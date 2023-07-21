We're fucked. That's my scientific interpretation. The planet will be fine, it'll heal, but humanity is in for a kicking. Whatever we do now is too little too late in all probability as the damage has already been done. It's like thinking about quitting smoking when lung cancer has already developed.



We will have climate refugees too, as people can't live in places with wet bulb temperatures way above 32. It's just not physically possible unless we consume even more energy cooling down homes.



The time for action was decades ago.