Climate crisis, what climate crisis





The more i think about it the more i think we as a species deserve all that's coming.



Ironically, this has ultimately been driven by the Green Party.They have always opposed nuclear energy and, after Fukushima, demanded in increasingly shrill shouts, that Germany must close its nuclear power plants in case a similar thing happened there.This despite Germany being thousands of miles away from any seismically-active zone.Merkel acquiesced. When the Social Democrat-Green government took over, they continued the policy to close all the remaining nuclear power stations, delayed only briefly when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices spiralling.It's farcical.Wind and solar, as it stands, cannot supply anything like all our current energy requirements. I say this through gritted teeth as I'm not exactly a fan either, but nuclear has to be a large part of our energy solution.Closing low-GHG nuclear power plants and reopening high-GHG coal fired stations is imbecilic.