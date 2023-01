Is this true though? My understanding is that actually shipping - as long as its not air freight which coffee certainly won't be - actually has pretty low emissions and isn't nearly as important as it has often been made out to be.



You may be right... this article suggests the margins are slimmer than they were last time I looked into this. For a cappuccino in the UK using conventional coffee growing methods and cow's milk, about 2/3rds of the CO2 emissions comes from the coffee, but with sustainable farming on the coffee side, the milk can be made to look worse (not sure whether there are equivalent gains to be made on the dairy side, and how prevalent the sustainable methods are on either side, but it's a close call).