Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4280 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:13:02 pm
The possibility of wisdom, that we might be wanting to learn a lesson or two here and actually change? That's not even on the table, is it?

Great post.

I've been on about this for years and most people aren't even prepared to listen. Very few are prepared to change in any meaningful way, as you say the real situation is never mentioned. Very few have even the faintest idea where we're heading or what needs to be done.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4281 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm
celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave"

Quote
More reaction now from the group of small island states, who are particularly vulnerable to climate change and earlier criticised parts of the deal - and said they weren't in the room when it was approved.

Climate campaigner Drue Slater, from Fiji, responds to the countries who say the deal has sent a signal that the fossil fuel era will be ending. "The time for signalling is long past," she says.

Meanwhile activist Brianna Fruean, from Samoa, says celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave". "How can you ask us to do that?"

She says there are "small bits... of success" but that part of it "still crosses the 1.5C line", on which she says the islands' survival rests.

She says there are "small bits... of success" but that part of it "still crosses the 1.5C line", on which she says the islands' survival rests.

"When we were invited by the president [of COP] we were told this would be a "historic win... It's almost like the spirit of how we began this COP is not how were ending."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-67674841
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Reply #4282 on: Today at 01:26:46 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:43:42 pm
celebrating this deal would be like "celebrating flowers that will lie on our grave"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-67674841

Quote
"When we were invited by the president [of COP] we were told this would be a "historic win... It's almost like the spirit of how we began this COP is not how were ending.".
I think they've been led on a merry dance.

The early concession of "climate loss and damage fund" pledges gave the veneer of a successful conference.  If that money is spent wisely it will help mitigate the bigger problems but by getting those pledges in so early they reduced the bargaining power of countries to haggle better terms on the ambitions of the conference.  Germany, for example, were quick to commit money to that fund but later on said they couldn't support the underwhelming draft deal.  I'm not saying it's right but it inevitably seems the case with these conferences that ultimately money talks and any funds committed are done so with strings attached.

The final text is mealy mouthed with talk of "moving away" from fossil fuels rather than "phasing them out".  I guess given the hosts it's as much as we could hope for but I dare say the backroom deals done by the UAE will far, far outweigh any benefits.
