The world is mentally ill... the dark potential of the internet has been exploited ruthlessly, and will only get worse as fake video technology advances... COVID lock downs exacerbated the lingering sickness, so much so that I think we might have been better off taking the hit, at least it might have jarred us back into a common reality... but then again, millions did die and they still managed to alt-fact it away.



In a way I can understand... how great would it be if it really was a conspiracy and the planet was fine, imagine how good it'd be to wake up knowing you could live life to the max with no consequences... that thick smog? It just makes your lungs stronger. Happy days!



I first came across is a month or so back on a Facebook group for Walton-on-Thames as there is the expansion of the ULEZ coming and Elmbridge Council is pushing back against having signs up. This area has quite a old population and a lot of "old fashioned" Tories of the Libertarian bent where they don't want to be told what to do and certainly not about anything re: climate change



I saw similar things about how it was going to be a 15 min radius where you'd be charged to leave and so on - with many conspiracies I can see where they might have originated from but this is just ridiculous in how they have been concocted



It's all weird and disheartening, isn't it? The rapid way in which conspiracy theories have spread about Covid doesn't give me much hope about the complex issues we face, including climate change. The increase in, and acceptance of, conspiracy theories make sense as they tend to do well when people feel threatened and powerless, and when they have to deal with an uncertain world. But to see so many claim that it was some sort of hoax, or that it wasn't as bad as some say, when we saw images of how overwhelmed the NHS was only two or three years ago, is mind-boggling.I'm always surprised as the number of people who seem to accept these versions of events but there's no doubt that erosion of trust in governments is behind a lot of it. You expect those with vested interests and sunk costs to push convenient narratives and you hope people see through it. The UK government monumentally cocked up their handling of Covid so these narratives appeal. It's been going on for a while though - we've been told pesky experts are untrustworthy, that the "elite" are against people and want to take away our rights. I guess this is where the 15-minute city conspiracy theory fits in.At this point I miss endlessly rebutting lies and misconceptions about climate science.