Without meaning to start a fight here, I can see why debating with people didn't work out well if you thought you were "holding a mirror" to people. Whether or not eating animal products - and in what circumstances - is cruel is a highly subjective question; if you were debating me, for example, you'd be far better off acknowledging there are relative costs and benefits to everything we do and trying to establish the best overall balance, rather than trying to impose your values of right and wrong.
No worries mate, everyone has their own opinion, not trying to impose mine or debate just saying what my opinion is too. However saying cruel is subjective kind of leans on my point I think, as there is very little subjectivity in it but we don't want to think that do we. If we murder an animal, take it away from parents, kill it as a baby, repeatedly impregnate, etc, etc ,etc, etc it is certainly cruel, but we don't want to see it as cruel though as, good people that most are, it is not nice to think that it is being cruel by eating meat on a daily basis. That's what I mean by holding a mirror up to ourselves and this was one reason I didn't like to think about it before I stopped, who would? The only way to get around it is to not think of it, as changing habits we have had from birth is incredibly difficult. Again another reason I don't judge people at all.
Sorry for having to state some of that as I specifically tried to avoid it on my first post, but then you brought it up
The debate here though is for its environmental impact rather than anything else as you kind of pointed to.