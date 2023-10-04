I spent years living off grid/low impact, was very careful about my consumption etc.



I spent a few years getting qualified in renewable energy technologies and have a degree in Environmental Resource Management. I was optimistic, but no longer.



It's fairly futile when companies/corporations/governments don't really give a damn, when some of major changes we need to make aren't even being mentioned (to the best of my knowledge).



Yeah it's easy to blame companies and governments etc... and they have a massive responsibility but human beings by and large are selfish and don't want to look out for one another and play their part.The human race has been given all the warning signs, mother nature has sent out all the signals looking for help over the last 20 or so years but we continue to want to go on holidays 3 times a year, change fashion every other week, drive 3klms to work, have the very latest tech, consume consume, consume. Sure there's lads on here who travel to away days and European games every other week and they are solely blaming anyone but themselves for the climate crisis. Did they walk or cycle to that game in London or Rome?