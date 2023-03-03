I remember reading a while ago that part of the problem in Chile is that water rights are treated as private property, something that goes back to the Pinochet dictatorship and is actually written into their constitution, or at least was until recently. I think there were talks of changing that. I remember reading about whole lakes disappearing, wiping away the tourism industry and other opportunities to make a living in certain areas. Combined with the climate crisis it's made the situation in Chile pretty awful. Would that sound right?



That has certainly been a massive problem in regions where they are heavy into mining extraction and water-intensive agriculture (for example all those avocados they export to Europe). The constitution has been a massive issue over the last 3.5 years since the "Estallido Social" at the end of 2019. This is the first time I've been back since just after that kicked off. And yes, the dictatorship-era constitution is unique in basically enforcing the neoliberal privatisation of many public services, from water, to healthcare, education and a whole lot more. But I digress.Regarding Santiago more specifically, it is a dry region in general and always has been. It never has had much rainfall. Problem is that rainfall has fallen from maybe 20 odd days a year, to around 10. Not only that, but the snow melt that would normally fall in from the Andes has also slowed to a trickle even in spring. Leaving an already dry valley even dryer. The problem is that, in Santiago, and many other places in the developing and developed world more generally, the model of development and aspiration for the up-and-coming and rich classes is US-style suburbia, complete with massive 4x4s, grassy verges, grassy lawns, and swimming pools. That simply isn't sustainable in near desert conditons (it isn't even sustainable in the USA) - but that doesn't stop them from trying. Unfortunately, it is heavily embedded in the mindset, itself partly a result of Pinochets form of neoliberal-capitalist worship.