It probably is but all the people living in coastal areas who won't have homes in a few years need relocating somewhere.
I assume your 'dont give a fuck' attitude means you're not one of them.
Is there any data for which areas of Merseyside will be permanently flooded in the next 30yrs or? I'm guessing round Crosby, Formby etc will be effected.
I used to live in Croston which floods regularly due to being below sealevel and having 3 rivers, the Lonsdale, Yarrow and Douglas, either running through it or on its boundary.
It's 15 miles inland from Southport but the Dougie is a tidal river so big spring tides coupled with heavy rainfall round Rivington where the Yarrows source is spells disaster, sometimes twice each day.
The article that that map is from does explain that, even in a worst-case scenario in terms of the rate of ice melt, you'd be looking at 3m per century. And it won't reach that level -if at all- for a long time yet.
This is a great tool to use: https://www.floodmap.net/
You can set the sea level rise and zoom in/out to see the effect. A 3m rise would flood that large basin east of Formby-Southport (and impact Croston!!). As well, of course, as the coastal fringes of Merseyside.
Worst affected would be the Fens around The Wash and up to Lincoln (Ely would once more be an island!), along with around the Humber estuary. Hampshire, Essex/Kent, Anglesey also suffering a bit.
The apocalyptic map posted is a projection for 4,000AD if the warming continues and sea levels begin to rise.
I'm not a climate change sceptic, I want to stress. But we need to avoid sensationalising the impacts as they turn people off (and wrt the more immediate impacts, when they don't happen, the deniers seize upon it to rubbish climate change in general)