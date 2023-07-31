« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2023, 05:28:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July 31, 2023, 04:26:48 pm
They are just scraping the barrel for something to fight the next election on that doesnt involve the last 13 years of Tory government, completely ignoring that they are the ones who brought in most of the green crap they are now complaining about.

That's it, isn't it? They've decided that since the ULEZ played a part in them retaining Uxbridge, anti-green policies is the way to win the next GE. It looks like Sunak's also planning to target low-traffic neighbourhood schemes and 20mph zones. All to pacify a handful of people. But while people don't have options such as affordable and reliable public transport, he might just get away with it again. Despite the mess the Tories have made of just about everything.
LuverlyRita

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2023, 05:55:43 pm
It's a small envrionmental win but, according to The Guardian, it looks like plastic lawns are facing a backlash. They are not maintenance free (they have to be vacuumed), they don't drain well, they soak up and smell of dog urine and they get so hot in summer they burn your feet  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/jul/31/plastic-lawn-backlash-fake-grass
thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 31, 2023, 11:11:59 pm
Our neighbour installed one, only to rip it out a year later as it stank of dog piss.
Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 10:01:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on July 31, 2023, 11:11:59 pm
Our neighbour installed one, only to rip it out a year later as it stank of dog piss.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 10:11:59 am
I replaced my back dandelion patch with artificial and it's one of the best things I ever did.

My garden's around 50' long and I've got several big trees at the far end and some at the sides. A stone-paved patio area across the width by the house. Half the lawn was mostly in shade, with the trees sucking up all the moisture from the ground around them, and grass really struggled. Throw in two kids, a big trampoline (under which everything but dandelions dies) and a tumble track, and most of my 'lawn' was a mix of weeds, moss and bare earth.

In about 2016 I spent weeks re-preparing it (aerating, improving the soil) and laid fresh 'shade-resistant' seed. Initially the results were OK, but within a year it had reverted to the previous state.

Then we got a dog.

The 'lawn' was essentially out of use for long spells over autumn/winter/spring anyway as our shitty climate turned it muddy. After a winter of having to wash and dry the dog's paws every time she went for a pee/poo, we decided to try artificial.

The drainage on my lawn is great anyway (we moved in new and I dug a herringbone drainage system into two soakaways) and I did the preparation thoroughly and properly.

I think it looks great. Can use it all year round. Underneath the trampoline is as green as everywhere else. Beneath the shade-producing, soil-drying trees is as green as anywhere. It never gets muddy. The dog can go out any time of year and comes in with clean paws. It's never flooded.

I've never smelt dog piss emanating from it. Genuinely never.

It isn't maintenance-free, but then I never expected it to be.

When I had a 'grass' lawn, I always had to rake up the mass of fallen leaves and garden-vac bits. I have to do that now. Have to periodically weedkiller, too. And scrape off the moss that forms under the tree-shaded bits. And every 2/3 years an afternoon brushing-in several bags of kiln-dried sand.

Don't have to mow it, though, nor weed'n'feed it, nor aerate it.

There's more than enough trees & shrubs around the whole garden to be a haven for bugs and wildlife.

I've also kept my front lawn.  :D
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 10:21:03 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  1, 2023, 10:11:59 am
I replaced my back dandelion patch with artificial and it's one of the best things I ever did.



You wrong un  ;)
Machae

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 03:37:20 pm
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/sunaks-family-firm-signed-a-billion-dollar-deal-with-bp-before-pm-opened-new-north-sea-licences-353690/

Sunaks family firm signed a billion-dollar deal with BP before PM opened new North Sea licences. The CEO of one of Infosys' other major clients, Shell, also joined Rishi Sunak's new business council two weeks ago.
Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 03:39:39 pm
Quote from: Machae on August  1, 2023, 03:37:20 pm
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/sunaks-family-firm-signed-a-billion-dollar-deal-with-bp-before-pm-opened-new-north-sea-licences-353690/

Sunaks family firm signed a billion-dollar deal with BP before PM opened new North Sea licences. The CEO of one of Infosys' other major clients, Shell, also joined Rishi Sunak's new business council two weeks ago.

Fossil fuel bodies are at the heart of all far-right governemnts/political parties.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 04:12:29 pm
Quote from: Machae on August  1, 2023, 03:37:20 pm
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/sunaks-family-firm-signed-a-billion-dollar-deal-with-bp-before-pm-opened-new-north-sea-licences-353690/

Sunaks family firm signed a billion-dollar deal with BP before PM opened new North Sea licences. The CEO of one of Infosys' other major clients, Shell, also joined Rishi Sunak's new business council two weeks ago.


Fishy being fishy.

This calls for more RWM headlines about brown people in rubber dinghies!!

[new username under construction]

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 04:17:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  1, 2023, 10:21:03 am
You wrong un  ;)

See thats' the first thing I thought of too, we should probably get some help!
Titi Camara

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 05:17:00 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HNeghc0n0cs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HNeghc0n0cs</a>
thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 09:14:59 pm
Just seems so wrong to replace any natural outdoor area with plastic grass. A bit of our garden tended to get waterlogged so we turned it into a wildflower patch. Its thriving and beautiful.
GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 1, 2023, 11:05:48 pm
Fake grass is an abomination and Nobby Reserve is a shill for the petrochemical industry. They astroturfed the local school and local park, it burns the skin in the Australian summer. Disgraceful, distasteful, humanity at its worst (well, second worst after leaf blowers)
Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 2, 2023, 09:10:46 am
Quote from: GreatEx on August  1, 2023, 11:05:48 pm
Fake grass is an abomination and Nobby Reserve is a shill for the petrochemical industry. They astroturfed the local school and local park, it burns the skin in the Australian summer. Disgraceful, distasteful, humanity at its worst (well, second worst after leaf blowers)

I agree!

And don't get me started on leaf blowers/vacs  ;D Nature doesn't need tidying. leaves degrade into the soil, keeping it healthy and feeding the earthworms (and all the other little critters in there).  It's called nutrient cycling.

I'll never understand the culture (or obsession) of manicured lawns.  On a green or fairway perhaps, but not in a back garden.

I've turned my lawn into a wildflower meadow - five years of maturity now, and it's looking great!
GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 2, 2023, 09:26:19 am
Manicured lawns are an obsession here too, and quite an unhealthy one because soft, lush, dark green lawns aren't really compatible with the Australian climate, they are very much a colonial affectation. I too like to let nature take its course with mine; I let leaves and flower clippings rot, and have a pile of lawnmower cuttings that is home to about a billion worms.

I was watching Bluey with my kids this afternoon and there's an episode where they're playing in the yard and the dad spends hours mesmerised by the vein patterns on a leaf. I'm a bit like that too, I get a big therapeutic rush from weeding, do the edging with long handled scissors instead of the noisy convenience of a whipper snipper, and I like to lie on the grass when it's dry and watch the bees in the clover and all the other little life forms in the miniature forest the lawn provides.

It never ceases to disgust me how people in this city continually knock down old homes with mature gardens and build these cubic monstrosities that cover nearly every square inch of the block in concrete and plastic. On a summer day you can walk down my street and the temperature goes up 5-10 degrees when you pass a new build. Oh, but they have solar panels! We're saved!
reddebs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 2, 2023, 09:35:13 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  2, 2023, 09:10:46 am
I agree!

And don't get me started on leaf blowers/vacs  ;D Nature doesn't need tidying. leaves degrade into the soil, keeping it healthy and feeding the earthworms (and all the other little critters in there).  It's called nutrient cycling.

I'll never understand the culture (or obsession) of manicured lawns.  On a green or fairway perhaps, but not in a back garden.

I've turned my lawn into a wildflower meadow - five years of maturity now, and it's looking great!

I'm an admin on a Facebook gardening group and it drives me mad when people ask why they can't get their little patch of green perfect or why matching plants either side of an entryway don't look identical 😠

Nature isn't perfect and expecting/wanting perfection from it leads to unnecessary anxiety, stress and a bad mental state. 

Just fucking enjoy it's perfect imperfections 👍
Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 2, 2023, 10:04:05 am
Manicured lawns baffle me, and if you have a big lawn, it's an awful lot of work. I have a small wildflower patch to attract pollinators, which also pollinate the veggies I'm growing. The garden is literally buzzing.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 2, 2023, 10:04:56 am
Quote from: GreatEx on August  2, 2023, 09:26:19 am
Manicured lawns are an obsession here too, and quite an unhealthy one because soft, lush, dark green lawns aren't really compatible with the Australian climate, they are very much a colonial affectation. I too like to let nature take its course with mine; I let leaves and flower clippings rot, and have a pile of lawnmower cuttings that is home to about a billion worms.

I was watching Bluey with my kids this afternoon and there's an episode where they're playing in the yard and the dad spends hours mesmerised by the vein patterns on a leaf. I'm a bit like that too, I get a big therapeutic rush from weeding, do the edging with long handled scissors instead of the noisy convenience of a whipper snipper, and I like to lie on the grass when it's dry and watch the bees in the clover and all the other little life forms in the miniature forest the lawn provides.

It never ceases to disgust me how people in this city continually knock down old homes with mature gardens and build these cubic monstrosities that cover nearly every square inch of the block in concrete and plastic. On a summer day you can walk down my street and the temperature goes up 5-10 degrees when you pass a new build. Oh, but they have solar panels! We're saved!

The amount of construction jobs I did in Melbourne for people putting shitty extentions on top of their gardens for their already massive homes was crazy. Or just concreting or flagging over their garden. Madness.

To be fair I did work for a guy who lived on the outskirts of the city, and he said the reason he mowed/manicured his lawn was to: 1) Discourage deadly snakes, and 2) To prevent scrub that might catch during wild fires.

As for leaf blowing, agreed! People take away the sources of nutrients for the soil and wander why their grass doesn't grow.
Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
August 2, 2023, 11:00:28 am
Leak reveals touchy issues for UAEs presidency of UN climate summit

Quote
The UN climate talks have become an oil and gas industry trade show, not the flagship for climate action. An entire industry has successfully co-opted the process and is leading us in a death spiral to climate catastrophe. How far are we prepared to go to make sure that doesnt happen?

The document also lists responses to a long series of sensitive issues unrelated to climate and energy including: money laundering, war crimes in Yemen, political prisoners, surveillance and spying, LGBTQIA+ community, freedom of expression, womens rights and people trafficking. Homosexual sex is illegal in the UAE and journalists have to be registered with the state.

BarryCrocker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:58:03 am
Nail. Head. Hammer.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Y_0rjKfyzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Y_0rjKfyzw</a>
thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 07:50:16 am
Quote from: Bioluminescence on August  2, 2023, 10:04:05 am
Manicured lawns baffle me, and if you have a big lawn, it's an awful lot of work. I have a small wildflower patch to attract pollinators, which also pollinate the veggies I'm growing. The garden is literally buzzing.

At least most mature lawns will have plants other than grass, and plenty of creatures in the soil. Plastic grass is horrible. I find the very thought of it disturbingly dystopian.
