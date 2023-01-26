« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
January 26, 2023, 12:16:07 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 26, 2023, 08:28:13 am
There is off course British aspargus, but like most foods, it is seasonal. I'm old enough to have grown ip with more seasonal food, and I still find it weird when people eat strawberries in winter, or things like that. To eat more local, we would need to eat more seasonal again. (Within reason I think, I wouldn't fancy living of preserves from December to April, for example).

Yep my old man had a fruit cage when I was young - he would harvest his crop and freeze some for the winter months if he wanted to make a fruit dessert for example.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 08:39:40 am
Ive grown plenty of delicious garlic in Ireland but unfortunately couldnt grow any this past year because of garden work getting done.

My local Tesco have garlic from fucking China on our shelves as the only option. Pre-Brexit it came from Spain. Luckily Dunnes (Irish supermarket) sells Irish garlic alongside others from Spain.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:39:40 am
Ive grown plenty of delicious garlic in Ireland but unfortunately couldnt grow any this past year because of garden work getting done.

My local Tesco have garlic from fucking China on our shelves as the only option. Pre-Brexit it came from Spain. Luckily Dunnes (Irish supermarket) sells Irish garlic alongside others from Spain.

This is what I don't understand. How the fuck can we not grow our own garlic? Likewise mushrooms. When I was living in the UK they were coming from Poland. Why?! What sort of rainy damp island can't grow mushrooms?!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 01:41:45 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
This is what I don't understand. How the fuck can we not grow our own garlic? Likewise mushrooms. When I was living in the UK they were coming from Poland. Why?! What sort of rainy damp island can't grow mushrooms?!

I've grown mushrooms years ago but you need somewhere dark not just damp.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 02:03:54 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
This is what I don't understand. How the fuck can we not grow our own garlic? Likewise mushrooms. When I was living in the UK they were coming from Poland. Why?! What sort of rainy damp island can't grow mushrooms?!

I imagine it's just the labour costs for picking and processing it. I'm sure I read somewhere about 90% if the worlds garlic is grown in China.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 02:15:15 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 21, 2023, 11:57:52 am
Yup, David Attenborough;

All of our environmental problems become easier to solve with fewer people, and harder  and ultimately impossible  to solve with ever more people.

It's very simple to me, a smaller population can enjoy more quantities of the things we enjoy, a larger population will have to sacrifice and ration. I know which quality of life I'd prefer.

Having children seems to be a taboo subject, instead it's we need to stop doing x,y,z - rather than - you need to stop reproducing... reproduction and the volumes of it seem to be an entitlement, a given right. I find it incredibly selfish - in our current climate.

I have no children, I will not have children as there are excessive amounts of reproduction on the planet as it is, the decision to have children is entirely a selfish one "i'd like to have a child".....I have two step children.

That's very nice of him. Flown the world for a good chunk of his career, almost 800 times around the world with approx 2 million miles recorded
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:41:45 pm
I've grown mushrooms years ago but you need somewhere dark not just damp.

I reckon we could probably sort that and all....

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:03:54 pm
I imagine it's just the labour costs for picking and processing it. I'm sure I read somewhere about 90% if the worlds garlic is grown in China.

That is probably correct. Yet living in mainland Europe, most places don't have the same dependence on imported food. I can't imagine labour costs being that much different.

Regarding the garlic, I've not heard that before. Mad if true.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
The Irish garlic Ive bought hasnt been significantly more expensive or anything. Im sure some of that labour cost is offset by having to ship it halfway across the globe.

I do remember googling it before after being shocked that Tesco were stocking Chinese garlic. I think its more like 80% but they actually export less than India who only produce a fraction of the amount.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:26:04 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:15:15 pm
That's very nice of him. Flown the world for a good chunk of his career, almost 800 times around the world with approx 2 million miles recorded

Sorry for the offence this will cause, but that's the kind of trite gotcha logic I'd expect from a right wing culture warrior. Like, a politician could travel to an international conference and secure an agreement from China and India to stop using fossil fuels, and some bright spark would say "ah, but he used a private jet to and from the conference, hypocrisy much??"

 DA has done more than anyone in raising awareness and appreciation of our natural world, I think we can forgive him a large individual footprint for all the good he's done.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:36:17 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:26:04 am
Sorry for the offence this will cause, but that's the kind of trite gotcha logic I'd expect from a right wing culture warrior. Like, a politician could travel to an international conference and secure an agreement from China and India to stop using fossil fuels, and some bright spark would say "ah, but he used a private jet to and from the conference, hypocrisy much??"

 DA has done more than anyone in raising awareness and appreciation of our natural world, I think we can forgive him a large individual footprint for all the good he's done.

DA is a good egg but its more nuanced than having more children, we will be better off. Who is the "we" he is referring to?
People have kids for various reasons, in the west and parts of Asia (Korea and Japan) they're entering the point of no return i.e there's not enough births to look after an ever aging population. People in developing countries have children for various reasons, they need additional manpower to look after the family and provide for the community, working on farms etc

Of course we can forgive DA and hes done a lot of good, but let's also not ignore the massive carbon footprint he himself has added to the world (and it's not just him is it, its a massive film crew and equipment)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:51 am by Machae »
