elections in Europe and South America (and maybe USA next year) right now aren't going to save you when entire nations with nothing to lose are on the move. Ironically, we'll probably wish we'd let COVID rip as the alt-right and libertarians demanded.