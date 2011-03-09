Maybe something similar but tiny?



I mean, solar cells do exactly that - they take photons (light) and convert them to electricity. They use something called the photoelectric effect. Even though solar panels are available as a finished product, there is still lots of research ongoing to improve the efficiency, the production, the use of materials and so on, so it's feasible to have a company doing some sort of new development in that area.Technically while we usually call them "solar cell", they are more like chips. So it wouldn't be wrong. I'm just always a bit suspicious when people hide simple concepts behind fancy language.