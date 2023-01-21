« previous next »
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3840 on: January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 21, 2023, 10:47:36 pm
Wow. If you said that to my face it'd take several bystanders to restrain me. I don't want to go into all the challenges I've faced with my kids - that's private - but let's just say I have sacrificed everything - EVERYTHING - I have for them. Selfish? You have no idea.

I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,321
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3841 on: January 22, 2023, 05:41:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm
I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.

Living standarts and education, especially of womem, is lowering the birth rate across the world. Many highly-developed countries have birthrates close to 1. South Korea's is the lowest at 0.8. When living standarts increase in the poorer parts of the world, the overall birth rate will drop. Currently the expectation is that the world population will peak soon, and then decrease.

Also, you have to have a look around the large family. Are all other families large too? What often happens is that of a number of siblings, one or two have children, and the rest remain childless.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3842 on: January 22, 2023, 09:38:30 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm
I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.

I don't see the logic in that; everyone knows that parenthood means sacrificing time, money, freedom and sleep, so how can you separate the plan from its execution? But whichever way you slice it, reproduction is a fundamental instinct of all living creatures; calling it selfish is just fucking weird.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3843 on: January 22, 2023, 09:59:31 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2023, 09:38:30 am
I don't see the logic in that; everyone knows that parenthood means sacrificing time, money, freedom and sleep, so how can you separate the plan from its execution? But whichever way you slice it, reproduction is a fundamental instinct of all living creatures; calling it selfish is just fucking weird.

Humans have the luxury of being able to control whether they reproduce as well as the implications of it.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3844 on: January 22, 2023, 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2023, 09:38:30 am
I don't see the logic in that; everyone knows that parenthood means sacrificing time, money, freedom and sleep, so how can you separate the plan from its execution? But whichever way you slice it, reproduction is a fundamental instinct of all living creatures; calling it selfish is just fucking weird.
There's nothing selfish about raising a family - within reason. There's nothing weird about being concerned that over-reproduction contributes to the challenges we face as the human race - within reason. Many of those challenges stem from when reason fails and then we don't understand each other.

Personally I don't believe you are being called selfish (and I wouldn't defend someone for doing so, just so you know)......by your reaction, you come across as an incredibly caring and consciously empathetic parent, who's aware of many aspects connected to sacrifice and that's commendable. Many people don't have that empathy - they merely exacerbate the impact of doing so. There's little-to-no education on where 'reason' starts and ends when it comes to feeding a massively growing population. And that contributes to a struggle for resources, which are under threat at least partially due to the climate emergency.

Anyway, there are others who are deeply concerned at the impact of over-reproduction (I'm one of them and I can't have kids anyway, so) - and this is a place where we should feel comfortable in discussing those concerns..........and here's the crux.......without making anyone else feel uncomfortable.

Let's all just consider that for a moment and rephrase our rationale in a way that doesn't come across so critically at times.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3845 on: January 22, 2023, 10:38:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 22, 2023, 05:41:05 am
Living standarts and education, especially of womem, is lowering the birth rate across the world. Many highly-developed countries have birthrates close to 1. South Korea's is the lowest at 0.8. When living standarts increase in the poorer parts of the world, the overall birth rate will drop. Currently the expectation is that the world population will peak soon, and then decrease.

Also, you have to have a look around the large family. Are all other families large too? What often happens is that of a number of siblings, one or two have children, and the rest remain childless.

In my case, two of my siblings have 3 kids, the others have two but one wants a third. I know plenty of children of large families that have gone on to have large families.

Living standards is one thing, theres also religion to contend with. Plenty of major religions still encourage large families and discourage (or ban) birth control.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3846 on: January 22, 2023, 10:50:48 am »
Thanks 24/7, good post.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3847 on: January 22, 2023, 11:08:35 am »
I think both the decision to have kids and not have kids has a selfish element to it. Ill readily admit that many of my reasons are selfish. I enjoy having time. I enjoy getting to really enjoy my marriage the way I might not get to if I had kids. I have less anxiety and stress about money. Travelling is easier.  I get to be a funcle to both my family and friends kids - I have energy for their kids that they often dont have. I still do a school run twice weekly for family.

But I will say this. Few social groups face the open condescension, bemusement and even hostility and revulsion that those who are voluntarily childless face. Ive heard it all. From unnecessary and invasive personal questions, to being told my life will have no meaning without kids.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,844
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3848 on: January 23, 2023, 12:54:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.

Is nobody considering the absolute shitshow of a world you'd be bringing them into, which is only going to get worse
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3849 on: January 23, 2023, 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 22, 2023, 10:03:03 am
There's nothing selfish about raising a family - within reason. There's nothing weird about being concerned that over-reproduction contributes to the challenges we face as the human race - within reason. Many of those challenges stem from when reason fails and then we don't understand each other.

Personally I don't believe you are being called selfish (and I wouldn't defend someone for doing so, just so you know)......by your reaction, you come across as an incredibly caring and consciously empathetic parent, who's aware of many aspects connected to sacrifice and that's commendable. Many people don't have that empathy - they merely exacerbate the impact of doing so. There's little-to-no education on where 'reason' starts and ends when it comes to feeding a massively growing population. And that contributes to a struggle for resources, which are under threat at least partially due to the climate emergency.

Anyway, there are others who are deeply concerned at the impact of over-reproduction (I'm one of them and I can't have kids anyway, so) - and this is a place where we should feel comfortable in discussing those concerns..........and here's the crux.......without making anyone else feel uncomfortable.

Let's all just consider that for a moment and rephrase our rationale in a way that doesn't come across so critically at times.

The word "selfish" in this context was not meant to provoke, rather highlight factually that decision making process....I recognise the word itself is loaded with negative connotations, however in this instance is was purely descriptive.

If I were to have a child tomorrow - that child would require food, clothing, energy, water - all at the opportunity cost of somebody else, as we operate with finite resources in a capitalistic environment, where demand drives price and those who earn the less suffer most.

That decision would be purely selfish on my behalf, satisfying my innate desire to reproduce which is hardwired into most of us.

The discussion point really at this stage for me is several fold, are we reaching a crescendo where we are stretched for resources to provide a global population of the current size, certainly in the fashion with which it currently operates at the detriment to our global climate?

Well I think we know the answer to that, climate change is demonstrating that.

Now if we manage to navigate climate change and become a net zero planet - we still have population challenges, food, water other resources etc we simply cannot expand infinitely. What measures are we putting in place to identify that threshold and what realistic options are there to manage population growth?
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3850 on: January 23, 2023, 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 30, 2022, 01:52:55 pm
On a smaller scale, a development in the case in the mass die-off of marine creatures in the Tees coastline.

The backstory is that dredging was due to take place in readiness for the Teeside Freeport (one of those stupid Tory Brexit shyster schemes). Local groups camaigned against it, pointing out that other, unrelated dredging in the area last year had been followed by the deaths of millions of marine creatures in the area.

Despite a DEFRA 'investigation' into last year's die-off event that blamed an algal bloom, both fishermen and campaigners pointed to the high level of pyridine in the dead creatures (74x the levels of crabs tested in Cornwall). Pyridine is highly toxic to marine creatures (well, to all animals - including humans - but particularly to smaller creatures that exist in the pyridine-polluted waters) and used in some heavy industrial activity. The theory is that concentrations of pyridine lie 'locked' under sand and sediment from the days of heavy industry - and heavy pulluting practices - on the Tees, and dredging disturbs that, polluting the water.

In response to the campaigners, the [Tory Brexit-zealot] regional mayor , Ben Houchen, dismissed the idea of pyridine pollution caused by dredging to be 'conspiracy theory' nonsense. He is one of the people behind the Teesport 'freeport' initiative, which is one of the Tory government's keynote projects to try to show that Brexit isn't a total clusterfuck.

The dredging begam this month.

The result?

Millions of dead sea creatures wash up on the shores. https://metro.co.uk/2022/09/22/thousands-of-sea-creatures-wash-up-dead-on-beach-in-the-north-east-17431051/

Now looking as if the likely cause actually is the dredging disturbing pyridine deposits.

https://twitter.com/Annaisaac/status/1575448570513313792



Government-commissioned enquiry has concluded that, despite there being no evidence of a new, previously unknown pathogen that is capable of killing millions of crabs and purging whole ecosystems, the mass sealife deaths were 'probably' caused by such a previously unknown pathogen that is capable of killing millions of crabs and purging whole ecosystems.

But, like, there's nothing to worry about. Apparently.

The enquiry also concludes that dredging leading to the release of pyridine and other toxins previously used in Teesside industry, which we know are present in substantial quantities within the deep sediment, had no part in the deaths. Although they don't state whether pyridine and other toxic substances were released at the time (but they're not there now... well... not in too great a quantity... not enough to wipe out millions of crabs and other sealife)

Personally, I'm sure that the fact the dredging is being undertaken to build one of the government's pernicious new schemes to facilitate corruption, tax dodging and watering down of workers' rights - or 'freeports' as they're euphemistically called - had no bearings on the enquiry. That freeports are a major plank of the Tory plans to provide just one tangible Brexit dividend (not to mention there's likely a plethora of Tory Party funders itching to make a killing from it), and finding that pyridine or another toxin released by dredging is the cause would create a PR storm, with campaigns to cease dredging, which would at best hugely delay the opening of the freeport, with a good chance it would be kyboshed totally, was a total irrelevance.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3851 on: January 23, 2023, 06:36:23 pm »
Inquiry leads to Government cover up shocker
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3852 on: January 23, 2023, 08:48:57 pm »
By the way, many nations need not worry about any 'selfish' family expansions - if anything, we're (on average) heading the other way......

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53409521

Fertility rate: 'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born

[snippet]The world is ill-prepared for the global crash in children being born which is set to have a "jaw-dropping" impact on societies, say researchers.

Falling fertility rates mean nearly every country could have shrinking populations by the end of the century.

And 23 nations - including Spain and Japan - are expected to see their populations halve by 2100.

Countries will also age dramatically, with as many people turning 80 as there are being born.
---------

Although there's nothing explicitly in there about the climate emergency, there's certainly a connection.......exactly what is of course up for debate - and this is a discussion forum ;)

Personally, I've know about the decline in male fertility for years now (being infertile myself) and there are known contributory factors for this, including the increased use of SSRI meds, but environmental factors too, such as certain chemicals in the food chain, or increased exposure to radioactive sources, etc.

Plus, as the planet struggles to feed all these people we have now, along with increased pressure on shrinking natural resources, there's a singularity point approaching, which is what we're about to see, as the birth rate dramatically drops beneath the death rate - and then we see the death rate rise......double whammy.....because we're poisoning the planet and it won't be able to sustain human life and we won't be able to evolve quickly enough to the change.

Good night, sweet dreams  :-*
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3853 on: January 23, 2023, 09:25:06 pm »
What exactly is wrong with natural population decline?

I know the neoliberal economic model demands perpetual 'growth', but the neoliberal economic model is a pile of festering shite (it wants perpetual growth to keep the plebs thinking they're getting richer to distract from the fact the owners of capital are getting richer and richer much quicker)

Less stress on ecosystems, less pollution, less destruction of habitats, less demand for energy, less rapacious exploitation of natural resources.

Technological advances mean an increasing amount of work can be done by automation (even AI)*

Yet the powers that be (across a range of the political spectrum, although more heavily concentrated toward the right) are obsessed with keeping the population growth counter ticking.


* there'd need to be a rejig of the socio-economic model to ensure the processes of automated functions isn't owned by corporations/individuals, and everyone receives a universal basic income... or the entire principle of money is eradicated  8)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,321
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3854 on: January 23, 2023, 09:34:24 pm »
I think reproduction is just the most fundamental aspect of life. That doesn't need to mean overall population growth, but there is probably a very basic fear of poulation decline and dying out.



Personally, I can't see the human population increasing much more. I think we will peak at 10-14 billion. The hope is that the decline will be through low birth rates, simply because life is good for everyone on earth and the need to have children to sustain yourself and your family wil be gone. However, nature has other means of reigning excessive populations in, like disease and scarcity of resources. We can likely overcome much of the scarcity problems, but I can't help but think that the covid pandemic already showed what a disease can do to us, despite all our technological and medical advances. Increased population density will only make it easier for diseases to spread.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3855 on: January 23, 2023, 10:06:28 pm »
Natural population decline? Nothing wrong. Is this "natural" though? I'd challenge it in the same way I challenge the idea that the climate change we're living through is "natural"...
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3856 on: January 24, 2023, 08:51:04 am »
The whole question around having children should probably be its own thread. Its a fascinating and difficult topic.

But in terms of population decline being natural, our level of population growth is entirely unnatural when compared to every other mammal. Theres no equilibrium or natural regulation.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3857 on: January 24, 2023, 09:07:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 24, 2023, 08:51:04 am
The whole question around having children should probably be its own thread. Its a fascinating and difficult topic.

But in terms of population decline being natural, our level of population growth is entirely unnatural when compared to every other mammal. Theres no equilibrium or natural regulation.
And that inevitably has an adverse impact on....... the climate.

It's a legitimate subject for here, in broad brush terms, perhaps a separate thread would be interesting but I forecast it would eventually merge discussion with a thread like this one. And you're bang on with the comment about growth. The hockey stick like graph is terrifying. From the 1960s onwards.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3858 on: January 24, 2023, 09:17:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 24, 2023, 08:51:04 am
The whole question around having children should probably be its own thread. Its a fascinating and difficult topic.

But in terms of population decline being natural, our level of population growth is entirely unnatural when compared to every other mammal. Theres no equilibrium or natural regulation.

Indeed.  Modern medicine has taken everything "natural" out of the equation.  That is another debate right there.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3859 on: January 24, 2023, 10:01:01 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 23, 2023, 10:06:28 pm
Natural population decline? Nothing wrong. Is this "natural" though? I'd challenge it in the same way I challenge the idea that the climate change we're living through is "natural"...


Was using 'natural' to mean a gradual process of births being at a slightly lower rate than deaths, as opposed to to a sudden fall due to something like a super-deadly pandemic, war, mass famine, etc.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3860 on: January 24, 2023, 10:28:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 24, 2023, 10:01:01 am

Was using 'natural' to mean a gradual process of births being at a slightly lower rate than deaths, as opposed to to a sudden fall due to something like a super-deadly pandemic, war, mass famine, etc.
Oh I totally get that - the problem is identifying the primary trigger for the inevitable "jaw-dropping" cliff drop that the article mentions, that singularity point where 'natural' birth rate drop and death rate increase becomes 'unnatural' - and then identifying how any man-made impacts on that can be alleviated. Our collective contribution to the shift in climatic patterns has to be reversed, or we really are doomed - to things like famine, collapsing healthcare systems, conflicts over resources such as clean water, failure of crop rotation systems, mass climate-related human migration, the breakdown of the food chain, the continued extinction of countless species, the impact on the pollination cycle, etc........
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3861 on: January 24, 2023, 10:42:02 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 24, 2023, 10:28:54 am
Oh I totally get that - the problem is identifying the primary trigger for the inevitable "jaw-dropping" cliff drop that the article mentions, that singularity point where 'natural' birth rate drop and death rate increase becomes 'unnatural' - and then identifying how any man-made impacts on that can be alleviated. Our collective contribution to the shift in climatic patterns has to be reversed, or we really are doomed - to things like famine, collapsing healthcare systems, conflicts over resources such as clean water, failure of crop rotation systems, mass climate-related human migration, the breakdown of the food chain, the continued extinction of countless species, the impact on the pollination cycle, etc........


The problem is that there won't be enough of a shift in public willingness to accept:

- In the developed world a substantial cut in living standards
- In the developing world a cessation of industrialisation/development

...until those impacts are very much with us. Which will, of course, be too late.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3862 on: January 24, 2023, 11:06:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 24, 2023, 10:42:02 am

The problem is that there won't be enough of a shift in public willingness to accept:

- In the developed world a substantial cut in living standards
- In the developing world a cessation of industrialisation/development

...until those impacts are very much with us. Which will, of course, be too late.

You are right to an extent.

But the problem is partly what we define as living standards and development.

For too many people living standards means a 52" flatscreen telly, a Land Rover, meat for every meal and the money to go recreational shopping.

There are plenty of ways in which we can live positive, healthy, meaningful and better lives, that are far less polluting.

As someone who doesn't drive, for example, I actually consider car ownership not only to be horrendously polluting and detrimental to health, but a drain on the living standards of everyone who doesn't own a car, and even a great many of those who do.

Becoming less polluting doesn't have to mean a cut in living standards. It does however require some redefinition of what we consider to be high living standards. These standards are not set in stone, and there remains a strong positive case for moving away from them. Indeed, for younger generations these "ideals" are already out of reach for most on a basic economic level.


Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3863 on: January 24, 2023, 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 24, 2023, 11:06:37 am
You are right to an extent.

But the problem is partly what we define as living standards and development.

For too many people living standards means a 52" flatscreen telly, a Land Rover, meat for every meal and the money to go recreational shopping.

There are plenty of ways in which we can live positive, healthy, meaningful and better lives, that are far less polluting.

As someone who doesn't drive, for example, I actually consider car ownership not only to be horrendously polluting and detrimental to health, but a drain on the living standards of everyone who doesn't own a car, and even a great many of those who do.

Becoming less polluting doesn't have to mean a cut in living standards. It does however require some redefinition of what we consider to be high living standards. These standards are not set in stone, and there remains a strong positive case for moving away from them. Indeed, for younger generations these "ideals" are already out of reach for most on a basic economic level.



The essential point is that what you consider a 'decent enough' quality of living is not what the vast majority of people do.

Consumerism and, collectively, £multi-billion marketing budgets by corporations to convince as many people as possible that a lavish lifestyle is the only worthwhile existence and you're a failure if you can't have this, appeals to primeval instincts within the human psyche.

It helps explain why, when countries do make strides in developing/industrialising, the new middle classes don't primarily think "I know, we should all pay more tax to fund universal healthcare for all and build more schools, and take steps to mitigate the increases in greenhouse gas emissions", they buy cars and aircon and iPhones and other electronic gadgetry and start eating red meat like the westerners.

It's also why the number of people in western countries willing to give up aspects of their current lives that are, to environmentalists, somewhat superfluous and shallow, is comparatively tiny.



Edit: I'm really no angel here. I've tried to make some adjustments to my lifestyle to reduce GHG's, but I'm going for the very low-hanging fruit. I'm as guilty as most and, if I'm honest, won't readily relinquish much of the things I take great pleasure in, for the sake of climate change.
My involvement in these discussions is from the perspective of trying to understand how society - different societies - will actually, in reality, act.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3864 on: January 24, 2023, 11:26:31 am »
Yes - change doesn't have to equate with drop. In fact, there is plenty of precedence to show that change can mean increase in living standards.

As for 'enough people', research shows you need just 3.5% of a population or demographic to generate self-propelling change.

Even then, that's a lot of people - and things won't change for the better until there's a shift in the power dynamic, currently controlled by no more than the top 3.5% of the world - you know, corrupt politicos, shady businessmen, oligarchs, oil people, shape-shifting alien lizards, etc....
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,762
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3865 on: January 24, 2023, 11:54:57 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 24, 2023, 11:26:31 am
Yes - change doesn't have to equate with drop. In fact, there is plenty of precedence to show that change can mean increase in living standards.

As for 'enough people', research shows you need just 3.5% of a population or demographic to generate self-propelling change.

Even then, that's a lot of people - and things won't change for the better until there's a shift in the power dynamic, currently controlled by no more than the top 3.5% of the world - you know, corrupt politicos, shady businessmen, oligarchs, oil people, shape-shifting alien lizards, etc....

The current change we're seeing is mainly driven by the people (namely the youth climate movement) and not the politicians.  We are the majority and we have the power.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3866 on: January 24, 2023, 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 24, 2023, 11:54:57 am
The current change we're seeing is mainly driven by the people (namely the youth climate movement) and not the politicians.  We are the majority and we have the power.
That's what I tell my friends in FFF whenever they feel down.....which is often....... :(
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3867 on: January 24, 2023, 01:07:45 pm »
Quote
Edit: I'm really no angel here. I've tried to make some adjustments to my lifestyle to reduce GHG's, but I'm going for the very low-hanging fruit. I'm as guilty as most and, if I'm honest, won't readily relinquish much of the things I take great pleasure in, for the sake of climate change.
My involvement in these discussions is from the perspective of trying to understand how society - different societies - will actually, in reality, act.

How do your kids feel about your lack of sacrifice mate?

Don't they or shouldn't they have a say in how their and your potential grandchildrens lives will be impacted if we continue as we are?

Maybe by setting a better example we can all do enough, eventually, that the next generation of middle class earners do think paying more taxes and providing a more equal society benefits everyone 🤷
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3868 on: January 24, 2023, 02:05:34 pm »
Just listening to Jeremy Vine on R2 and he's discussing light pollution. A guest was discussing it and he lives near the AMEX, so they talked about the grow lights on the pitch. He did some research across 14 clubs and he found that, on average, the grow lights at each club burn 1 megawatt of power each and every day during the Winter.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/live:bbc_radio_two  (13:45 time)

On the theme of cutting lighting, the local Labour council (Trafford) have been fitting dimmable LED streetlights, we have a brand new one outside ours and they have some proposals for dimming the lights in low risk areas, to cut usage and costs - about bloody time too. When we had the by election in December, the stupid Tory
candidate they wheeled out, Emily Samantha Carter-Kandola, ran some of her campaign on scaremongering that this would be dangerous to people :butt  You'd think some arl fart would be trotting this line out, she's 29 ffs. Shows they are all evil bastards who don't give a shite.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3869 on: January 24, 2023, 02:05:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2023, 01:07:45 pm
How do your kids feel about your lack of sacrifice mate?

Don't they or shouldn't they have a say in how their and your potential grandchildrens lives will be impacted if we continue as we are?



They want to be run to places in the car. They want our family days out to nice/interesting places. They like their gadgets (iPhones, computers, tv's). They want the house to be a comfortably warm temperature. They want holidays and experiences. They prefer meat/fish with their meals. They like their fashion.

I'm soon to take delivery of an EV, so my/our GHG's and pollution will reduce, whether that's the school run for the youngest (2 miles) or days out. I've knocked the thermostat down a couple of degrees. We're foregoing air travel this year to take a ferry to France for our holiday. I'm trying to steer more meals toward chicken. I certainly don't buy any 'excess' clothes and some clothes of mine I've had for years. I recycle as much as I can. I've started constantly telling the kids to turn off lights, etc when they leave a room. I compost appropriate stuff. Projects for this year: 1) to install guttering on my [self-made] wooden gazebo to harvest rainwater off its roof; and 2) start growing my own veg.

I'm not a total GHG luddite.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3870 on: January 24, 2023, 02:10:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2023, 02:05:34 pm
Just listening to Jeremy Vine on R2 and he's discussing light pollution. A guest was discussing it and he lives near the AMEX, so they talked about the grow lights on the pitch. He did some research across 14 clubs and he found that, on average, the grow lights at each club burn 1 megawatt of power each and every day during the Winter.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/live:bbc_radio_two  (13:45 time)




That's insane. Just so the grass can be a bit greener and fuller for what is essentialy 22 players to run round on once or twice a week.


Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2023, 02:05:34 pm
On the theme of cutting lighting, the local Labour council (Trafford) have been fitting dimmable LED streetlights, we have a brand new one outside ours and they have some proposals for dimming the lights in low risk areas, to cut usage and costs - about bloody time too. When we had the by election in December, the stupid Tory
candidate they wheeled out, Emily Samantha Carter-Kandola, ran some of her campaign on scaremongering that this would be dangerous to people :butt  You'd think some arl fart would be trotting this line out, she's 29 ffs. Shows they are all evil bastards who don't give a shite.


It's more pernicious than just 'don't give a shite'. They know that rubbishing climate change (or anti-racism movements, or the trans campaigns, or the EU , or loony-lefty-wishy-washy-liberals, etc, etc) triggers a substantial proportion of British people, so making it more likely they vote for a Tory candidate who makes out they agree with them.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3871 on: January 24, 2023, 02:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 24, 2023, 02:10:53 pm

That's insane. Just so the grass can be a bit greener and fuller for what is essentialy 22 players to run round on once or twice a week.



It's more pernicious than just 'don't give a shite'. They know that rubbishing climate change (or anti-racism movements, or the trans campaigns, or the EU , or loony-lefty-wishy-washy-liberals, etc, etc) triggers a substantial proportion of British people, so making it more likely they vote for a Tory candidate who makes out they agree with them.



Luckily she's in an area where they won't elect a Tory, but fuck me, they are evil aren't they.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,321
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3872 on: January 24, 2023, 02:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 24, 2023, 11:06:37 am
You are right to an extent.

But the problem is partly what we define as living standards and development.

For too many people living standards means a 52" flatscreen telly, a Land Rover, meat for every meal and the money to go recreational shopping.

There are plenty of ways in which we can live positive, healthy, meaningful and better lives, that are far less polluting.

As someone who doesn't drive, for example, I actually consider car ownership not only to be horrendously polluting and detrimental to health, but a drain on the living standards of everyone who doesn't own a car, and even a great many of those who do.

Becoming less polluting doesn't have to mean a cut in living standards. It does however require some redefinition of what we consider to be high living standards. These standards are not set in stone, and there remains a strong positive case for moving away from them. Indeed, for younger generations these "ideals" are already out of reach for most on a basic economic level.




Yep, agree about car ownership. But I also don't have one and never did. Life in a city is perfectly possible without owning a car. Some things could be easier, but the less cars there are, the more companies would actually try and cayer for those without. For example, Ikea in Amsterdam have cargo bikes available for people to rent (might even be free) to cycle their shopping home with.

I also agree about the idea of "living standards". To me, it isn't so much a "reduction" in living standards, but a realisation that you don't actually need many things. Life is fine without. Obviously, what is needed and what not is different for different people. I don't have a TV, but I wouldn't really want to give up my computer. Others might like their telly nights, but don't actually need a computer. I think it's the realisation of "I don't need this" that makes it not feel like a sacrifice or a reduction.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3873 on: January 24, 2023, 10:53:40 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 24, 2023, 09:07:02 am
And that inevitably has an adverse impact on....... the climate.

It's a legitimate subject for here, in broad brush terms, perhaps a separate thread would be interesting but I forecast it would eventually merge discussion with a thread like this one. And you're bang on with the comment about growth. The hockey stick like graph is terrifying. From the 1960s onwards.

You misunderstood me. After all, it was I who raised the topic in here as I felt it salient. I wasnt suggesting it shouldnt be discussed here.

I meant that there are so many factors beyond the environment in the decision to have kids that the topic deserved its own thread. And it could be both useful and fascinating in itself.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3874 on: Yesterday at 12:37:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 24, 2023, 10:53:40 pm
You misunderstood me. After all, it was I who raised the topic in here as I felt it salient. I wasnt suggesting it shouldnt be discussed here.

I meant that there are so many factors beyond the environment in the decision to have kids that the topic deserved its own thread. And it could be both useful and fascinating in itself.
I'm actuallt agreeing with you and would be interested to see where it leads.
Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3875 on: Yesterday at 09:22:19 am »
According to the Drawdown Project, girls' education and family planning are the 6th and 7th best ways to reduce CO2 emissions, respectively. There are simple solutions that we don't necessarily think about when tackling the issues. Though of course neither girls' education nor family planning is a simple solution in some parts of the world.
Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,119
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3876 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 am »
Or, indeed, even allowed.....
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3877 on: Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm »
https://ourworldindata.org/food-choice-vs-eating-local

A couple of pages back some were discussing how eating local as opposed to eating less meat and dairy is potentially a better way to go. Noticed this report retweeted by George Monbiot today. Thought Id share it as it seems to indicate that eating local has very little impact, in comparison to using some of those products that have been discussed recently such as meat and coffee.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3878 on: Today at 04:47:53 am »
Interesting, thanks for that. Two points of self defence, if I may: (1) I didn't say eat local as *opposed* to eating less meat and dairy, I meant it's another important part of the equation, though maybe one I overestimated, and (2) I cited a chicken and asparagus salad, and asparagus is one of the air freighted products mentioned in the article, and asparagus often comes from Peru, so I was right in that example. :P
