celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave"



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-67674841



Quote

"When we were invited by the president [of COP] we were told this would be a "historic win... It's almost like the spirit of how we began this COP is not how were ending.".

I think they've been led on a merry dance.The early concession of "climate loss and damage fund" pledges gave the veneer of a successful conference. If that money is spent wisely it will help mitigate the bigger problems but by getting those pledges in so early they reduced the bargaining power of countries to haggle better terms on the ambitions of the conference. Germany, for example, were quick to commit money to that fund but later on said they couldn't support the underwhelming draft deal. I'm not saying it's right but it inevitably seems the case with these conferences that ultimately money talks and any funds committed are done so with strings attached.The final text is mealy mouthed with talk of "moving away" from fossil fuels rather than "phasing them out". I guess given the hosts it's as much as we could hope for but I dare say the backroom deals done by the UAE will far, far outweigh any benefits.