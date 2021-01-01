I can try to explain a bit more - the carbon calculations do include the production of the raw materials and the making of the drink.



Figures may not be comparable to other posts because (as I mentioned) the article is over ten years old and carbon factors change from one year to the next, especially in energy production. In terms of the relative contributions of the different elements in a cup of tea/coffee the article is probably still a reasonable indictor of where emissions savings can be made. I don't have the latest version of the book so I cannot comment with authority on how things might have changed specifically, but I do know that agricultural emissions have been broadly flat for ages (so dairy is probably similar) and that emissions from electricity have fallen considerably while gas is relatively unchanged (so the method of water boiling will make a bit more of a difference).



The book itself (in my opinion) is a really good bit of popular science (although it is based on some hard-ass research) and groups 'similar' things together (e.g. hot drinks) as a way of introducing the reader to aspects of carbon literacy. A lot of the work that goes into the figures has been published in academic literature but such detail that would make it unwieldy and is left out of the main text (some is included in the appendices).



Carbon footprinting is not an exact science (and gets devilishly complicated when the various scopes and territorial boundaries are considered), but it should not be too surprising that footprints for black tea and coffee are virtually the same because the footprint for an individual cup is not dominated by the processing/transport of the crops. As someone said earlier this is due to efficient supply chains and shipping in vast quantities. Instead it is the energy required to boil the water and the dairy farming (lots of methane) to produce the milk that contribute most to emissions.

