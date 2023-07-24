Unless foreign produced oil and gas is less environmentally damaging then UK oil or gas youre going to have to explain that one to me. No one is saying climate change isnt happening and isnt a disaster we are literally seeing happen in front of us, the point is that there is no point (unless Im missing something) in the UK not using its own fossil fuels but still continuing to import and use them.



To answer the comments here, the practical issues and concerns are three fold:1) For those stating it means we have to buy from oppressive regimes - well that's not really true. The top exporter of oil and gas to the UK is the infamously oppressive Norway. That is closesly followed by the USA. Those two combined provide the bulk of our imports.2) It costs money and resources to set up the infrastructure to continue to extract more oil and gas from new sources in the North Sea. Oil and gas which, if we are serious about our climate pledges, we should only be extracting for a limited number of years. The money and resources would be much better spent on restructuring our economy towards a greener one, and retraining North Sea oil and gas workers for the immediate and long term future of our transition towards a green economy. It is true we will be continuing to buy oil and gas from elsewhere in the meantime - from countries that already have the infrastructure in place. Why waste money on such a short term investment, when we are already strapped for cash? The green economy is the future - and that's where the money should go and the wise investments are.3) All of the science says that we should be keeping as much oil and gas in the ground as possible. Yes we will still be consuming the oil and gas of others until we can make the transition. But we are already doing that now, so why would we contribute even more to the problem? Continuing to invest in fossil fuels on our own shores not only sends out the wrong message to the entire world, but it only gives fossil fuel companies ever more financial incentive to keep acting against the interests of climate action.