Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 309912 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 04:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:09 am

Do we reckon the juxtaposing of that picture next to the main headline is deliberate?

You can imagine the paper's wrinkled shitbag owner wouldn't be happy.

I'm hoping its deliberate!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:29:06 pm
No, we have to do both.  I know you have a vested interest in keeping the oil industry going.

As the International Energy Agency (IEA) says: 

https://www.iea.org/news/pathway-to-critical-and-formidable-goal-of-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-is-narrow-but-brings-huge-benefits

As long as this country is a net importer of oil, reducing domestic production is essentially just asking another country to ramp up to make up for it. That's not setting an example.

I hate the term normally but it is just about the definition of virtue signalling, as Nobby said. Out of sight, out of mind.

It's especially mad when Labour are cutting back their green policies because they say it isn't unaffordable whilst the reduce tax revenue with their policy.

Setting an example is doing what we need to reduce demand.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 04:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm
As long as this country is a net importer of oil, reducing domestic production is essentially just asking another country to ramp up to make up for it. That's not setting an example.

I hate the term normally but it is just about the definition of virtue signalling, as Nobby said. Out of sight, out of mind.

It's especially mad when Labour are cutting back their green policies because they say it isn't unaffordable whilst the reduce tax revenue with their policy.

Setting an example is doing what we need to reduce demand.


Like I said, we also lose NSO revenues (which could be used to actually do things to reduce GHG's, like give everyone a 'green subsidy' to spend on a green initiative for their home or lifestyle - eg: solar power system, insulation, heat pump, EV, etc)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:36:53 pm



Well, I disagree with you both, and agree with the overall scientific concensus and the IEA conclusions.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 06:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
Well, I disagree with you both, and agree with the overall scientific concensus and the IEA conclusions.

I agree with the scientific consensus too, but we have to deal with the political reality. Just saying we need to do X doesn't actually provide realistic answers on how X is achieved.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 07:51:02 pm »
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on July 23, 2023, 01:22:48 pm
We also seem to have lost a lot of farmland to housing developments round here in the last 5 years or so. Now whenever I see farmland which is left fallow for more than a year or so, I just assume it is destined for housing. We also have farmers being paid not to grow food crops because it's easier than having an income at the mercy of the weather, market volatility, fertiliser/fuel/seed prices and pest/disease issues. Better for wildlife and the environment of course, but yet more food cropping land lost. Perhaps the government is banking on farming becoming more efficient so we can get the same or greater yield from less area? I know there is a lot of work going in to breeding new, higher yielding and more disease resistant wheat varieties, for example.

I think you're right about efficiency - it looks like they're banking on technology to increase yield without increasing the area of land being cultivated. My concern here is that with changes in temperatures and rainfall patterns, as well as changing pests and diseases, and the other issues you mention, I'm not sure how sustainable that would be. I read an interesting article on the area of Provence, where they're adapting to the climate crisis in a number of ways - irrigation and agroecology principles such as planting a variety of plant species that can retain more soil water, regenerate soils and protect them against pests. The concern now is about tourists - they visit the area to take photos of purple, symmetrical fields so it's about encouraging them to view lavender fields differently now. It's interesting to read the kind of work that goes into preserving this type of heritage, especially when it's worth so much to a region. This type of thinking needs to be applied more widely to habitats and regions that don't bring in much money.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:22:15 pm
So, why not just keep it in the ground then.  Like I said, it's called setting an example.  Being a leader.  Doing the right thing.  All things governments should aspire to.

Im sure Vladimir Putin and Mohamed Bin Salman will be very impressed by the UK taking the moral high ground.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 07:55:12 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Im sure Vladimir Putin and Mohamed Bin Salman will be very impressed by the UK taking the moral high ground.

That argument doesn't stack up either.

Lots of posters making the Tory argument here - surprised.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 07:59:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Im sure Vladimir Putin and Mohamed Bin Salman will be very impressed by the UK taking the moral high ground.

It's got nothing to do with the moral high ground. It's about adopting evidence-based policies to limit the impacts of climate breakdown that we're seeing across the world. It's time to stop adding fuel to the fire.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 08:09:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:55:12 am
That argument doesn't stack up either.

Lots of posters making the Tory argument here - surprised.

You could try actually addressing peoples arguments rather than just implying people are Tories and appeals to authority.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:55:12 am
That argument doesn't stack up either.

Lots of posters making the Tory argument here - surprised.


Youll have to explain to my why the argument doesnt stack up. We need to move energy production away from oil and gas, simply saying we will not produce oil or gas but continue to use it doesnt move us nearer to our goals of decarbonising.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 07:59:06 am
It's got nothing to do with the moral high ground. It's about adopting evidence-based policies to limit the impacts of climate breakdown that we're seeing across the world. It's time to stop adding fuel to the fire.

Unless foreign produced oil and gas is less environmentally damaging then UK oil or gas youre going to have to explain that one to me. No one is saying climate change isnt happening and isnt a disaster we are literally seeing happen in front of us, the point is that there is no point (unless Im missing something) in the UK not using its own fossil fuels but still continuing to import and use them.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:13:19 am
Youll have to explain to my why the argument doesnt stack up. We need to move energy production away from oil and gas, simply saying we will not produce oil or gas but continue to use it doesnt move us nearer to our goals of decarbonising.

Have a read of this, any questions, or if you don't agree, it's your choice.

Quote
Climate pledges by governments to date  even if fully achieved  would fall well short of what is required to bring global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to net zero by 2050 and give the world an even chance of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, according to the new report, Net Zero by 2050: a Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector.

The report is the worlds first comprehensive study of how to transition to a net zero energy system by 2050 while ensuring stable and affordable energy supplies, providing universal energy access, and enabling robust economic growth. It sets out a cost-effective and economically productive pathway, resulting in a clean, dynamic and resilient energy economy dominated by renewables like solar and wind instead of fossil fuels. The report also examines key uncertainties, such as the roles of bioenergy, carbon capture and behavioural changes in reaching net zero.

Our Roadmap shows the priority actions that are needed today to ensure the opportunity of net-zero emissions by 2050  narrow but still achievable  is not lost. The scale and speed of the efforts demanded by this critical and formidable goal  our best chance of tackling climate change and limiting global warming to 1.5 °C  make this perhaps the greatest challenge humankind has ever faced, said Fatih Birol, the IEA Executive Director. The IEAs pathway to this brighter future brings a historic surge in clean energy investment that creates millions of new jobs and lifts global economic growth. Moving the world onto that pathway requires strong and credible policy actions from governments, underpinned by much greater international cooperation.

Building on the IEAs unrivalled energy modelling tools and expertise, the Roadmap sets out more than 400 milestones to guide the global journey to net zero by 2050. These include, from today, no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects, and no further final investment decisions for new unabated coal plants. By 2035, there are no sales of new internal combustion engine passenger cars, and by 2040, the global electricity sector has already reached net-zero emissions.

In the near term, the report describes a net zero pathway that requires the immediate and massive deployment of all available clean and efficient energy technologies, combined with a major global push to accelerate innovation. The pathway calls for annual additions of solar PV to reach 630 gigawatts by 2030, and those of wind power to reach 390 gigawatts. Together, this is four times the record level set in 2020. For solar PV, it is equivalent to installing the worlds current largest solar park roughly every day. A major worldwide push to increase energy efficiency is also an essential part of these efforts, resulting in the global rate of energy efficiency improvements averaging 4% a year through 2030  about three times the average over the last two decades.

https://www.iea.org/news/pathway-to-critical-and-formidable-goal-of-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-is-narrow-but-brings-huge-benefits
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:09:30 am
You could try actually addressing peoples arguments rather than just implying people are Tories and appeals to authority.

You could try reading the link I posted..
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 09:39:46 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 07:59:06 am
It's got nothing to do with the moral high ground. It's about adopting evidence-based policies to limit the impacts of climate breakdown that we're seeing across the world. It's time to stop adding fuel to the fire.

Indeed.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 09:44:34 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:38:04 am
You could try reading the link I posted..

The IEA one? I did. I don't think it really addresses my points.

The IEA is obviously looking at this on a global scale (clue in the name), and we can all agree that we need to stop fossil fuel production worldwide.

That does absolutely nothing to address how you actually achieve that though without just moving production from one place to another. How does stopping production in one place only for it to be increased elsewhere to make up the demand that hasn't changed actually achieve the goal of reducing fossil fuel production?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:23:05 am
Have a read of this, any questions, or if you don't agree, it's your choice.

https://www.iea.org/news/pathway-to-critical-and-formidable-goal-of-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-is-narrow-but-brings-huge-benefits

I have read already and it still doesnt address the point.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:19:46 am
Unless foreign produced oil and gas is less environmentally damaging then UK oil or gas youre going to have to explain that one to me. No one is saying climate change isnt happening and isnt a disaster we are literally seeing happen in front of us, the point is that there is no point (unless Im missing something) in the UK not using its own fossil fuels but still continuing to import and use them.

To answer the comments here, the practical issues and concerns are three fold:

1) For those stating it means we have to buy from oppressive regimes - well that's not really true. The top exporter of oil and gas to the UK is the infamously oppressive Norway. That is closesly followed by the USA. Those two combined provide the bulk of our imports.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9523/


2) It costs money and resources to set up the infrastructure to continue to extract more oil and gas from new sources in the North Sea. Oil and gas which, if we are serious about our climate pledges, we should only be extracting for a limited number of years. The money and resources would be much better spent on restructuring our economy towards a greener one, and retraining North Sea oil and gas workers for the immediate and long term future of our transition towards a green economy. It is true we will be continuing to buy oil and gas from elsewhere in the meantime - from countries that already have the infrastructure in place. Why waste money on such a short term investment, when we are already strapped for cash? The green economy is the future - and that's where the money should go and the wise investments are.

3) All of the science says that we should be keeping as much oil and gas in the ground as possible. Yes we will still be consuming the oil and gas of others until we can make the transition. But we are already doing that now, so why would we contribute even more to the problem? Continuing to invest in fossil fuels on our own shores not only sends out the wrong message to the entire world, but it only gives fossil fuel companies ever more financial incentive to keep acting against the interests of climate action.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:56:23 am
To answer the comments here, the practical issues and concerns are three fold:

1) For those stating it means we have to buy from oppressive regimes - well that's not really true. The top exporter of oil and gas to the UK is the infamously oppressive Norway. That is closesly followed by the USA. Those two combined provide the bulk of our imports.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9523/


2) It costs money and resources to set up the infrastructure to continue to extract more oil and gas from new sources in the North Sea. Oil and gas which, if we are serious about our climate pledges, we should only be extracting for a limited number of years. The money and resources would be much better spent on restructuring our economy towards a greener one, and retraining North Sea oil and gas workers for the immediate and long term future of our transition towards a green economy. It is true we will be continuing to buy oil and gas from elsewhere in the meantime - from countries that already have the infrastructure in place. Why waste money on such a short term investment, when we are already strapped for cash? The green economy is the future - and that's where the money should go and the wise investments are.

3) All of the science says that we should be keeping as much oil and gas in the ground as possible. Yes we will still be consuming the oil and gas of others until we can make the transition. But we are already doing that now, so why would we contribute even more to the problem? Continuing to invest in fossil fuels on our own shores not only sends out the wrong message to the entire world, but it only gies fossil fuel companies ever more financial incentive to keep acting against the interests of climate action.



1) We'll still have to import oil for a long time yet, regardless of its source

2) There is already extensive infrastructure in place, which has facilitated the NSO industry since the 70's. Any investment in infrastructure to tap new fields/reserves would be relatively minimal. This investment in infrastructure doesn't/wouldn't come from the state, but from private capital. If they don't spend on infrastructure new oilfields, they won't then spend it on retraining oil industry workers or realigning the UK into green energy.

3) There has to be a transition period for moving away from oil (which has been the basis for the majority of global industrial growth & activity for decades). During that transition period, we will need oil. It makes zero difference to the level of oil consumption where that oil originates. We can either import it all, which generates minimal income for the Treasury. Or use the NSO reserves left, which generate £billions per year for the Treasury. I say that it would be better for facilitating the transition to green energy to use the revenues from any new licences to subsidise people buying solar power systems/proper insulation/heat pumps/EV's/etc.

I'm saying this as someone committed to the cause of transitioning to green energy (who's already taking steps, like getting an EV, towards reducing their emissions footprint)

I'm just being pragmatic.

Helping people afford the mechanisms that allow the transition to green energy and/or reducing GHG emissions will speed that transition. Surely that's what we all want.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 10:21:38 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:56:23 am
To answer the comments here, the practical issues and concerns are three fold:

1) For those stating it means we have to buy from oppressive regimes - well that's not really true. The top exporter of oil and gas to the UK is the infamously oppressive Norway. That is closesly followed by the USA. Those two combined provide the bulk of our imports.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9523/


2) It costs money and resources to set up the infrastructure to continue to extract more oil and gas from new sources in the North Sea. Oil and gas which, if we are serious about our climate pledges, we should only be extracting for a limited number of years. The money and resources would be much better spent on restructuring our economy towards a greener one, and retraining North Sea oil and gas workers for the immediate and long term future of our transition towards a green economy. It is true we will be continuing to buy oil and gas from elsewhere in the meantime - from countries that already have the infrastructure in place. Why waste money on such a short term investment, when we are already strapped for cash? The green economy is the future - and that's where the money should go and the wise investments are.

3) All of the science says that we should be keeping as much oil and gas in the ground as possible. Yes we will still be consuming the oil and gas of others until we can make the transition. But we are already doing that now, so why would we contribute even more to the problem? Continuing to invest in fossil fuels on our own shores not only sends out the wrong message to the entire world, but it only gies fossil fuel companies ever more financial incentive to keep acting against the interests of climate action.

1) The point I was addressing was about setting an example. It doesnt matter which foreign country the oil and gas comes from, the point is they are going to keep on producing it. We can set the example all we want, but the US, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia are not going to follow our suit.

2) Whose money and resources? You seem to have removed the line between a private oil and gas company and where it spends its money and the state and its money.

3) The contributions to the problem is the burning of fossil fuels, thats what we need to focus on. Reducing our own production but continuing to import fossil fuels doesnt solve that. As Elmo said before, we need to focus on demand.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 10:31:52 am »
In response to both of the above:

The line between private and public investment in fossil fuels was removed a long time ago:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/mar/09/fossil-fuels-more-support-uk-than-renewables-since-2015#:~:text=However%2C%20fossil%20fuels%20have%20been,%C2%A31m%2C%20or%200.01%25.

As of 2021, the UK government had provided £80 billion in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry since 2015 (compared to £60 billion for renewable energy). 20% of those subsidies were to support the new extraction of fossil fuel resources.

Any money gained for government coffers via extraction is money that we have already wasted on the industry at the expense of the planet and our own green industry. The UK, by supporting the continued extraction of fossil fuels in the North Sea, is simply continuing to fund and subsidise fossil fuel companies with tax payer money, while delaying our own green transition. The longer we continue to subsidise the fossil fuel industry, the longer we give fossil fuel companies the power and incentive to continue influencing our politics and acting against meaningful climate action. If those £80 billion in fossil fuel subsidies had been spent on green energy, imagine how much further along we would be, and how much more advanced our green industry sector would be? If you want to talk about generating secure streams of revenue and private investment, green energy is the only future worth considering.

We will continue to buy oil and gas from abroad, as we do now. It's worked up until now - why would it not work into the future considering we will need less and less of it? In the meantime, we will spend the money on our own shores transitioning to a green economy, and not continue to subsidise the fossil fuel indsutry with public money.



Edit: Just to add some more stastics:

Since 2015, the UK government has been recieving between £300 million and £2 billion in tax revenue from the oil and gas industry per year - comparative penuts.

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/government-revenues-from-uk-oil-and-gas-production--2/statistics-of-government-revenues-from-uk-oil-and-gas-production-july-2021

The UK government has calculated a massively expanded £10 billion this last year, due to greatly increased energy prices and the energy levy - dwarfing previous years - but stiill far from recopuping the £80 billion in subsidies.

https://obr.uk/forecasts-in-depth/tax-by-tax-spend-by-spend/oil-and-gas-revenues/

Global fossil fuel profits in recent years have amounted to $1.5 trillion per year, jumping to $4 trillion this last year:

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-gas-industry-earned-4-trillion-last-year-says-iea-chief-2023-02-14/#:~:text=OSLO%2C%20Feb%2014%20(Reuters),Fatih%20Birol%2C%20said%20on%20Tuesday.


Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:31:52 am


Thanks for taking the time to write your posts  :thumbup
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:31:52 am
In response to both of the above:

The line between private and public investment in fossil fuels was removed a long time ago:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/mar/09/fossil-fuels-more-support-uk-than-renewables-since-2015#:~:text=However%2C%20fossil%20fuels%20have%20been,%C2%A31m%2C%20or%200.01%25.

As of 2021, the UK government had provided £80 billion in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry since 2015 (compared to £60 billion for renewable energy). 20% of those subsidies were to support the new extraction of fossil fuel resources.

Any money gained for government coffers via extraction is money that we have already wasted on the industry at the expense of the planet and our own green industry. The UK, by supporting the continued extraction of fossil fuels in the North Sea, is simply continuing to fund and subsidise fossil fuel companies with tax payer money, while delaying our own green transition. The longer we continue to subsidise the fossil fuel industry, the longer we give fossil fuel companies the power and incentive to continue influencing our politics and acting against meaningful climate action. If those £80 billion in fossil fuel subsidies had been spent on green energy, imagine how much further along we would be, and how much more advanced our green industry sector would be? If you want to talk about generating secure streams of revenue and private investment, green energy is the only future worth considering.

We will continue to buy oil and gas from abroad, as we do now. It's worked up until now - why would it not work into the future considering we will need less and less of it? In the meantime, we will spend the money on our own shores transitioning to a green economy, and not continue to subsidise the fossil fuel indsutry with public money.



Edit: Just to add some more stastics:

Since 2015, the UK government has been recieving between £300 million and £2 billion in tax revenue from the oil and gas industry per year - comparative penuts.

https://obr.uk/forecasts-in-depth/tax-by-tax-spend-by-spend/oil-and-gas-revenues/

The UK government has calculated a massively expanded £10 billion this last year, due to greatly increased energy prices and the energy levy - dwarfing previous years - but stiill far from recopuping the £80 billion in subsidies.

https://obr.uk/forecasts-in-depth/tax-by-tax-spend-by-spend/oil-and-gas-revenues/

Global fossil fuel profits in recent years have amounted to $1.5 trillion per year, jumping to $4 trillion this last year:

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-gas-industry-earned-4-trillion-last-year-says-iea-chief-2023-02-14/#:~:text=OSLO%2C%20Feb%2014%20(Reuters),Fatih%20Birol%2C%20said%20on%20Tuesday.



Thanks for this and finding the figures. The cost of tax breaks and subsidies to the government is considerable, and there are much better ways to curb our reliance on foreign fossil fuels in any case. The experts are clear that we need to stop oil and gas exploration, and moving away from fossil fuels makes that a no-brainer really. The government now needs to take radical steps to make this transition happen. There are a few things it can do - such as release funds for the insulation of homes and businesses and for the installation of heat pumps, investments in efficiency and infrastructure (public transport, charging points, renewables, etc.) and in upskilling to meet the growing demand of a low-carbon economy (renewable energy generation, retrofitting and electric vehicles, for example). Some analyses show that done well, the cost will be cancelled out by savings by 2050. More generally, it's accepted that the cost of inaction outweighs the short-term cost of reducing CO2 emissions, especially if you take biodiversity loss and human health into account as well as the impacts of rising temperatures and extreme weather.

It makes no sense to develop oilfields in the UK. We export most of it anyway and it doesn't bring prices down, while their lifecycles mean they'll carry on producing into the 2040s and 2050s - when we should be reaching net zero. I agree with west_london_red that we need to reduce demand but we can do that without new oilfields.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 05:28:51 pm »
Rising temperatures likely to be beneficial for Britain, says Lord Frost

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/britain-lord-brexit-government-athens-b2381122.html
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:28:51 pm
Rising temperatures likely to be beneficial for Britain, says Lord Frost

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/britain-lord-brexit-government-athens-b2381122.html

Hope they make him melt.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 05:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:28:51 pm
Rising temperatures likely to be beneficial for Britain, says Lord Frost

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/britain-lord-brexit-government-athens-b2381122.html

Just like Brexit  ;)
