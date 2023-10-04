« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 325960 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 08:52:27 am
I bloody love Packham. He is challenging the legality of Sunak's decision to drop Net Zero commitments (vehicles and boilers) and has written a letter which apparently starts a judicial review process.

https://twitter.com/ChrisGPackham/status/1709467722029936935

He needs some big names signing that letter along with him, I wish more people would be as proactive as him.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 11:07:19 am »
Climate crisis, what climate crisis  :butt


https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germany-approves-bringing-coal-fired-power-plants-back-online-this-winter-2023-10-04/?taid=651d91ea74209d0001cd91b1

The more i think about it the more i think we as a species deserve all that's coming.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm »
Quote
"This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist - absolutely gobsmackingly bananas," Zeke Hausfather, an experienced researcher, wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-67017021
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 01:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:07:19 am
Climate crisis, what climate crisis  :butt


https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germany-approves-bringing-coal-fired-power-plants-back-online-this-winter-2023-10-04/?taid=651d91ea74209d0001cd91b1

The more i think about it the more i think we as a species deserve all that's coming.


Ironically, this has ultimately been driven by the Green Party.

They have always opposed nuclear energy and, after Fukushima, demanded in increasingly shrill shouts, that Germany must close its nuclear power plants in case a similar thing happened there.

This despite Germany being thousands of miles away from any seismically-active zone.

Merkel acquiesced. When the Social Democrat-Green government took over, they continued the policy to close all the remaining nuclear power stations, delayed only briefly when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices spiralling.

It's farcical.

Wind and solar, as it stands, cannot supply anything like all our current energy requirements. I say this through gritted teeth as I'm not exactly a fan either, but nuclear has to be a large part of our energy solution.

Closing low-GHG nuclear power plants and reopening high-GHG coal fired stations is imbecilic.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 01:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:30:51 pm

Ironically, this has ultimately been driven by the Green Party.

They have always opposed nuclear energy and, after Fukushima, demanded in increasingly shrill shouts, that Germany must close its nuclear power plants in case a similar thing happened there.

This despite Germany being thousands of miles away from any seismically-active zone.

Merkel acquiesced. When the Social Democrat-Green government took over, they continued the policy to close all the remaining nuclear power stations, delayed only briefly when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices spiralling.

It's farcical.

Wind and solar, as it stands, cannot supply anything like all our current energy requirements. I say this through gritted teeth as I'm not exactly a fan either, but nuclear has to be a large part of our energy solution.

Closing low-GHG nuclear power plants and reopening high-GHG coal fired stations is imbecilic.
Yep. Totally bonkers that Germany closed down its nuclear power stations in a misguided effort to be more green. It is dogma over science and facts.
