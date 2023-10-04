« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 4, 2023, 01:37:57 pm
Quote from: Bioluminescence on October  4, 2023, 08:52:27 am
I bloody love Packham. He is challenging the legality of Sunak's decision to drop Net Zero commitments (vehicles and boilers) and has written a letter which apparently starts a judicial review process.

https://twitter.com/ChrisGPackham/status/1709467722029936935

He needs some big names signing that letter along with him, I wish more people would be as proactive as him.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 11:07:19 am
Climate crisis, what climate crisis  :butt


https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germany-approves-bringing-coal-fired-power-plants-back-online-this-winter-2023-10-04/?taid=651d91ea74209d0001cd91b1

The more i think about it the more i think we as a species deserve all that's coming.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 12:53:26 pm
Quote
"This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist - absolutely gobsmackingly bananas," Zeke Hausfather, an experienced researcher, wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-67017021
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 01:30:51 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October  5, 2023, 11:07:19 am
Climate crisis, what climate crisis  :butt


https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germany-approves-bringing-coal-fired-power-plants-back-online-this-winter-2023-10-04/?taid=651d91ea74209d0001cd91b1

The more i think about it the more i think we as a species deserve all that's coming.


Ironically, this has ultimately been driven by the Green Party.

They have always opposed nuclear energy and, after Fukushima, demanded in increasingly shrill shouts, that Germany must close its nuclear power plants in case a similar thing happened there.

This despite Germany being thousands of miles away from any seismically-active zone.

Merkel acquiesced. When the Social Democrat-Green government took over, they continued the policy to close all the remaining nuclear power stations, delayed only briefly when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices spiralling.

It's farcical.

Wind and solar, as it stands, cannot supply anything like all our current energy requirements. I say this through gritted teeth as I'm not exactly a fan either, but nuclear has to be a large part of our energy solution.

Closing low-GHG nuclear power plants and reopening high-GHG coal fired stations is imbecilic.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 01:45:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  5, 2023, 01:30:51 pm

Ironically, this has ultimately been driven by the Green Party.

They have always opposed nuclear energy and, after Fukushima, demanded in increasingly shrill shouts, that Germany must close its nuclear power plants in case a similar thing happened there.

This despite Germany being thousands of miles away from any seismically-active zone.

Merkel acquiesced. When the Social Democrat-Green government took over, they continued the policy to close all the remaining nuclear power stations, delayed only briefly when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices spiralling.

It's farcical.

Wind and solar, as it stands, cannot supply anything like all our current energy requirements. I say this through gritted teeth as I'm not exactly a fan either, but nuclear has to be a large part of our energy solution.

Closing low-GHG nuclear power plants and reopening high-GHG coal fired stations is imbecilic.
Yep. Totally bonkers that Germany closed down its nuclear power stations in a misguided effort to be more green. It is dogma over science and facts.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 02:07:32 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October  5, 2023, 12:53:26 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-67017021

It's meant to be 23c here in Dublin over the weekend, in October  :o

I've been trying for my own mental health to ignore a lot of the stuff im hearing and reading from the experts but then i look and my kids and honestly i feel awful for what we are leaving them. The bottom line is we have all made this happen through our utter ignorance and refusal to deal with it. Our own minister for sport here in Ireland who is a Green ironically enough took a party of 5 over on a plane to the Ryder cup to watch the golf last weekend on a junket. If these are the people meant to save the human race from itself it's clear we have no hope.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 02:17:00 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October  5, 2023, 02:07:32 pm
The bottom line is we have all made this happen through our utter ignorance and refusal to deal with it.

Re ignorance - the facts have been out there since the 60's (maybe earlier)

Re refusal to deal with it - it's actually refusal to believe it (due to not wanting to do what's necessary)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 03:36:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  5, 2023, 01:30:51 pm
Ironically, this has ultimately been driven by the Green Party.

Yeah I've never understood the Green Party's anti-nuclear stance. Nuclear is the lesser of two evils, surely? Anything that can ween us off fossil fuels is good at this stage - we can ween ourselves off nuclear in another 20/30 years, which should be a lot easier.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 5, 2023, 11:09:12 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October  5, 2023, 02:07:32 pm
It's meant to be 23c here in Dublin over the weekend, in October  :o

I've been trying for my own mental health to ignore a lot of the stuff im hearing and reading from the experts but then i look and my kids and honestly i feel awful for what we are leaving them. The bottom line is we have all made this happen through our utter ignorance and refusal to deal with it. Our own minister for sport here in Ireland who is a Green ironically enough took a party of 5 over on a plane to the Ryder cup to watch the golf last weekend on a junket. If these are the people meant to save the human race from itself it's clear we have no hope.


You'll be far less directly impacted in Ireland (similarly the UK) than you would in the majority of continental Europe, and especially Africa, Asia and N & S America.

But mass human migration triggered by famine, drought & floods brought on by shifted weather patterns, will create conflict and immense refugee problems.

As islands, the UK and Ireland have a choice of how to react to that. Ireland has its EU membership and obligations; I expect the UK will lurch increasingly to the right (in terms of immigration)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 7, 2023, 10:01:00 am
I thought this was a good place to put this report which has been done by the Wildlife Trusts on why they and other conservation groups opposed the HS2 plans. This report is really damning on how the company messed up on important mapping. It's another reason why I think there needs to be more people involved in the ultimate planning of such ventures. Why is Government so hesitant to build a greener environment where we can get better transport which does not drive a great truck or train through our wild areas which are already under huge pressure.

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/sites/default/files/2023-02/23JAN_HS2_Double_Jeopardy_FINAL01.02.23.pdf
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
October 7, 2023, 11:36:55 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  7, 2023, 10:01:00 am
I thought this was a good place to put this report which has been done by the Wildlife Trusts on why they and other conservation groups opposed the HS2 plans. This report is really damning on how the company messed up on important mapping. It's another reason why I think there needs to be more people involved in the ultimate planning of such ventures. Why is Government so hesitant to build a greener environment where we can get better transport which does not drive a great truck or train through our wild areas which are already under huge pressure.

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/sites/default/files/2023-02/23JAN_HS2_Double_Jeopardy_FINAL01.02.23.pdf

Agreed.

I've always been against HS2 from the start, due to environmental reasons!  The Wildlife Trusts and Woodland Trust have been scathing about it.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 09:03:35 am
https://news.sky.com/story/flood-risk-warning-for-up-to-15-million-homes-as-melting-arctic-ice-set-to-trigger-rising-seas-12983167

27yrs away as things stands, I wonder how close we'll get to disaster happening before governments realise things need to change 🤷
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 09:48:12 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:35 am
https://news.sky.com/story/flood-risk-warning-for-up-to-15-million-homes-as-melting-arctic-ice-set-to-trigger-rising-seas-12983167

27yrs away as things stands, I wonder how close we'll get to disaster happening before governments realise things need to change 🤷

I went to the first ever county COP in the UK, last month.  There was lots of talk about Net Zero, but not much about mitigation and adaptation.

That is pretty much reflected as you go up to national level too, in the Global North.  1.2 degrees of warming is already here and we need to be prepared for what it will bring, now and in the future.

There were loads of expert speakers and not one mentioned adaptation and mitigation. 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:10:10 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:48:12 am
I went to the first ever county COP in the UK, last month.  There was lots of talk about Net Zero, but not much about mitigation and adaptation.

That is pretty much reflected as you go up to national level too, in the Global North.  1.2 degrees of warming is already here and we need to be prepared for what it will bring, now and in the future.

There were loads of expert speakers and not one mentioned adaptation and mitigation.

Maybe that's where campaign groups should be focusing their marketing information on.  We hear it often enough about humans not wanting to inconvenience themselves to help the world survive so I wonder how they'd deal with millions living in high rise flats on top of the Pennines, Malverns, Cairngorms or in Manchester 😂😂😂

I'm part of a protest group here that are trying to overturn a planning decision allowing developers to destroy a 27 acre site of ancient woodland and a coastal SSSI into a 500 unit holiday park. 

Most of it will be under water in the next 20yrs if things continue as is, maybe that's the reason they've spent over 10yrs trying to get the investment to build it 😂
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:29:16 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:48:12 am
I went to the first ever county COP in the UK, last month.  There was lots of talk about Net Zero, but not much about mitigation and adaptation.

That is pretty much reflected as you go up to national level too, in the Global North.  1.2 degrees of warming is already here and we need to be prepared for what it will bring, now and in the future.

There were loads of expert speakers and not one mentioned adaptation and mitigation. 

It sometimes feels like it's a herd of deer caught in the headlights. I'm not sure anyone knows where to start and it all feels overwhelming. Having said that I don't really know what kind of local action is being taken and that's a good place for me to start.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:37:39 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:35 am
https://news.sky.com/story/flood-risk-warning-for-up-to-15-million-homes-as-melting-arctic-ice-set-to-trigger-rising-seas-12983167

27yrs away as things stands, I wonder how close we'll get to disaster happening before governments realise things need to change 🤷

It's probably too late already. to be honest at this stage im onboard the why should i give a fcuk train when the vast vast majority don't care.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:51:08 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:35 am
https://news.sky.com/story/flood-risk-warning-for-up-to-15-million-homes-as-melting-arctic-ice-set-to-trigger-rising-seas-12983167

27yrs away as things stands, I wonder how close we'll get to disaster happening before governments realise things need to change 🤷

That's something I've been asking myself for a while. You look at countries such as the US and Australia, which have experienced extreme weather events for a while now, and still the will to do something about the climate crisis is nowhere near urgent enough. It's good to see states/regions and individuals take the lead but there's no doubt that governments have let us down. I'm hoping the UK gets back on track if Labout get in at the next election but really it's not looking good at all.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:52:16 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:35 am
https://news.sky.com/story/flood-risk-warning-for-up-to-15-million-homes-as-melting-arctic-ice-set-to-trigger-rising-seas-12983167

27yrs away as things stands, I wonder how close we'll get to disaster happening before governments realise things need to change 🤷
From that article: "The Thames Barrier - built to protect London from flooding - could need an upgrade to cope with higher tides, scientists have warned."  We know where our climate change contingency money is going to be spent then.

I'd always take these doomsday maps with a large pinch of salt but it looks like London - and large parts of England - will be joining Atlantis.  My plan B of moving to live with the in-laws in France doesn't seem the best.


https://www.3develop.nl/blog/sea-level-rise-map-drowned-earth/
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 10:58:56 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:37:39 am
It's probably too late already. to be honest at this stage im onboard the why should i give a fcuk train when the vast vast majority don't care.

It probably is but all the people living in coastal areas who won't have homes in a few years need relocating somewhere.

I assume your 'dont give a fuck' attitude means you're not one of them.

Is there any data for which areas of Merseyside will be permanently flooded in the next 30yrs or?  I'm guessing round Crosby, Formby etc will be effected.

I used to live in Croston which floods regularly due to being below sealevel and having 3 rivers, the Lonsdale, Yarrow and Douglas, either running through it or on its boundary. 

It's 15 miles inland from Southport but the Dougie is a tidal river so big spring tides coupled with heavy rainfall round Rivington where the Yarrows source is spells disaster, sometimes twice each day.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:14:04 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:37:39 am
It's probably too late already. to be honest at this stage im onboard the why should i give a fcuk train when the vast vast majority don't care.

I spent years living off grid/low impact, was very careful about my consumption etc.

I spent a few years getting qualified in renewable energy technologies and have a degree in Environmental Resource Management. I was optimistic, but no longer.

It's fairly futile when companies/corporations/governments don't really give a damn, when some of major changes we need to make aren't even being mentioned (to the best of my knowledge).
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 12:55:31 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:14:04 am
I spent years living off grid/low impact, was very careful about my consumption etc.

I spent a few years getting qualified in renewable energy technologies and have a degree in Environmental Resource Management. I was optimistic, but no longer.

It's fairly futile when companies/corporations/governments don't really give a damn, when some of major changes we need to make aren't even being mentioned (to the best of my knowledge).

Yeah it's easy to blame companies and governments etc... and they have a massive responsibility but human beings by and large are selfish and don't want to look out for one another and play their part.

The human race has been given all the warning signs, mother nature has sent out all the signals looking for help over the last 20 or so years but we continue to want to go on holidays 3 times a year, change fashion every other week, drive 3klms to work, have the very latest tech, consume consume, consume. Sure there's lads on here who travel to away days and European games every other week and they are solely blaming anyone but themselves for the climate crisis. Did they walk or cycle to that game in London or Rome?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:15:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:58:56 am
It probably is but all the people living in coastal areas who won't have homes in a few years need relocating somewhere.

I assume your 'dont give a fuck' attitude means you're not one of them.

Is there any data for which areas of Merseyside will be permanently flooded in the next 30yrs or?  I'm guessing round Crosby, Formby etc will be effected.

I used to live in Croston which floods regularly due to being below sealevel and having 3 rivers, the Lonsdale, Yarrow and Douglas, either running through it or on its boundary. 

It's 15 miles inland from Southport but the Dougie is a tidal river so big spring tides coupled with heavy rainfall round Rivington where the Yarrows source is spells disaster, sometimes twice each day.


The article that that map is from does explain that, even in a worst-case scenario in terms of the rate of ice melt, you'd be looking at 3m per century. And it won't reach that level -if at all- for a long time yet.

This is a great tool to use: https://www.floodmap.net/

You can set the sea level rise and zoom in/out to see the effect. A 3m rise would flood that large basin east of Formby-Southport (and impact Croston!!). As well, of course, as the coastal fringes of Merseyside.

Worst affected would be the Fens around The Wash and up to Lincoln (Ely would once more be an island!), along with around the Humber estuary. Hampshire, Essex/Kent, Anglesey also suffering a bit.



The apocalyptic map posted is a projection for 4,000AD if the warming continues and sea levels begin to rise.

I'm not a climate change sceptic, I want to stress. But we need to avoid sensationalising the impacts as they turn people off (and wrt the more immediate impacts, when they don't happen, the deniers seize upon it to rubbish climate change in general)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:56:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:58 pm

The article that that map is from does explain that, even in a worst-case scenario in terms of the rate of ice melt, you'd be looking at 3m per century. And it won't reach that level -if at all- for a long time yet.

This is a great tool to use: https://www.floodmap.net/

You can set the sea level rise and zoom in/out to see the effect. A 3m rise would flood that large basin east of Formby-Southport (and impact Croston!!). As well, of course, as the coastal fringes of Merseyside.

Worst affected would be the Fens around The Wash and up to Lincoln (Ely would once more be an island!), along with around the Humber estuary. Hampshire, Essex/Kent, Anglesey also suffering a bit.



The apocalyptic map posted is a projection for 4,000AD if the warming continues and sea levels begin to rise.

I'm not a climate change sceptic, I want to stress. But we need to avoid sensationalising the impacts as they turn people off (and wrt the more immediate impacts, when they don't happen, the deniers seize upon it to rubbish climate change in general)

That's a good point. People feeling like there's no point and we can't avoid the worst tends to lead to defeatism and lack of action. As for deniers I wish they'd apply the same rules to all the things that they get wrong (it's a long list). But of course their arguments have never been about accuracy or evidence.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 02:08:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:58 pm
Good context Nobby and thanks for the link.  Conversely, if sea levels were to drop by 31m we'd have a significant land bridge with mainland Europe  ;D
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:13:59 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:10:10 am
Maybe that's where campaign groups should be focusing their marketing information on.  We hear it often enough about humans not wanting to inconvenience themselves to help the world survive so I wonder how they'd deal with millions living in high rise flats on top of the Pennines, Malverns, Cairngorms or in Manchester 😂😂😂

I'm part of a protest group here that are trying to overturn a planning decision allowing developers to destroy a 27 acre site of ancient woodland and a coastal SSSI into a 500 unit holiday park. 

Most of it will be under water in the next 20yrs if things continue as is, maybe that's the reason they've spent over 10yrs trying to get the investment to build it 😂

Everfything is so short-term, and there's never any joined up thinking.

In theory, that site should be protected.  Why have they said its OK to fell the woodland, and what are they going to do to mitigate he damage?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:21:33 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:13:59 pm
Everfything is so short-term, and there's never any joined up thinking.

In theory, that site should be protected.  Why have they said its OK to fell the woodland, and what are they going to do to mitigate he damage?

Lots of back handers to the planners and absolutely fuck all mate.

We've appealed locally, to the Senedd, to Westminster and they refuse to repeal it so we're now fundraising for a judicial review to get it overturned.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:24:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:21:33 pm
Lots of back handers to the planners and absolutely fuck all mate.

We've appealed locally, to the Senedd, to Westminster and they refuse to repeal it so we're now fundraising for a judicial review to get it overturned.

Good luck!

Not an unfamiliar story, unfortunately.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:29:38 pm
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 10:29:16 am
It sometimes feels like it's a herd of deer caught in the headlights. I'm not sure anyone knows where to start and it all feels overwhelming. Having said that I don't really know what kind of local action is being taken and that's a good place for me to start.

I agree.  That's why it's good to connect with local groups.  Feeling part of something and getting involved in local issues, is great.  It also helps not to feel overwhelmed, with it all.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:43:50 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:24:20 pm
Good luck!

Not an unfamiliar story, unfortunately.

Thanks mate.  We've uncovered lots of dodgy stuff so hopefully both the councillors and the developers will have lots to answer once we get to court.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 07:30:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:10:10 am
Maybe that's where campaign groups should be focusing their marketing information on.  We hear it often enough about humans not wanting to inconvenience themselves to help the world survive so I wonder how they'd deal with millions living in high rise flats on top of the Pennines, Malverns, Cairngorms or in Manchester

I'm part of a protest group here that are trying to overturn a planning decision allowing developers to destroy a 27 acre site of ancient woodland and a coastal SSSI into a 500 unit holiday park. 

Most of it will be under water in the next 20yrs if things continue as is, maybe that's the reason they've spent over 10yrs trying to get the investment to build it

I once saw someone justify clear-cut felling of trees with "they'll all die due to global warming soon anyway  so it's better if we at least make a profit of them becore that" ::) :butt
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 07:43:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:29:38 pm
I agree.  That's why it's good to connect with local groups.  Feeling part of something and getting involved in local issues, is great.  It also helps not to feel overwhelmed, with it all.


Health issues are currently making it difficult for me to get involved but I'm going to look into what's going on in my area. Certainly keeping an eye on what people are doing helps - it counters the impression that we're really not doing much at all. It all helps in the end.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 07:57:33 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:30:39 pm
I once saw someone justify clear-cut felling of trees with "they'll all die due to global warming soon anyway  so it's better if we at least make a profit of them becore that" ::) :butt

I wish I could say that comment even surprised me.  ::)
