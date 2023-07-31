I replaced my back dandelion patch with artificial and it's one of the best things I ever did.My garden's around 50' long and I've got several big trees at the far end and some at the sides. A stone-paved patio area across the width by the house. Half the lawn was mostly in shade, with the trees sucking up all the moisture from the ground around them, and grass really struggled. Throw in two kids, a big trampoline (under which everything but dandelions dies) and a tumble track, and most of my 'lawn' was a mix of weeds, moss and bare earth.In about 2016 I spent weeks re-preparing it (aerating, improving the soil) and laid fresh 'shade-resistant' seed. Initially the results were OK, but within a year it had reverted to the previous state.Then we got a dog.The 'lawn' was essentially out of use for long spells over autumn/winter/spring anyway as our shitty climate turned it muddy. After a winter of having to wash and dry the dog's paws every time she went for a pee/poo, we decided to try artificial.The drainage on my lawn is great anyway (we moved in new and I dug a herringbone drainage system into two soakaways) and I did the preparation thoroughly and properly.I think it looks great. Can use it all year round. Underneath the trampoline is as green as everywhere else. Beneath the shade-producing, soil-drying trees is as green as anywhere. It never gets muddy. The dog can go out any time of year and comes in with clean paws. It's never flooded.I've never smelt dog piss emanating from it. Genuinely never.It isn't maintenance-free, but then I never expected it to be.When I had a 'grass' lawn, I always had to rake up the mass of fallen leaves and garden-vac bits. I have to do that now. Have to periodically weedkiller, too. And scrape off the moss that forms under the tree-shaded bits. And every 2/3 years an afternoon brushing-in several bags of kiln-dried sand.Don't have to mow it, though, nor weed'n'feed it, nor aerate it.There's more than enough trees & shrubs around the whole garden to be a haven for bugs and wildlife.I've also kept my front lawn.