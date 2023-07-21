Genuine risk of Trump getting back in next year will leave the situation impossible to fix. It's probably too late anyway as i don't see any kind of will from people or governments to fix it. Green party over here in Ireland is a joke more interested in staying in power than implementing policy and the polls show they will be wiped out next election. Even our own club flying around the world for pre season tours year after year instead of just staying at home and playing matches as a warm up. nobody really gives a shit yeah they pretend to care kind of like Henderson pretended to care about gay rights but in reality it's all for show.



Maybe it's all we deserve as a species, i do get a giggle out of people saying "save the planet" though. Save the fucking planet?? The planet will eat us up if we continue as is shit us out and still be here in another million years. The arrogance of man. We must be the only species who isn't interested in saving itself.