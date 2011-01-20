Don't be so pessimistic. It may be a choice between a large catastrophe and a huge one, but we should still do what we can to limit the damage.



To be fair, in a million years (A blink of an eye in cosmological terms) - the human race will have gone and most traces due to techtonics will have been destroyed with most structures and items being reduced to their component atoms. Even traces of the obvious nuclear war that's coming (I'd guess probably down to an accident of Russian ill-maintained nuclear silos and stockpiles) will not even affect the planet at all.Perhaps the next race to evolve will do better than us.When people say the Earth will be destroyed, what they really mean is that it'll be unable to support human life at any meaningful level. The Earth once was a spinning mass of dirt and ice and elements that swam through an accretion disk to form the planet. Life came from that unlikely mess. If humans manage to wipe all life out on the planet** then if life can start from that, it seems odds-on that it can start from a once-thriving planet.**From all the evidence of nuclear tests and past catastrophies, a full-on nuclear war still would be unlikely to wipe out ALL life - even if a few microbes survived then in a million years, you've probably got more of a chance of life than the initial spark. Because all DNA on Earth is similar, it's probably likely that the same templates of creatures would likely re-evolve.Then you have the chance of maybe some humans leaving and returning or being in safe places to one day re-emerge.So that's all right then