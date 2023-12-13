« previous next »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on December 13, 2023, 12:13:02 pm
The possibility of wisdom, that we might be wanting to learn a lesson or two here and actually change? That's not even on the table, is it?

Great post.

I've been on about this for years and most people aren't even prepared to listen. Very few are prepared to change in any meaningful way, as you say the real situation is never mentioned. Very few have even the faintest idea where we're heading or what needs to be done.
celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave"

More reaction now from the group of small island states, who are particularly vulnerable to climate change and earlier criticised parts of the deal - and said they weren't in the room when it was approved.

Climate campaigner Drue Slater, from Fiji, responds to the countries who say the deal has sent a signal that the fossil fuel era will be ending. "The time for signalling is long past," she says.

Meanwhile activist Brianna Fruean, from Samoa, says More reaction now from the group of small island states, who are particularly vulnerable to climate change and earlier criticised parts of the deal - and said they weren't in the room when it was approved.

Climate campaigner Drue Slater, from Fiji, responds to the countries who say the deal has sent a signal that the fossil fuel era will be ending. "The time for signalling is long past," she says.

Meanwhile activist Brianna Fruean, from Samoa, says celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave". "How can you ask us to do that?"

She says there are "small bits... of success" but that part of it "still crosses the 1.5C line", on which she says the islands' survival rests.

"When we were invited by the president [of COP] we were told this would be a "historic win... It's almost like the spirit of how we began this COP is not how were ending.". "How can you ask us to do that?"

She says there are "small bits... of success" but that part of it "still crosses the 1.5C line", on which she says the islands' survival rests.

"When we were invited by the president [of COP] we were told this would be a "historic win... It's almost like the spirit of how we began this COP is not how were ending."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-67674841
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 13, 2023, 12:43:42 pm
celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-67674841

"When we were invited by the president [of COP] we were told this would be a "historic win... It's almost like the spirit of how we began this COP is not how were ending.".
I think they've been led on a merry dance.

The early concession of "climate loss and damage fund" pledges gave the veneer of a successful conference.  If that money is spent wisely it will help mitigate the bigger problems but by getting those pledges in so early they reduced the bargaining power of countries to haggle better terms on the ambitions of the conference.  Germany, for example, were quick to commit money to that fund but later on said they couldn't support the underwhelming draft deal.  I'm not saying it's right but it inevitably seems the case with these conferences that ultimately money talks and any funds committed are done so with strings attached.

The final text is mealy mouthed with talk of "moving away" from fossil fuels rather than "phasing them out".  I guess given the hosts it's as much as we could hope for but I dare say the backroom deals done by the UAE will far, far outweigh any benefits.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 13, 2023, 12:21:32 pm
Great post.

I've been on about this for years and most people aren't even prepared to listen. Very few are prepared to change in any meaningful way, as you say the real situation is never mentioned. Very few have even the faintest idea where we're heading or what needs to be done.

I don't think we can hope for any global leadership on this - our politicians are entirely in thrall to ideas of "progress", "growth" and technological solutions to everything. That's when they are not just outright corrupt and the puppets of mega-corporations and oligarchs and tyrants. Aim for local changes, for stronger, more resilient communities, however small - build healthy economies and ways of doing things from the ground up - that's the only realistic positive change we can make right now in the face of the disastrous, weak, irresponsible leaders that nations across the world have been electing.

It doesn't seem much compared to the mega-conferences and the bullshit net zero schemes and all the other razzmatazz, but I think this approach might end up being more positive than any of those, and at least it empowers us instead of leaving us looking on in despair as oil despots decide the agendas and outcomes of climate change conferences.
COP is a bit like FIFA these days, loads of overpaid people using millions of gallons of jet fuel to agree nothing


Should call it COP out
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 13, 2023, 12:21:32 pm
Great post.

I've been on about this for years and most people aren't even prepared to listen. Very few are prepared to change in any meaningful way, as you say the real situation is never mentioned. Very few have even the faintest idea where we're heading or what needs to be done.

There is no leadership to speak of and nobody willing to take responsibility to avoid the coming disaster. Politicians think in 4-5 year cycles (the next election) and couldn't give a shit about 30 years from now but that said football fans are as bad and point fingers and blame politicians whilst they fly to European aways 5-6 times a season and drive up and down the country every other week to see their team.

We've had all the warnings and still we do nothing so in a way we deserve all that's coming.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on December 13, 2023, 01:53:36 pm
I don't think we can hope for any global leadership on this - our politicians are entirely in thrall to ideas of "progress", "growth" and technological solutions to everything. That's when they are not just outright corrupt and the puppets of mega-corporations and oligarchs and tyrants. Aim for local changes, for stronger, more resilient communities, however small - build healthy economies and ways of doing things from the ground up - that's the only realistic positive change we can make right now in the face of the disastrous, weak, irresponsible leaders that nations across the world have been electing.

It doesn't seem much compared to the mega-conferences and the bullshit net zero schemes and all the other razzmatazz, but I think this approach might end up being more positive than any of those, and at least it empowers us instead of leaving us looking on in despair as oil despots decide the agendas and outcomes of climate change conferences.

WE had the first ever county COP, in September.

Lots of stuff going on here, locally.  It feels great.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 13, 2023, 06:54:45 pm
WE had the first ever county COP, in September.

Lots of stuff going on here, locally.  It feels great.

It's great to hear, too. This has got to be the way forward while vested interests get to dictate so much at the global, political level. Provide solutions locally, highlighting co-benefits, and I reckon most people will join in.
Quote from: Bioluminescence on December 14, 2023, 10:58:27 am
It's great to hear, too. This has got to be the way forward while vested interests get to dictate so much at the global, political level. Provide solutions locally, highlighting co-benefits, and I reckon most people will join in.

There are lots of good people and groups doing some fantastic work, at a local level.  This includes villages, towns and cities.  There's a group called C40 - leading the way on sustainable cities:

https://www.c40.org/

Until the Tories are binned, nothing will happen from national government.  However, that doesn't mean that it's all doom and gloom, and that there's no positive action being taken at the moment.

Positive change is happening from the bottom up.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 13, 2023, 01:54:48 pm
COP is a bit like FIFA these days, loads of overpaid people using millions of gallons of jet fuel to agree nothing


With the dirty, evil hand of the oil dictatorships using corrupt scumbag officials to get their own way.

Sort of climate related as it's about how we keep shitting on this place we call home.

Netherlands warns children not to swallow sea foam over PFAS concerns
Forever chemicals at Dutch resorts comparable to high concentrations detected along Belgian coast, study finds

The Dutch government has warned people to stop children and pets swallowing foam at the seaside, after a study showed forever chemicals were concentrated in the spume.

After research into foam at the Belgian seaside showing a concentration of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)  used widely for their waterproofing qualities but difficult to destroy  the Dutch public health institute RIVM measured the coast in Zeeland, north and south Holland in April and August.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/13/netherlands-children-not-swallow-sea-foam-pfas-concerns

It found that, although not as marked as the very high concentrations discovered by the Flemish Institute for Technological Research in one sample from the Belgian resort of Knokke, sea foam at popular Dutch resorts including Egmond, Katwijk, Scheveningen, T
Well yeah, it's not just a "climate emergency" (as if we could get warming below 1.5 degrees (or 2 or 3 or whatever insane measure they come up with next, and then things would be relatively fine). It's an ecosystem emergency, the Anthropocene, the collapse of biospheres all across the planet due to human activity. All the ways we are damaging the world around us (and therefore... us!) This is why the endless focus on carbon emissions and net zero and blah blah blah is not the right way forward. If we generate "clean" energy and carry on ripping the natural world apart as a result to get at resources for the machine economy so that everyone can pretend there's no end to said resources for a bit longer... well, it's hard to be excited about.
Let's face it, the only way the human race survives is if the next pandemic or a global conflict wipes out 90%+ of the world's human population. We've demonstrated with smallpox and COVID that we're ingenious enough to beat nature's defences, so war it is. I expect it'll happen when migration escalates from disorganised waves of individuals exploited by people smugglers, to large-scale movements organised by governments with no other choice. A few months ago Australia cut a deal with Tuvalu that gives everyone in that nation the right to claim asylum in Australia when their country sinks. That's feasible and a nice feel-good story for a nation of 30,000 or whatever it is, but what do we do when Bangladesh becomes uninhabitable (if it isn't already)? All your mini-Hitlers winning elections in Europe and South America (and maybe USA next year) right now aren't going to save you when entire nations with nothing to lose are on the move. Ironically, we'll probably wish we'd let COVID rip as the alt-right and libertarians demanded.
Quote from: GreatEx on December 14, 2023, 11:43:43 pm
Let's face it, the only way the human race survives is if the next pandemic or a global conflict wipes out 90%+ of the world's human population. We've demonstrated with smallpox and COVID that we're ingenious enough to beat nature's defences, so war it is. I expect it'll happen when migration escalates from disorganised waves of individuals exploited by people smugglers, to large-scale movements organised by governments with no other choice. A few months ago Australia cut a deal with Tuvalu that gives everyone in that nation the right to claim asylum in Australia when their country sinks. That's feasible and a nice feel-good story for a nation of 30,000 or whatever it is, but what do we do when Bangladesh becomes uninhabitable (if it isn't already)? All your mini-Hitlers winning elections in Europe and South America (and maybe USA next year) right now aren't going to save you when entire nations with nothing to lose are on the move. Ironically, we'll probably wish we'd let COVID rip as the alt-right and libertarians demanded.
Humanity will survive, just not in it's current form. People think of extinction or something dramatic, more likely is increasing migration, starvation, conflict and disease. There is a self stabilising mechanism built in to nature and this works through time rather than sudden seismic shifts.
If parts of the earth become uninhabitable others will prosper, those with money will buy their place on the life raft (that's why we cannot make progress, the rich and powerful do not face the same threat as those around the equator).

Warmth=Migration=Conflict, it's happening now.
Agreed - rather than "the only way the human race survives" what I really meant was "the human population will probably plummet by 90%+ in the next century or two because..."
This report is an absolute disgrace to be honest the decline in flooding defences, not exactly a surprise when you consider whose in power but yet more evidence of how they have allowed vital issues to get worse.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/jan/01/growing-proportion-of-englands-flood-defences-in-disrepair-analysis-finds
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 14, 2023, 11:53:21 pm
Humanity will survive, just not in it's current form. People think of extinction or something dramatic, more likely is increasing migration, starvation, conflict and disease. There is a self stabilising mechanism built in to nature and this works through time rather than sudden seismic shifts.
If parts of the earth become uninhabitable others will prosper, those with money will buy their place on the life raft (that's why we cannot make progress, the rich and powerful do not face the same threat as those around the equator).

Warmth=Migration=Conflict, it's happening now.

The imagined mass migration because of climate may not be a given. Only those with means will be able to migrate. The vast majority will stay and suffer.
