Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 279513 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 08:45:59 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:10:06 am
I think this sums it all up.

I have been shopping at a farmers market since 2014ish and I only buy milk from the local farmer. The milk farmer, sources all his hay and grass and other nutrients needed for the cow, from less than 100 kms radius. They even graze the same hillock since the time they are born until they die and/or is cut for meat. No steroids and no growth hormones and nothing.

If you have time to do it, I would say, nah advise, all those who read this, to talk to a farmer about what he does to make his produce more eco friendly and sustainable. Only then you will realise that supermarket produce, though not entirely bad, is neither eco friendly nor sustainable. It is not about vegetarian or vegan in the grand scheme of things.

I was genuinely surprised when the farmer I asked him questions about sustainability and eco friendliness and he took me along in his tractor to his farm and explained me a lot about the things he does to make it work. That much amount of passion in sustainable living (fighting climate change being a byproduct) convinced me that I am only stepping inside a supermarket for alcohol, chips and household sprays and detergents. And some of them have eco friendly options in them.

Thats why I 1000% agree with your statement. Its not about what you eat. Its about where it is sourced from.

You are half right.  It's both.

Offline GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 08:58:57 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:03:19 am
Is this true though? My understanding is that actually shipping - as long as its not air freight which coffee certainly won't be - actually has pretty low emissions and isn't nearly as important as it has often been made out to be.

You may be right... this article suggests the margins are slimmer than they were last time I looked into this. For a cappuccino in the UK using conventional coffee growing methods and cow's milk, about 2/3rds of the CO2 emissions comes from the coffee, but with sustainable farming on the coffee side, the milk can be made to look worse (not sure whether there are equivalent gains to be made on the dairy side, and how prevalent the sustainable methods are on either side, but it's a close call).

https://theconversation.com/coffee-heres-the-carbon-cost-of-your-daily-cup-and-how-to-make-it-climate-friendly-152629
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:45:59 am
You are half right.  It's both.

Where is that graphic from? Can you provide me the link?
Its interesting to me that Soy and Oat milk have the least impact when you consider all the three metrics.
I always thought that soy requires more water per kilo, nearly on par with potato, avacado and carrots.
Offline 24/7

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 10:04:36 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:55:55 am
Where is that graphic from? Can you provide me the link?
Its interesting to me that Soy and Oat milk have the least impact when you consider all the three metrics.
I always thought that soy requires more water per kilo, nearly on par with potato, avacado and carrots.
It's the same one I posted earlier in the thread from the BBC, I think.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 10:14:47 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:04:36 am
It's the same one I posted earlier in the thread from the BBC, I think.

Just now seeing it.
Thanks a lot. :)
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:55:49 pm
I'd like to try cutting down on certain foods so any chance of our vegetarian and vegan members starting a thread for some recipes please?

Or if not recipes then at least some advice on how and when to use things like beans, pulses, lentils etc.

I do try to do a meat free meal once a week but they're not exactly awe inspiring.  Vegetable curries, bean stews, risottos etc but I'm not into meat substitutes at all.

I'd recommend getting The Green Roasting Tin, which has excellent vegan and vegetarian recipes for all tastes. A great place to start. I can't really eat pulses but I'll check if I can find recipes for you. I remember a pistou recipe which I enjoyed if that appeals.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 10:36:21 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:55:55 am
Where is that graphic from? Can you provide me the link?
Its interesting to me that Soy and Oat milk have the least impact when you consider all the three metrics.
I always thought that soy requires more water per kilo, nearly on par with potato, avacado and carrots.
But soy 'milk' is far nutritious than oat - this is why soy wins out for me. I find both to be tasty.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 10:44:50 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:55:49 pm
I'd like to try cutting down on certain foods so any chance of our vegetarian and vegan members starting a thread for some recipes please?

Or if not recipes then at least some advice on how and when to use things like beans, pulses, lentils etc.

I do try to do a meat free meal once a week but they're not exactly awe inspiring.  Vegetable curries, bean stews, risottos etc but I'm not into meat substitutes at all.

The guy is a bit of a twat, but this book is great:

River Cottage Veg Every Day

Online Andy82lfc

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:32:28 am
Without meaning to start a fight here, I can see why debating with people didn't work out well if you thought you were "holding a mirror" to people. Whether or not eating animal products - and in what circumstances - is cruel is a highly subjective question; if you were debating me, for example, you'd be far better off acknowledging there are relative costs and benefits to everything we do and trying to establish the best overall balance, rather than trying to impose your values of right and wrong.

No worries mate, everyone has their own opinion, not trying to impose mine or debate just saying what my opinion is too. However saying cruel is subjective kind of leans on my point I think, as there is very little subjectivity in it but we don't want to think that do we. If we murder an animal, take it away from parents, kill it as a baby, repeatedly impregnate, etc, etc ,etc, etc it is certainly cruel, but we don't want to see it as cruel though as, good people that most are, it is not nice to think that it is being cruel by eating meat on a daily basis. That's what I mean by holding a mirror up to ourselves and this was one reason I didn't like to think about it before I stopped, who would? The only way to get around it is to not think of it, as changing habits we have had from birth is incredibly difficult. Again another reason I don't judge people at all.

Sorry for having to state some of that as I specifically tried to avoid it on my first post, but then you brought it up  ;D The debate here though is for its environmental impact rather than anything else as you kind of pointed to. 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:37 am by Andy82lfc »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 11:04:59 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
I think it doesn't help matters that the push for plant-based diets is often ideologically driven - if you dig deeper and learn that the messenger is against the consumption of animal products under any circumstances, then it makes you question the message. And the fact is, it's not as simple as animal product=bad, plant product=good. I mean, people agonise over what kind of milk to put in their coffee, overlooking the fact that the biggest environmental impact by far comes from the coffee. If you're having a chicken and asparagus salad in England, chances are the chicken came from a local farm and the asparagus came from Peru - who's the bad guy there? In my opinion, the emphasis should be on eating local, seasonal, organic produce, and meat/dairy can be a part of that. The global food market is unsustainable, and yes, the distortions in the market that make meat & milk the cheapest (and often safest) source of many proteins and minerals is largely responsible for the general fuckery of the situation. Either we get back to basics, or we get fed fake food from a 3-D printer; I know what I'd prefer.



There's also the issue of heath, in terms of very processed foods being essentially bad for you.

Whilst I've no doubt that eating a diet based on unprocessed vegetables, pulses, grains, nuts, fruit is healthy, a lot of the 'meat substitute' stuff is heavily processed. The following is the ingredients for a popular plant-based burger:

Water, pea protein* (16%), canola oil, coconut oil, rice protein, flavouring, stabilizer (methylcellulose), potato starch, apple extract, colour (beetroot red), maltodextrin, pomegranate extract, salt, potassium salt, concentrated lemon juice, maize vinegar, carrot powder, emulsifier (sunflower lecithin).

It's no worse than what you find in meat-based heavily processed foods, but there's some red flags in there (eg: free sugars, starches, emuldifiers, stablilizers). Although good, fresh beef burgers are only minced beef, seasoning and perhaps a little egg to bind it.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:58:25 am
No worries mate, everyone has their own opinion, not trying to impose mine or debate just saying what my opinion is too. However saying cruel is subjective kind of leans on my point I think, as there is very little subjectivity in it but we don't want to think that do we. If we murder an animal, take it away from parents, kill it as a baby, repeatedly impregnate, etc, etc ,etc, etc it is certainly cruel, but we don't want to see it as cruel though as, good people that most are, it is not nice to think that it is being cruel by eating meat on a daily basis. That's what I mean by holding a mirror up to ourselves and this was one reason I didn't like to think about it before I stopped, who would? The only way to get around it is to not think of it, as changing habits we have had from birth is incredibly difficult. Again another reason I don't judge people at all.

Sorry for having to state some of that as I specifically tried to avoid it on my first post, but then you brought it up  ;D The debate here though is for its environmental impact rather than anything else as you kind of pointed to.

Exactly.  People buy all kinds of shit for their pets, and would be up in arms if they were treated poorly.  Yet, farm animals can live in squalor, be killed and eaten.  No Worries.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:04:59 am


There's also the issue of heath, in terms of very processed foods being essentially bad for you.

Whilst I've no doubt that eating a diet based on unprocessed vegetables, pulses, grains, nuts, fruit is healthy, a lot of the 'meat substitute' stuff is heavily processed. The following is the ingredients for a popular plant-based burger:

Water, pea protein* (16%), canola oil, coconut oil, rice protein, flavouring, stabilizer (methylcellulose), potato starch, apple extract, colour (beetroot red), maltodextrin, pomegranate extract, salt, potassium salt, concentrated lemon juice, maize vinegar, carrot powder, emulsifier (sunflower lecithin).

It's no worse than what you find in meat-based heavily processed foods, but there's some red flags in there (eg: free sugars, starches, emuldifiers, stablilizers). Although good, fresh beef burgers are only miced beef, seasoning and perhaps a little egg to bind it.


See, I would never use the word good when describing a beef burger, due to the huge environmental damage that has been caused to produce it, and potentially the terrible life (and death) the cow has had.

Also, apart from maybe too much salt, I cannot see much wrong with those ingredients.  Potassium chloride is actually a healthier salt then sodium.  Nothing wrong with water or plant-based proteins. methylcellulose and  maltodextrin and just thickeners.  All those ingredients are derived from plants with no stand-out red flags.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 12:01:59 pm »
Eating a lot of processed and red meat is bad for your health too.

Thus, eating less is a win all round!
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 12:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:47:36 am

See, I would never use the word good when describing a beef burger, due to the huge environmental damage that has been caused to produce it, and potentially the terrible life (and death) the cow has had.


I was using 'good' in terms of the quality of the beefburger (as opposed to, say, a Farmfoods frozen burger that are 12 for 99p or something).
Online reddebs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm »
Thanks for the recommendations 👍
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 01:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:44:50 am
The guy is a bit of a twat, but this book is great:

River Cottage Veg Every Day


Just had a look on the preview you get on Google and it looks really good, the first few looked perfect for my level of rudimentary cooking. Anyway bought it second hand for £4. Nice one!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 03:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:44:50 am
The guy is a bit of a twat, but this book is great:

River Cottage Veg Every Day


Compared to some other TV chefs, he's surely a saint.
Offline 24/7

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
Posted for relevance, given we're a footie site......this week's FSA newsletter just landed.

https://mailchi.mp/thefsa/fan-mail-green-football-weekened-announced-refs-to-trial-stadium-mics-to-improve-var-comms?e=36f2f406e5

February: Green Football Weekend coming

More than 80 clubs will be joining forces in February to combat the climate crisis ahead of the first ever Green Football Weekend  and supporters are being encouraged to take action too.

The Green Football Weekend will take place from Friday 3rd February to Sunday 5th February with clubs implementing changes by making their fixtures greener games.

Green Football Weekend organisers are encouraging everyone across the game to small actions which can make a difference to the environment and your pocket. Going vegetarian some days, turning the thermostat down one degree and taking shorter showers can all have a positive impact.

Brentford defender Ben Mee saids: The footballing community has the power to push the conversation forward and make real change that will help protect the world."

A toolkit, to help supporters and supporter groups get involved in Green Football Weekend, has been produced and can be downloaded here.

Green Football Weekend - find out more...
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:22:15 pm
Compared to some other TV chefs, he's surely a saint.

I agree.  I wasn't comparing him to any other chefs - most of which are absolute wankers.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 04:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:40:51 pm
Just had a look on the preview you get on Google and it looks really good, the first few looked perfect for my level of rudimentary cooking. Anyway bought it second hand for £4. Nice one!

Glad you liked it!

It's the best Veggie/Vegan cookbook I've come across.  Really nice and simple recipes, with realistic ingredients.  There's an option on most of the recipes to go veggie or vegan too.

Bargain at only £4!
Offline 24/7

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 04:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:24:31 pm
Bargain at only £4!
Cheaper than a BigMac, eh? ;)
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 04:58:58 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:36:51 pm
Cheaper than a BigMac, eh? ;)

Indeed  ;)
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:24:31 pm
Glad you liked it!

It's the best Veggie/Vegan cookbook I've come across.  Really nice and simple recipes, with realistic ingredients.  There's an option on most of the recipes to go veggie or vegan too.

Bargain at only £4!

I'll have a gander at that later.

Don't know much about her personally but the 'deliciously ella quick and easy' cookbook I've found to be really good. Some great recipes in there that are very easy and you forget half the time they are vegan let alone veggie.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 08:17:18 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
I think it doesn't help matters that the push for plant-based diets is often ideologically driven - if you dig deeper and learn that the messenger is against the consumption of animal products under any circumstances, then it makes you question the message. And the fact is, it's not as simple as animal product=bad, plant product=good. I mean, people agonise over what kind of milk to put in their coffee, overlooking the fact that the biggest environmental impact by far comes from the coffee. If you're having a chicken and asparagus salad in England, chances are the chicken came from a local farm and the asparagus came from Peru - who's the bad guy there? In my opinion, the emphasis should be on eating local, seasonal, organic produce, and meat/dairy can be a part of that. The global food market is unsustainable, and yes, the distortions in the market that make meat & milk the cheapest (and often safest) source of many proteins and minerals is largely responsible for the general fuckery of the situation. Either we get back to basics, or we get fed fake food from a 3-D printer; I know what I'd prefer.
I agree with some of what you are saying here but, for the record, most of the carbon emissions at least come from the milk rather than the coffee.

This is a bit old now so the actual gCO2e numbers might be a bit out of date but you will get the picture.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/green-living-blog/2010/jun/17/carbon-footprint-of-tea-coffee

Mike Berners-Lee has been an authority on this stuff for years and recently updated his excellent book "How bad are bananas?" on which this and other articles have been based, so check it out if you want the latest emissions figures.
https://uk.bookshop.org/books/how-bad-are-bananas-the-carbon-footprint-of-everything/9781788163811
Offline GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Those guardian figures may be misleading - the second post on this page has a coffee / milk comparison that's vastly different. Two observations that make me question what the guardian article is actually measuring:

1. Why are coffee and tea used interchangeably?  They are totally different crops from different parts of the world, prepared using different processes, it would be quite a fluke if they had exactly the same emissions.
2. Black coffee/ tea boiling just the water you need is 21g. The difference between a white coffee/ tea boiling the water you need vs. double the water you need is 18g.

I  think that article isn't counting the cost of producing the coffee/ tea and is only counting the preparation cost at home.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 10:18:52 pm »
I can try to explain a bit more - the carbon calculations do include the production of the raw materials and the making of the drink.

Figures may not be comparable to other posts because (as I mentioned) the article is over ten years old and carbon factors change from one year to the next, especially in energy production. In terms of the relative contributions of the different elements in a cup of tea/coffee the article is probably still a reasonable indictor of where emissions savings can be made. I don't have the latest version of the book so I cannot comment with authority on how things might have changed specifically, but I do know that agricultural emissions have been broadly flat for ages (so dairy is probably similar) and that emissions from electricity have fallen considerably while gas is relatively unchanged (so the method of water boiling will make a bit more of a difference).

The book itself (in my opinion) is a really good bit of popular science (although it is based on some hard-ass research) and groups 'similar' things together (e.g. hot drinks) as a way of introducing the reader to aspects of carbon literacy. A lot of the work that goes into the figures has been published in academic literature but such detail that would make it unwieldy and is left out of the main text (some is included in the appendices).

Carbon footprinting is not an exact science (and gets devilishly complicated when the various scopes and territorial boundaries are considered), but it should not be too surprising that footprints for black tea and coffee are virtually the same because the footprint for an individual cup is not dominated by the processing/transport of the crops. As someone said earlier this is due to efficient supply chains and shipping in vast quantities. Instead it is the energy required to boil the water and the dairy farming (lots of methane) to produce the milk that contribute most to emissions.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 10:51:57 pm »
Thanks RR, I don't know why I'm fighting battle because I live for coffee so it's in my interest to underplay its impact :) but my inner sceptic is forever frustrated by articles that don't show their working. That's why I appreciate stuff like the milk wars article that break it down by land, water, fertilisers, waste, transport, packaging, etc. CO2 alone is perhaps too reductive, and there's too much scope for journalists to set the parameters based on the point they're trying to make. And of course CO3 is far worse than CO2.

Anyway, one thing I took away from my otherwise fruitless googling was that you should definitely use loose tea instead of tea bags!
Offline thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 11:35:02 pm »
The big taboo is the subject of kids. Ive been lectured on the environmental impact of dairy by a vegan mate who has 4 kids. Surely, vegan or not, my childless (and quite environmentally conscious) existence will have less impact on the planet than his?
