Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3920 on: March 3, 2023, 08:59:02 am »
The Otto English article is really useful as it links the different groups of malevolent turds - from the anti-lockdowners/anti-vaxxers to the far-right to climate change deniers to the people behind Spiked.



Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3921 on: March 3, 2023, 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  3, 2023, 08:59:02 am
The Otto English article is really useful as it links the different groups of malevolent turds - from the anti-lockdowners/anti-vaxxers to the far-right to climate change deniers to the people behind Spiked.


I think these links have become more prominent as a result of Covid, when conspiracy ideation took off so quickly. It's been going on for a long time. The organisation I volunteer for has been accused of being funded by George Soros (still waiting for my cheque), and over the years climate scientists have faced more and more accusations of fudging the data, of being in it for the money, of being part of the New World Order, etc. The abuse they've faced as a result has been disgraceful. Michael Mann came up with the concept of the Serengeti Strategy - a way of isolating and attacking scientists to serve as a warning, to stop others from talking about the climate crisis and increasingly about other issues that some consider contentious. It must've been a shock for epidemiologists and healthcare professionals and researchers to suddenly find themselves attacked and smeared as they have been during Covid. A good outcome, if we can call it that, is that it's exposed the links between the different groups pushing this kind of narrative. At this point I can't see a way out of it.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3922 on: March 3, 2023, 10:32:26 pm »
The world is mentally ill... the dark potential of the internet has been exploited ruthlessly, and will only get worse as fake video technology advances... COVID lock downs exacerbated the lingering sickness, so much so that I think we might have been better off taking the hit, at least it might have jarred us back into a common reality... but then again, millions did die and they still managed to alt-fact it away.

In a way I can understand... how great would it be if it really was a conspiracy and the planet was fine, imagine how good  it'd be to wake up knowing you could live life to the max with no consequences... that thick smog? It just makes your lungs stronger. Happy days!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3923 on: March 4, 2023, 08:33:02 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on March  3, 2023, 08:13:18 am
I read this article on the topic a few days ago. It seems to have escalated into a full-blown conspiracy theory very quickly - one minute I was reading about 15-minute cities (which sound like a great idea on paper) and the next I was reading that people were warning that councils would decide who's worthy of the freedom to leave their zones. As always familiar names are pushing this conspiracy theory, and familiar names appear during protests in the form of wanted posters (Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci) or defaced images.

I first came across is a month or so back on a Facebook group for Walton-on-Thames as there is the expansion of the ULEZ coming and Elmbridge Council is pushing back against having signs up. This area has quite a old population and a lot of "old fashioned" Tories of the Libertarian bent where they don't want to be told what to do and certainly not about anything re: climate change

I saw similar things about how it was going to be a 15 min radius where you'd be charged to leave and so on - with many conspiracies I can see where they might have originated from but this is just ridiculous in how they have been concocted
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3924 on: March 5, 2023, 09:26:16 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March  3, 2023, 10:32:26 pm
The world is mentally ill... the dark potential of the internet has been exploited ruthlessly, and will only get worse as fake video technology advances... COVID lock downs exacerbated the lingering sickness, so much so that I think we might have been better off taking the hit, at least it might have jarred us back into a common reality... but then again, millions did die and they still managed to alt-fact it away.

In a way I can understand... how great would it be if it really was a conspiracy and the planet was fine, imagine how good  it'd be to wake up knowing you could live life to the max with no consequences... that thick smog? It just makes your lungs stronger. Happy days!

It's all weird and disheartening, isn't it? The rapid way in which conspiracy theories have spread about Covid doesn't give me much hope about the complex issues we face, including climate change. The increase in, and acceptance of, conspiracy theories make sense as they tend to do well when people feel threatened and powerless, and when they have to deal with an uncertain world. But to see so many claim that it was some sort of hoax, or that it wasn't as bad as some say, when we saw images of how overwhelmed the NHS was only two or three years ago, is mind-boggling.

Quote from: ianburns252 on March  4, 2023, 08:33:02 am
I first came across is a month or so back on a Facebook group for Walton-on-Thames as there is the expansion of the ULEZ coming and Elmbridge Council is pushing back against having signs up. This area has quite a old population and a lot of "old fashioned" Tories of the Libertarian bent where they don't want to be told what to do and certainly not about anything re: climate change

I saw similar things about how it was going to be a 15 min radius where you'd be charged to leave and so on - with many conspiracies I can see where they might have originated from but this is just ridiculous in how they have been concocted

I'm always surprised as the number of people who seem to accept these versions of events but there's no doubt that erosion of trust in governments is behind a lot of it. You expect those with vested interests and sunk costs to push convenient narratives and you hope people see through it. The UK government monumentally cocked up their handling of Covid so these narratives appeal. It's been going on for a while though - we've been told pesky experts are untrustworthy, that the "elite" are against people and want to take away our rights. I guess this is where the 15-minute city conspiracy theory fits in.

At this point I miss endlessly rebutting lies and misconceptions about climate science.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3925 on: March 5, 2023, 01:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on March  5, 2023, 09:26:16 am
It's all weird and disheartening, isn't it? The rapid way in which conspiracy theories have spread about Covid doesn't give me much hope about the complex issues we face, including climate change. The increase in, and acceptance of, conspiracy theories make sense as they tend to do well when people feel threatened and powerless, and when they have to deal with an uncertain world. But to see so many claim that it was some sort of hoax, or that it wasn't as bad as some say, when we saw images of how overwhelmed the NHS was only two or three years ago, is mind-boggling.

I'm always surprised as the number of people who seem to accept these versions of events but there's no doubt that erosion of trust in governments is behind a lot of it. You expect those with vested interests and sunk costs to push convenient narratives and you hope people see through it. The UK government monumentally cocked up their handling of Covid so these narratives appeal. It's been going on for a while though - we've been told pesky experts are untrustworthy, that the "elite" are against people and want to take away our rights. I guess this is where the 15-minute city conspiracy theory fits in.

At this point I miss endlessly rebutting lies and misconceptions about climate science.

Much of the stuff about government control of the populace far predates the current lot of twats - to me it seems to be more of a general rebuffing of any authority so it all must be a clever plan be some shady cabal.

I remember with bird flu a few people I know (smoke too much weed, think George Carlin and Bill Hicks are prophets sent to guide them to truth) who believed it was an NWO thing to carry out eugenics and that

The irony is that they will complain about how incompetent the Govt is but then think they are capable of planning something on that scale
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3926 on: March 20, 2023, 02:39:21 pm »
Latest IPCC report - Scientists deliver final warning on climate crisis: act now or its too late

I guess there's nothing hugely surprising there if you pay attention to the issue but it's still chilling to read. I can't see a way out - just a hope that we can minimise the worst of the impacts.

All we can do is focus on and promote solutions, and ignore the deniers who are still at it. I was on Twitter briefly last night to witness the same old shite - someone cherry-picking a graph from one location in Greenland... blah blah.... IPCC models... blah blah... urban heat island effect... It's like groundhog day meets whack-a-mole.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3927 on: March 20, 2023, 04:48:47 pm »
One of the problems is people have been hearing about the end of the planet because of climate change for years now, im 50 and i can remember these warnings from when i was in my teens. Sooner or later people just tune out and don't hear it anymore. Not saying it's right but that's the reality and most folk just worry about the next bill they can't afford too pay not 30 years down the track.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3928 on: March 20, 2023, 05:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 20, 2023, 04:48:47 pm
One of the problems is people have been hearing about the end of the planet because of climate change for years now, im 50 and i can remember these warnings from when i was in my teens. Sooner or later people just tune out and don't hear it anymore. Not saying it's right but that's the reality and most folk just worry about the next bill they can't afford too pay not 30 years down the track.

I doubt that we have 30 years at this point - it's already affecting food and water supplies as well as strengthening extreme weather events. The sad thing is that we wouldn't be where we are without a decades-long campaign to manufacture doubt and spread disinformation. Exxon's own research shows that they knew the issues in the 1960-70s, and their own scientists recommended looking at alternative energy sources. Instead they and others buried these results and spend billions lying to us so that no action was taken. So here we are. Apathy serves them well.
Re: Climate change is here  and worse than we thought - Discuss
« Reply #3929 on: March 25, 2023, 05:31:24 pm »
Quote from: bleedsred1978 on August 22, 2012, 12:39:05 pm
Maybe if they were allowed to develop properly they could afford to have a big family. Don't think the US or UK or any other European countries stop you from having a bit family.

The west imo are trying to say how and when the rest of the world develops and are doing so under the guise of preserving biodiversity and sustainability.

We burnt and plundered to get where we are and yet we have the cheek to try and stop the rest of the developing world the chance to get up to speed because its affecting our cushy lifestyles.

It fucking stinks to high heaven mate.


The West is more saying "if every country develops to the level western countries have, then the entire planet is fucked"

Oh, and guess which countries and populations will be most and earliest affected by the impacts of climate change?

Is it fair or moral?

No. But then nature and science is without conscience.


FWIW, the sensible option would be to form huge regional cooperative blocs for energy where countries use their natural 'resources' of sun, wind & hydro to generate clean electricity, which is all publicly owned and shared amongst the populations of all member countries.

But that will never happen because human greed has created a world where shysterism rules and a small financial/corporate elite *need* to make profits to line their pockets.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 11:03:22 am »
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 11:03:22 am »
World population bomb may never go off as feared, finds study

Population likely to peak sooner and lower than expected with beneficial results  but environment is priority

Quote
The long-feared population bomb may not go off, according to the authors of a new report that estimates that human numbers will peak lower and sooner than previously forecast.

The study, commissioned by the Club of Rome, projects that on current trends the world population will reach a high of 8.8 billion before the middle of the century, then decline rapidly. The peak could come earlier still if governments take progressive steps to raise average incomes and education levels.

The new forecasts are good news for the global environment. Once the demographic bulge is overcome, pressure on nature and the climate should start to ease, along with associated social and political tensions.

But the authors caution that falling birthrates alone will not solve the planets environmental problems, which are already serious at the 7.8 billion level and are primarily caused by the excess consumption of a wealthy minority.

Declining populations can also create new problems, such as a shrinking workforce and greater stress on healthcare associated with an ageing society, as countries like Japan and South Korea are finding.

One of the authors of the report, Ben Callegari, said the findings were cause for optimism  but there was a catch. This gives us evidence to believe the population bomb wont go off, but we still face significant challenges from an environmental perspective. We need a lot of effort to address the current development paradigm of overconsumption and overproduction, which are bigger problems than population.

Previous studies have painted a grimmer picture. Last year, the UN estimated the world population would hit 9.7 billion by the middle of the century and continue to rise for several decades afterwards.

The new projection, released on Monday, was carried out by the Earth4All collective of leading environmental science and economic institutions, including the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Stockholm Resilience Centre and the BI Norwegian Business School. They were commissioned by the Club of Rome for a followup to its seminal Limits to Growth study more than 50 years ago.

The report is based on a new methodology which incorporates social and economic factors that have a proven impact on birthrate, such as raising education levels, particularly for women, and improving income. It sketches out two scenarios depending on the extent to which such policies are pursued.

In the business-as-usual case, it foresees existing policies being enough to limit global population growth to below 9 billion in 2046 and then decline to 7.3 billion in 2100. This, they warn, is too little too late: Although the scenario does not result in an overt ecological or total climate collapse, the likelihood of regional societal collapses nevertheless rises throughout the decades to 2050, as a result of deepening social divisions both internal to and between societies. The risk is particularly acute in the most vulnerable, badly governed and ecologically vulnerable economies.

In the second, more optimistic scenario  with governments across the world raising taxes on the wealthy to invest in education, social services and improved equality  it estimates human numbers could hit a high of 8.5 billion as early as 2040 and then fall by about a third to about 6 billion in 2100. Under this pathway, they foresee considerable gains by mid-century for human society and the natural environment.

By 2050, greenhouse gas emissions are about 90% lower than they were in 2020 and are still falling, according to the report. Remaining atmospheric emissions of greenhouse gases from industrial processes are increasingly removed through carbon capture and storage. As the century progresses, more carbon is captured than stored, keeping the global temperature below 2C above pre-industrial levels. Wildlife is gradually recovering and starting to thrive once again in many places.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/27/world-population-bomb-may-never-go-off-as-feared-finds-study
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
So... if you were placing a bet...

This?

In the business-as-usual case, it foresees existing policies being enough to limit global population growth to below 9 billion in 2046 and then decline to 7.3 billion in 2100. This, they warn, is too little too late: Although the scenario does not result in an overt ecological or total climate collapse, the likelihood of regional societal collapses nevertheless rises throughout the decades to 2050, as a result of deepening social divisions both internal to and between societies. The risk is particularly acute in the most vulnerable, badly governed and ecologically vulnerable economies.



Or this?

In the second, more optimistic scenario  with governments across the world raising taxes on the wealthy to invest in education, social services and improved equality  it estimates human numbers could hit a high of 8.5 billion as early as 2040 and then fall by about a third to about 6 billion in 2100. Under this pathway, they foresee considerable gains by mid-century for human society and the natural environment.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:58:04 am
So... if you were placing a bet...

This?

In the business-as-usual case, it foresees existing policies being enough to limit global population growth to below 9 billion in 2046 and then decline to 7.3 billion in 2100. This, they warn, is too little too late: Although the scenario does not result in an overt ecological or total climate collapse, the likelihood of regional societal collapses nevertheless rises throughout the decades to 2050, as a result of deepening social divisions both internal to and between societies. The risk is particularly acute in the most vulnerable, badly governed and ecologically vulnerable economies.



Or this?

In the second, more optimistic scenario  with governments across the world raising taxes on the wealthy to invest in education, social services and improved equality  it estimates human numbers could hit a high of 8.5 billion as early as 2040 and then fall by about a third to about 6 billion in 2100. Under this pathway, they foresee considerable gains by mid-century for human society and the natural environment.

Call me a cynic, but I'd put all my money on Option 1.  ;)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 12:16:09 pm »
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 12:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:03:50 pm
Call me a cynic, but I'd put all my money on Option 1.  ;)

I concur.  ;)
