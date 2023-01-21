« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 281039 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3840 on: January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 21, 2023, 10:47:36 pm
Wow. If you said that to my face it'd take several bystanders to restrain me. I don't want to go into all the challenges I've faced with my kids - that's private - but let's just say I have sacrificed everything - EVERYTHING - I have for them. Selfish? You have no idea.

I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,315
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3841 on: January 22, 2023, 05:41:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm
I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.

Living standarts and education, especially of womem, is lowering the birth rate across the world. Many highly-developed countries have birthrates close to 1. South Korea's is the lowest at 0.8. When living standarts increase in the poorer parts of the world, the overall birth rate will drop. Currently the expectation is that the world population will peak soon, and then decrease.

Also, you have to have a look around the large family. Are all other families large too? What often happens is that of a number of siblings, one or two have children, and the rest remain childless.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3842 on: January 22, 2023, 09:38:30 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm
I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.

I don't see the logic in that; everyone knows that parenthood means sacrificing time, money, freedom and sleep, so how can you separate the plan from its execution? But whichever way you slice it, reproduction is a fundamental instinct of all living creatures; calling it selfish is just fucking weird.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3843 on: January 22, 2023, 09:59:31 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2023, 09:38:30 am
I don't see the logic in that; everyone knows that parenthood means sacrificing time, money, freedom and sleep, so how can you separate the plan from its execution? But whichever way you slice it, reproduction is a fundamental instinct of all living creatures; calling it selfish is just fucking weird.

Humans have the luxury of being able to control whether they reproduce as well as the implications of it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,075
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3844 on: January 22, 2023, 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2023, 09:38:30 am
I don't see the logic in that; everyone knows that parenthood means sacrificing time, money, freedom and sleep, so how can you separate the plan from its execution? But whichever way you slice it, reproduction is a fundamental instinct of all living creatures; calling it selfish is just fucking weird.
There's nothing selfish about raising a family - within reason. There's nothing weird about being concerned that over-reproduction contributes to the challenges we face as the human race - within reason. Many of those challenges stem from when reason fails and then we don't understand each other.

Personally I don't believe you are being called selfish (and I wouldn't defend someone for doing so, just so you know)......by your reaction, you come across as an incredibly caring and consciously empathetic parent, who's aware of many aspects connected to sacrifice and that's commendable. Many people don't have that empathy - they merely exacerbate the impact of doing so. There's little-to-no education on where 'reason' starts and ends when it comes to feeding a massively growing population. And that contributes to a struggle for resources, which are under threat at least partially due to the climate emergency.

Anyway, there are others who are deeply concerned at the impact of over-reproduction (I'm one of them and I can't have kids anyway, so) - and this is a place where we should feel comfortable in discussing those concerns..........and here's the crux.......without making anyone else feel uncomfortable.

Let's all just consider that for a moment and rephrase our rationale in a way that doesn't come across so critically at times.
« Last Edit: January 22, 2023, 10:06:55 am by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3845 on: January 22, 2023, 10:38:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 22, 2023, 05:41:05 am
Living standarts and education, especially of womem, is lowering the birth rate across the world. Many highly-developed countries have birthrates close to 1. South Korea's is the lowest at 0.8. When living standarts increase in the poorer parts of the world, the overall birth rate will drop. Currently the expectation is that the world population will peak soon, and then decrease.

Also, you have to have a look around the large family. Are all other families large too? What often happens is that of a number of siblings, one or two have children, and the rest remain childless.

In my case, two of my siblings have 3 kids, the others have two but one wants a third. I know plenty of children of large families that have gone on to have large families.

Living standards is one thing, theres also religion to contend with. Plenty of major religions still encourage large families and discourage (or ban) birth control.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3846 on: January 22, 2023, 10:50:48 am »
Thanks 24/7, good post.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3847 on: January 22, 2023, 11:08:35 am »
I think both the decision to have kids and not have kids has a selfish element to it. Ill readily admit that many of my reasons are selfish. I enjoy having time. I enjoy getting to really enjoy my marriage the way I might not get to if I had kids. I have less anxiety and stress about money. Travelling is easier.  I get to be a funcle to both my family and friends kids - I have energy for their kids that they often dont have. I still do a school run twice weekly for family.

But I will say this. Few social groups face the open condescension, bemusement and even hostility and revulsion that those who are voluntarily childless face. Ive heard it all. From unnecessary and invasive personal questions, to being told my life will have no meaning without kids.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,844
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 12:54:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2023, 10:58:41 pm

I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.

Is nobody considering the absolute shitshow of a world you'd be bringing them into, which is only going to get worse
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 22, 2023, 10:03:03 am
There's nothing selfish about raising a family - within reason. There's nothing weird about being concerned that over-reproduction contributes to the challenges we face as the human race - within reason. Many of those challenges stem from when reason fails and then we don't understand each other.

Personally I don't believe you are being called selfish (and I wouldn't defend someone for doing so, just so you know)......by your reaction, you come across as an incredibly caring and consciously empathetic parent, who's aware of many aspects connected to sacrifice and that's commendable. Many people don't have that empathy - they merely exacerbate the impact of doing so. There's little-to-no education on where 'reason' starts and ends when it comes to feeding a massively growing population. And that contributes to a struggle for resources, which are under threat at least partially due to the climate emergency.

Anyway, there are others who are deeply concerned at the impact of over-reproduction (I'm one of them and I can't have kids anyway, so) - and this is a place where we should feel comfortable in discussing those concerns..........and here's the crux.......without making anyone else feel uncomfortable.

Let's all just consider that for a moment and rephrase our rationale in a way that doesn't come across so critically at times.

The word "selfish" in this context was not meant to provoke, rather highlight factually that decision making process....I recognise the word itself is loaded with negative connotations, however in this instance is was purely descriptive.

If I were to have a child tomorrow - that child would require food, clothing, energy, water - all at the opportunity cost of somebody else, as we operate with finite resources in a capitalistic environment, where demand drives price and those who earn the less suffer most.

That decision would be purely selfish on my behalf, satisfying my innate desire to reproduce which is hardwired into most of us.

The discussion point really at this stage for me is several fold, are we reaching a crescendo where we are stretched for resources to provide a global population of the current size, certainly in the fashion with which it currently operates at the detriment to our global climate?

Well I think we know the answer to that, climate change is demonstrating that.

Now if we manage to navigate climate change and become a net zero planet - we still have population challenges, food, water other resources etc we simply cannot expand infinitely. What measures are we putting in place to identify that threshold and what realistic options are there to manage population growth?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 30, 2022, 01:52:55 pm
On a smaller scale, a development in the case in the mass die-off of marine creatures in the Tees coastline.

The backstory is that dredging was due to take place in readiness for the Teeside Freeport (one of those stupid Tory Brexit shyster schemes). Local groups camaigned against it, pointing out that other, unrelated dredging in the area last year had been followed by the deaths of millions of marine creatures in the area.

Despite a DEFRA 'investigation' into last year's die-off event that blamed an algal bloom, both fishermen and campaigners pointed to the high level of pyridine in the dead creatures (74x the levels of crabs tested in Cornwall). Pyridine is highly toxic to marine creatures (well, to all animals - including humans - but particularly to smaller creatures that exist in the pyridine-polluted waters) and used in some heavy industrial activity. The theory is that concentrations of pyridine lie 'locked' under sand and sediment from the days of heavy industry - and heavy pulluting practices - on the Tees, and dredging disturbs that, polluting the water.

In response to the campaigners, the [Tory Brexit-zealot] regional mayor , Ben Houchen, dismissed the idea of pyridine pollution caused by dredging to be 'conspiracy theory' nonsense. He is one of the people behind the Teesport 'freeport' initiative, which is one of the Tory government's keynote projects to try to show that Brexit isn't a total clusterfuck.

The dredging begam this month.

The result?

Millions of dead sea creatures wash up on the shores. https://metro.co.uk/2022/09/22/thousands-of-sea-creatures-wash-up-dead-on-beach-in-the-north-east-17431051/

Now looking as if the likely cause actually is the dredging disturbing pyridine deposits.

https://twitter.com/Annaisaac/status/1575448570513313792



Government-commissioned enquiry has concluded that, despite there being no evidence of a new, previously unknown pathogen that is capable of killing millions of crabs and purging whole ecosystems, the mass sealife deaths were 'probably' caused by such a previously unknown pathogen that is capable of killing millions of crabs and purging whole ecosystems.

But, like, there's nothing to worry about. Apparently.

The enquiry also concludes that dredging leading to the release of pyridine and other toxins previously used in Teesside industry, which we know are present in substantial quantities within the deep sediment, had no part in the deaths. Although they don't state whether pyridine and other toxic substances were released at the time (but they're not there now... well... not in too great a quantity... not enough to wipe out millions of crabs and other sealife)

Personally, I'm sure that the fact the dredging is being undertaken to build one of the government's pernicious new schemes to facilitate corruption, tax dodging and watering down of workers' rights - or 'freeports' as they're euphemistically called - had no bearings on the enquiry. That freeports are a major plank of the Tory plans to provide just one tangible Brexit dividend (not to mention there's likely a plethora of Tory Party funders itching to make a killing from it), and finding that pyridine or another toxin released by dredging is the cause would create a PR storm, with campaigns to cease dredging, which would at best hugely delay the opening of the freeport, with a good chance it would be kyboshed totally, was a total irrelevance.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm »
Inquiry leads to Government cover up shocker
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,075
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm »
By the way, many nations need not worry about any 'selfish' family expansions - if anything, we're (on average) heading the other way......

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53409521

Fertility rate: 'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born

[snippet]The world is ill-prepared for the global crash in children being born which is set to have a "jaw-dropping" impact on societies, say researchers.

Falling fertility rates mean nearly every country could have shrinking populations by the end of the century.

And 23 nations - including Spain and Japan - are expected to see their populations halve by 2100.

Countries will also age dramatically, with as many people turning 80 as there are being born.
---------

Although there's nothing explicitly in there about the climate emergency, there's certainly a connection.......exactly what is of course up for debate - and this is a discussion forum ;)

Personally, I've know about the decline in male fertility for years now (being infertile myself) and there are known contributory factors for this, including the increased use of SSRI meds, but environmental factors too, such as certain chemicals in the food chain, or increased exposure to radioactive sources, etc.

Plus, as the planet struggles to feed all these people we have now, along with increased pressure on shrinking natural resources, there's a singularity point approaching, which is what we're about to see, as the birth rate dramatically drops beneath the death rate - and then we see the death rate rise......double whammy.....because we're poisoning the planet and it won't be able to sustain human life and we won't be able to evolve quickly enough to the change.

Good night, sweet dreams  :-*
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm »
What exactly is wrong with natural population decline?

I know the neoliberal economic model demands perpetual 'growth', but the neoliberal economic model is a pile of festering shite (it wants perpetual growth to keep the plebs thinking they're getting richer to distract from the fact the owners of capital are getting richer and richer much quicker)

Less stress on ecosystems, less pollution, less destruction of habitats, less demand for energy, less rapacious exploitation of natural resources.

Technological advances mean an increasing amount of work can be done by automation (even AI)*

Yet the powers that be (across a range of the political spectrum, although more heavily concentrated toward the right) are obsessed with keeping the population growth counter ticking.


* there'd need to be a rejig of the socio-economic model to ensure the processes of automated functions isn't owned by corporations/individuals, and everyone receives a universal basic income... or the entire principle of money is eradicated  8)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,315
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm »
I think reproduction is just the most fundamental aspect of life. That doesn't need to mean overall population growth, but there is probably a very basic fear of poulation decline and dying out.



Personally, I can't see the human population increasing much more. I think we will peak at 10-14 billion. The hope is that the decline will be through low birth rates, simply because life is good for everyone on earth and the need to have children to sustain yourself and your family wil be gone. However, nature has other means of reigning excessive populations in, like disease and scarcity of resources. We can likely overcome much of the scarcity problems, but I can't help but think that the covid pandemic already showed what a disease can do to us, despite all our technological and medical advances. Increased population density will only make it easier for diseases to spread.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,075
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Natural population decline? Nothing wrong. Is this "natural" though? I'd challenge it in the same way I challenge the idea that the climate change we're living through is "natural"...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 08:51:04 am »
The whole question around having children should probably be its own thread. Its a fascinating and difficult topic.

But in terms of population decline being natural, our level of population growth is entirely unnatural when compared to every other mammal. Theres no equilibrium or natural regulation.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 