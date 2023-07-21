« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 308347 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 21, 2023, 04:44:42 pm
The Caledonian Forest was huge at one time.

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/habitats/woodland/caledonian-forest

It's mainly been overgrazed by deer, that's the issue.  It prevents regeneration.

They need more management (culling)  ;)

Proper habitat management would make a huge difference and I know some places are trying. 

When I did my conservation qualification 15yrs ago most of our practical work was done on Severn Trent Water land especially round Ladybower and one of the projects we and they worked on was reforestation of the moorland above the valley.

5 million native trees were being planted, trouble is it's then just left and forgotten about so it becomes so cramped nothing grows properly.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
There's a general perception that Ireland is unspoilt, while really it is ecologically dead. Forests of non-native spruce and farms of bland grass.  The sheep roaming around the west of ireland don't give the indiginous flora a chance to thrive.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2023, 11:33:37 am
Meanwhile, in Ireland, sunshine and rain everyday. Im glad our latitude and temperate maritime climate is shielding us a bit from this madness.
I think scientists are still trying to figure out how much this might change if the Gulf Stream shifts or collapses.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: thejbs on July 21, 2023, 08:13:41 pm
There's a general perception that Ireland is unspoilt, while really it is ecologically dead. Forests of non-native spruce and farms of bland grass.  The sheep roaming around the west of ireland don't give the indiginous flora a chance to thrive.
Aren't there moves to restore/protect the bogs?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: thejbs on July 21, 2023, 08:13:41 pm
There's a general perception that Ireland is unspoilt, while really it is ecologically dead. Forests of non-native spruce and farms of bland grass.  The sheep roaming around the west of ireland don't give the indiginous flora a chance to thrive.

Truly depressing state of affairs the more you read about it. Our rivers are absolutely trashed too. Monster trawlers dredging our seas.

Imagine.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210211-rewilding-can-ireland-regrow-its-wilderness
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:40:44 am
Aren't there moves to restore/protect the bogs?

The EU have been begging us to stop for over a decade but we have these people to deal with.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
I spoke too soon. We may not have heatwaves, but I saw some of the worst flooding in years on my drive from Donegal to Omagh tonight. Fire service were out in force trying to protect houses and a nursing home in castlederg, and a few places were impassable.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
We're fucked. That's my scientific interpretation. The planet will be fine, it'll heal, but humanity is in for a kicking. Whatever we do now is too little too late in all probability as the damage has already been done. It's like thinking about quitting smoking when lung cancer has already developed.

We will have climate refugees too, as people can't live in places with wet bulb temperatures way above 32. It's just not physically possible unless we consume even more energy cooling down homes.

The time for action was decades ago.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:24:28 am

The time for action was decades ago.

Yes. But however bad it is bound to get, it will be worse if we don't take immediate and decisive action now.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 09:55:09 am
Yes. But however bad it is bound to get, it will be worse if we don't take immediate and decisive action now.
A million percent true, and yet, still no one does a fucking thing.

Greed of the few + apathy of the many = monumentally fucked
