To answer the comments here, the practical issues and concerns are three fold:
1) For those stating it means we have to buy from oppressive regimes - well that's not really true. The top exporter of oil and gas to the UK is the infamously oppressive Norway. That is closesly followed by the USA. Those two combined provide the bulk of our imports.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9523/
2) It costs money and resources to set up the infrastructure to continue to extract more oil and gas from new sources in the North Sea. Oil and gas which, if we are serious about our climate pledges, we should only be extracting for a limited number of years. The money and resources would be much better spent on restructuring our economy towards a greener one, and retraining North Sea oil and gas workers for the immediate and long term future of our transition towards a green economy. It is true we will be continuing to buy oil and gas from elsewhere in the meantime - from countries that already have the infrastructure in place. Why waste money on such a short term investment, when we are already strapped for cash? The green economy is the future - and that's where the money should go and the wise investments are.
3) All of the science says that we should be keeping as much oil and gas in the ground as possible. Yes we will still be consuming the oil and gas of others until we can make the transition. But we are already doing that now, so why would we contribute even more to the problem? Continuing to invest in fossil fuels on our own shores not only sends out the wrong message to the entire world, but it only gies fossil fuel companies ever more financial incentive to keep acting against the interests of climate action.
1) We'll still have to import oil for a long time yet, regardless of its source
2) There is already extensive infrastructure in place, which has facilitated the NSO industry since the 70's. Any investment in infrastructure to tap new fields/reserves would be relatively minimal. This investment in infrastructure doesn't/wouldn't come from the state, but from private capital. If they don't spend on infrastructure new oilfields, they won't then spend it on retraining oil industry workers or realigning the UK into green energy.
3) There has to be a transition period for moving away from oil (which has been the basis for the majority of global industrial growth & activity for decades). During that transition period, we will need oil. It makes zero difference to the level of oil consumption where that oil originates. We can either import it all, which generates minimal income for the Treasury. Or use the NSO reserves left, which generate £billions per year for the Treasury. I say that it would be better for facilitating the transition to green energy to use the revenues from any new licences to subsidise people buying solar power systems/proper insulation/heat pumps/EV's/etc.
I'm saying this as someone committed to the cause of transitioning to green energy (who's already taking steps, like getting an EV, towards reducing their emissions footprint)
I'm just being pragmatic.
Helping people afford the mechanisms that allow the transition to green energy and/or reducing GHG emissions will speed that transition. Surely that's what we all want.