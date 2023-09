Yeah it really is but that's for other sports to get their house in order. The point im making is i see and hear a lot of posters here point fingers at whoever, the tories, big business, big oil etc... but what about looking in the mirror? Would they give in away European games to help? How about not travelling London for games etc... Listen im as bad as anyone, i live in Dublin and travelled over for games 3-4 times a year up until a few years back and now i haven't been over in ages and i do miss it but i do want a world for my kids and grandkids to be able to enjoy also. Just think everyone needs to be real about just how bad this crisis is and stop blaming anyone but themselves.



There is a pervasive misconception that switching to clean, green energy will be painful, costly and mean sacrifices for us all – but that’s just wrong,’ says Professor Doyne Farmer, the Professor of Mathematics who leads the team that conducted the study at the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School. ‘Renewable costs have been trending down for decades. They are already cheaper than fossil fuels in many situations, and our research shows they will become cheaper than fossil fuels across almost all applications in the years to come. And, if we accelerate the transition, they will become cheaper faster. Completely replacing fossil fuels with clean energy by 2050 will save us trillions.

The question of personal responsibility is important, and we certainly can all do better. People on here have talked about the steps they've taken to mitigate their impact, which is great. The bigger issue in my opinion is that we need options that are both available and affordable - we need systemic change in other words. And those standing in the way of this are those who have a vested interest in making sure those changes don't happen. They've been slowing down progress for decades now, first by attacking the science and now the solutions. Unless we as individuals have the options to make the right choices, our impact will only be minimal, though still necessary. That's why the focus has to remain on corporations, politicians and others.The good news is that more and more research shows that transitioning to green energy is not only feasible but also affordable. Cost has always been a hurdle but that's no longer the case.