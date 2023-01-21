By the way, many nations need not worry about any 'selfish' family expansions - if anything, we're (on average) heading the other way......[snippet]The world is ill-prepared for the global crash in children being born which is set to have a "jaw-dropping" impact on societies, say researchers.Falling fertility rates mean nearly every country could have shrinking populations by the end of the century.And 23 nations - including Spain and Japan - are expected to see their populations halve by 2100.Countries will also age dramatically, with as many people turning 80 as there are being born.---------Although there's nothing explicitly in there about the climate emergency, there's certainly a connection.......exactly what is of course up for debate - and this is a discussion forumPersonally, I've know about the decline in male fertility for years now (being infertile myself) and there are known contributory factors for this, including the increased use of SSRI meds, but environmental factors too, such as certain chemicals in the food chain, or increased exposure to radioactive sources, etc.Plus, as the planet struggles to feed all these people we have now, along with increased pressure on shrinking natural resources, there's a singularity point approaching, which is what we're about to see, as the birth rate dramatically drops beneath the death rate - and then we see the death rate rise......double whammy.....because we're poisoning the planet and it won't be able to sustain human life and we won't be able to evolve quickly enough to the change.Good night, sweet dreams