':-Sultan Al Jaber  Cop28 president and CEO of state oil firm  is ally the climate movement needs, posts saya snippet...'An army of fake social media accounts on Twitter and the blogging site Medium have been promoting and defending the controversial hosting of a UN climate summit by the United Arab Emirates.The president of the Cop28 climate talks is Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the chief executive of the state oil giant Adnoc, which has major net zero-busting expansion plans.Posts from fake accounts claimed: The UAEs commitment to being the perfect host for Cop28 is a testament to its leadership in tackling climate change, and that Al Jaber is the ally the climate movement needs. Others retweeted or reposted UAE government tweets or sought to rebut criticism. One account had an AI-generated profile picture, but text labelling the image as fake had not been cropped out.'In other news...':-Exclusive: UN conference president Sultan Al Jaber is also head of oil firm, which was consulted on how to respond to a media inquiry'The United Arab Emirates state oil company has been able to read emails to and from the Cop28 climate summit office and was consulted on how to respond to a media inquiry, the Guardian can reveal.The UAE is hosting the UN climate summit in November and the president of Cop28 is Sultan Al Jaber, who is also chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc). The revelations have been called explosive and a scandal by lawmakers.The Cop28 office had claimed its email system was standalone and separate from that of Adnoc. But expert technical analysis showed the office shared email servers with Adnoc. After the Guardians inquiries, the Cop28 office switched to a different server on Monday.Al Jabers dual role has attracted strong criticism, including from the former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, who called his approach dangerous.'':-Exclusive: UAE using site to control narrative amid criticism of oil boss leading climate summit, say critics'The Cop28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, has been accused of attempting to greenwash his image after it emerged that members of his team had edited Wikipedia pages that highlighted his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).Work by Al Jabers team on his and the climate summits Wikipedia entries include adding a quote from an editorial that said Al Jaber  the United Arab Emirates minister for industry and advanced technology  was precisely the kind of ally the climate movement needs. They also suggested that editors remove reference to a multibillion-dollar oil pipeline deal he signed in 2019, the Centre for Climate Reporting and the Guardian can reveal.'