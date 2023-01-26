Sorry for the offence this will cause, but that's the kind of trite gotcha logic I'd expect from a right wing culture warrior. Like, a politician could travel to an international conference and secure an agreement from China and India to stop using fossil fuels, and some bright spark would say "ah, but he used a private jet to and from the conference, hypocrisy much??"



DA has done more than anyone in raising awareness and appreciation of our natural world, I think we can forgive him a large individual footprint for all the good he's done.



DA is a good egg but its more nuanced than having more children, we will be better off. Who is the "we" he is referring to?People have kids for various reasons, in the west and parts of Asia (Korea and Japan) they're entering the point of no return i.e there's not enough births to look after an ever aging population. People in developing countries have children for various reasons, they need additional manpower to look after the family and provide for the community, working on farms etcOf course we can forgive DA and hes done a lot of good, but let's also not ignore the massive carbon footprint he himself has added to the world (and it's not just him is it, its a massive film crew and equipment)