Alba and Nola are my beautiful Grandaughters, Princess Emily is 5, her family lived in the same house share in Anfield as me about 3 years ago, I called her 'Princess' when I first met her and it stuck! We all moved house but I stayed close friends with Emily's family.
For The Alba's And Nola's
Don't mistreat Earth, she might have the final say.
Look out the window, what do you see today.
A plastic littered ocean, with its endless life span.
Melting polar ice caps, never part of Gods plan.
Mother Earth is generous, grants our every need.
Don't take her granted, fall into the path of greed.
Respect our Earth, don't exploit her for your gain.
She might just seek revenge, unimaginable pain.
Nature is nature, stand back and witness in awe.
Let Earth show us the way, let's not break her law.
Let patterns be patterns, her cycles never to spoil.
If not, expect polluted air, dirty water, eroded soil.
For every Princess Emily, a difference we can make.
Their future is in our hands, no liberties to take.
For the Alba's and Nola's and all children in mind.
Treat Mother Earth with love, care, be forever kind.