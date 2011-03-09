« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 306454 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,751
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm
Just been reading up on a guy I know who is a quantum physicist who has set up a new tech company developing photonics chips to convert light into electricity as clean energy.

No idea about photonics so has anyone heard of this type of technology?

Solar cells, as in solar panels? That's what they do.

Other than that, it might be bullshit.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:47:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm
Solar cells, as in solar panels? That's what they do.

Other than that, it might be bullshit.

Maybe something similar but tiny?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,751
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:47:53 pm
Maybe something similar but tiny?

I mean, solar cells do exactly that - they take photons (light) and convert them to electricity. They use something called the photoelectric effect. Even though solar panels are available as a finished product, there is still lots of research ongoing to improve the efficiency, the production, the use of materials and so on, so it's feasible to have a company doing some sort of new development in that area.

Technically while we usually call them "solar cell", they are more like chips. So it wouldn't be wrong. I'm just always a bit suspicious when people hide simple concepts behind fancy language.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm
I mean, solar cells do exactly that - they take photons (light) and convert them to electricity. They use something called the photoelectric effect. Even though solar panels are available as a finished product, there is still lots of research ongoing to improve the efficiency, the production, the use of materials and so on, so it's feasible to have a company doing some sort of new development in that area.

Technically while we usually call them "solar cell", they are more like chips. So it wouldn't be wrong. I'm just always a bit suspicious when people hide simple concepts behind fancy language.

Now I've read more in-depth it's to help companies with their own photonics R&D in their bids for net zero.

So sort of climate based but not what I initially thought and anything physics based is way over my head 😂
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,002
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm »
It's a little toasty in Arizona currently.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,061
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 10:06:50 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm
It's a little toasty in Arizona currently.

I was just about to ask any Rawkites roasting, currently?

100 m Americans under heat alerts!
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,198
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 10:15:37 am »
Don't worry though - some fuckwit on GBNews will tell you it's raining outside...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,198
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 10:20:30 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on July 16, 2023, 09:44:18 am
Does someone like this muddy the  waters?

https://dailysceptic.org/2023/07/14/nobel-physics-laureate-2022-slams-climate-emergency-narrative-as-dangerous-corruption-of-science/
 

The Daily Sceptic is basically Toby Jones spouting his pro-Brexit, anti-woke, anti-vax, climate-denying bullshit. It is in no way sceptical and has a history of promoting misinformation and lies. It's a blend of GBNews, The Spectator and the output of various Tufton Street think tanks.

General rule - if it's in the Daly Sceptic it's a steaming pile of horse shit.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 10:25:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:06:50 am
I was just about to ask any Rawkites roasting, currently?

100 m Americans under heat alerts!

Yet hundreds of dickheads are heading for death valley to be "part of the record". 

I hope the radiation shrivels their nuts so they don't breed any more idiots 🤷
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:25:11 am
Yet hundreds of dickheads are heading for death valley to be "part of the record". 

I hope the radiation shrivels their nuts so they don't breed any more idiots 🤷

Saw the pictures of climate tourists taking photos of the thermometer in the Death Valley. Seriously.

Looks like things are about to get pretty bad in Italy today. Both China and the US recording temperatures above 50ºC in recent days. Deadly floods and/or landslides in several countries, including in South Korea where dozens of people have drowned after becoming trapped in an underpass. Wildfires in Canada, Turkey and La Palma causing problems. Antarctic sea ice showing a huge deviation for this time of the year. It seems to be unravelling fast at the moment.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 