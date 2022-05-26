« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 278745 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 11:05:02 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:18:05 am
There's also a seen in one of Michael Moore's films (I think it's in Sicko), showing the typical US supermarket's cheese selection - it's terrifying how much they have and even more terrifying how much of it is processed and just plain nasty, yet they consume so much of it - they allegedly even put it on rice!!!!!!! All so that they can justify the excessive production of milk......
Most American cheese is about as tasty as mild cheddar (a cheese invented for those who do not like cheese). You can buy some half-decent imported cheese in some US supermarkets, but that's just adding to the problem of CO2 emissions. Not that Americans generally go for any of that. No, they'll usually go for 'Swiss' (it's not Swiss - it just has holes in it) or 'pepper jack' (which is actually bland).
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 11:05:34 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:18:05 am
When they do, I'll switch in a heartbeat. Until then, this is me, on the eternal hunt for good cheese........which also serves to highlight the scale of the problem - given how damaging to the environment the dairy industry is, it's going to be a tough nut to crack.



There's also a seen in one of Michael Moore's films (I think it's in Sicko), showing the typical US supermarket's cheese selection - it's terrifying how much they have and even more terrifying how much of it is processed and just plain nasty, yet they consume so much of it - they allegedly even put it on rice!!!!!!! All so that they can justify the excessive production of milk......


Completely with you on the cheese issue. I'd forgotten about synthetic milk so thejbs' comment reminded me of this article that sounds promising, especially as it could be lactose free. Not sure about availability in the UK though, but it would be a game changer for many people.

I've heard about some of these cheeses they have in the US  ??? When I was a teen I had a friend who'd bring some back occasionally and even then it didn't appeal. Just no, I'll happily pass on those.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 11:06:18 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 08:08:01 am
It's a good point. According to Oxfam, the world's richest 1% were responsible for 15% of carbon emissions, which is twice what the poorest 50% emit. They need to take huge steps to reduce their emissions for everyone's benefit.

Lets face it they'd rather see that 50% die than give up their luxury. And probably will.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 11:09:31 am »
I´d been using rice milk on the assumption that soy was the worst one (it was getting some bad press for a while due to deforestation?).

Will have to switch back to soy in that case. I think it's the best tasting one, and closest to cows milk in tea.

I do still buy cows milk, but at a far lesser level than i once did.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 11:19:21 am »
Yeah, deforestation was mentioned in relation to soy. That is specific to certain countries though, so here in Australia where it's a lesser part of the equation, soy scores high.

Good point about cereal earlier, that's just about my only use for milk in the house... I get my cappuccino from Cafe, at home I drink black coffee. My cereal of choice is oats, so may as well get oat milk!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:09:31 am
I´d been using rice milk on the assumption that soy was the worst one (it was getting some bad press for a while due to deforestation?).

Will have to switch back to soy in that case. I think it's the best tasting one, and closest to cows milk in tea.

I do still buy cows milk, but at a far lesser level than i once did.
Same, really. I buy far less milk now. Soy is the only alternative which is similarly nutritious to milk. And as I wrote before, it tastes good in cereal, and is cheaper than the other options. Almond tastes good too, but uses a ridiculous amount of water to produce, is relatively expensive, and is not as nutritious. I only recently switched on to soy milk after a bad experience of 'vegan soy milk' in a cup of tea at a vegan cafe, 30-35 years ago. Funny how prejudices can stick. ;D
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:06:18 am
Lets face it they'd rather see that 50% die than give up their luxury. And probably will.

I agree - I don't see the richest making the massive changes needed. I'd like to see revenue-neutral carbon tax being widely adopted. It's been successful in British Columbia, not least because it mitigates the regressive nature of carbon taxes. It's one way to nudge people into reducing their emissions, with added benefits for less polluting industries and innovation.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 11:51:31 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 11:05:34 am
Just no, I'll happily pass on those.
Passing on those is rarely a happy experience in my experience ;) Also, many of these cheeses are impacted by GMP practices and excessive levels of oestrogen/hormones.
There's a whole industry dedicated to lying to us about what's in our products made with so-called 'natural' ingredients (there's nothing natural about forcing animals into unhealthy living environments to give up food for their children that we then put into our tea :wave )
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 12:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 11:27:20 am
I agree - I don't see the richest making the massive changes needed. I'd like to see revenue-neutral carbon tax being widely adopted. It's been successful in British Columbia, not least because it mitigates the regressive nature of carbon taxes. It's one way to nudge people into reducing their emissions, with added benefits for less polluting industries and innovation.


Far more to do, obviously, but most of the biggest western countries have reduced their GHG emissions over the past 30 years by upwards of 20%:

USA -22%
Germany -33%
UK -36%
France -25%

China now has a higher per-capital GHG emissions figure than most countries in Europe (including the UK)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:16:33 pm
The brand 'Beyond Meat' has given me the motivation to cut out beef altogether. I had pork mince last week for the first time in years and it tasted vile. Decent fish is hard to find here (and, in fairness, in the sea increasingly), so that leaves chicken as my biggest meat weakness. I've tried some chicken substitute from a local vegan shop but it's a) outrageously expensive and b) lacking in texture and flavour.

I've been a veggie for over 20 years, so I don't actually eat much meat substitute. However I like freeze-dried soy chunks in stuff that would have chicken in it. I don't think they taste like chicken, but they are a bit chewy and offer a different texture. You can get them in Chinese supermarkets and similar. Boil them in soup stock (oxo cubes or similar) until tender, then add to whatever you are making (don't add directly unless you're making stew anyway, they need a bit to cook). Much cheaper than meat substitutes too.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 12:39:53 pm »
Regarding milk substitutes - lots of people seem to like cashew in coffee, its more creamy than others.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:39:53 pm
Regarding milk substitutes - lots of people seem to like cashew in coffee, its more creamy than others.


Both coffee and tea taste far superior without any milk or milk substitute.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:18:05 am
When they do, I'll switch in a heartbeat. Until then, this is me, on the eternal hunt for good cheese........which also serves to highlight the scale of the problem - given how damaging to the environment the dairy industry is, it's going to be a tough nut to crack.



There's also a seen in one of Michael Moore's films (I think it's in Sicko), showing the typical US supermarket's cheese selection - it's terrifying how much they have and even more terrifying how much of it is processed and just plain nasty, yet they consume so much of it - they allegedly even put it on rice!!!!!!! All so that they can justify the excessive production of milk......
Have you tried the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Apparently quite a good selection of cheeses there
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:10:58 pm

Far more to do, obviously, but most of the biggest western countries have reduced their GHG emissions over the past 30 years by upwards of 20%:

USA -22%
Germany -33%
UK -36%
France -25%

China now has a higher per-capital GHG emissions figure than most countries in Europe (including the UK)


Isn't it the case that we haven't really reduced them and rather just got someone else (China) to produce them on our behalf?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 01:12:07 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:05:47 pm
Isn't it the case that we haven't really reduced them and rather just got someone else (China) to produce them on our behalf?

Exactly right. We have exported our manufacturing of consumer goods to China and other up-and-coming manufacturing economies, so we can ship them from the other side of the world, at greater all round emissions for everyone involved.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:12:07 pm
Exactly right. We have exported our manufacturing of consumer goods to China and other up-and-coming manufacturing economies, so we can ship them from the other side of the world, at greater all round emissions for everyone involved.

Absolutely correct. The bigger question is just how much is enough for a person to live sustainably. Thats the rub. You ask two people and youll get three answers. What exactly is an ideal level of consumption of resources that we should migrate to? It will of course have to involve de-growth on the part of rich countries so that developing nations can scale up. How on earth is any politician from a developed country going to sell that idea to his or her electorate? Its just not going to happen. We will keep blundering down this path until Nature imposes its own boundary conditions. Famine, drought, floods and disease will gradually decimate populations. All these huge airports, seaports, shopping malls are going to look really silly with nobody in them.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 02:32:12 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:25:39 pm
Absolutely correct. The bigger question is just how much is enough for a person to live sustainably. Thats the rub. You ask two people and youll get three answers. What exactly is an ideal level of consumption of resources that we should migrate to? It will of course have to involve de-growth on the part of rich countries so that developing nations can scale up. How on earth is any politician from a developed country going to sell that idea to his or her electorate? Its just not going to happen. We will keep blundering down this path until Nature imposes its own boundary conditions. Famine, drought, floods and disease will gradually decimate populations. All these huge airports, seaports, shopping malls are going to look really silly with nobody in them.



Quote
Four of nine planetary boundaries have now been crossed as a result of human activity, says an international team of 18 researchers in the journal Science (16 January 2015).

The four are: climate change, loss of biosphere integrity, land-system change, altered biogeochemical cycles (phosphorus and nitrogen).

Two of these, climate change and biosphere integrity, are what the scientists call "core boundaries". Significantly altering either of these "core boundaries" would "drive the Earth System into a new state".

"Transgressing a boundary increases the risk that human activities could inadvertently drive the Earth System into a much less hospitable state, damaging efforts to reduce poverty and leading to a deterioration of human wellbeing in many parts of the world, including wealthy countries," says Lead author, Professor Will Steffen, researcher at the Centre and the Australian National University, Canberra.

https://www.stockholmresilience.org/research/research-news/2015-01-15-planetary-boundaries---an-update.html


UN Warns of Total Societal Collapse Due to Breaching of Planetary Boundaries
Nafeez Ahmed
26 May 2022

Quote
When the United Nations published its 2022 Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction (GAR2022) in May, the worlds attention was on its grim verdict that the world was experiencing an accelerating trend of natural disasters and economic crises. But not a single media outlet picked up the biggest issue: the increasing probability of civilisational collapse.

Buried in the report, which was endorsed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, is the finding that escalating synergies between disasters, economic vulnerabilities and ecosystem failures are escalating the risk of a global collapse scenario.

This stark conclusion appears to be the first time that the UN has issued a flagship global report finding that existing global policies are accelerating toward the collapse of human civilisation. Yet somehow this urgent warning has remained unreported until now.

The report does not suggest that this outcome is inevitable or specify how close to this possibility we are. But it does confirm that, without radical change, thats where the world is heading.


https://bylinetimes.com/2022/05/26/un-warns-of-total-societal-collapse-due-to-breaching-of-planetary-boundaries/




Chemical pollution exceeds safe planetary limit: researcher Q+A on consequences for life on Earth
Published: January 20, 2022 3.38pm GMT


Quote
The production and release of plastics, pesticides, industrial compounds, antibiotics and other pollutants is now happening so fast and on such a large scale that it has exceeded the planetary boundary for chemical pollution, the safe limit for humanity, a new study claims.

We asked Patricia Villarrubia-Gómez, a PhD candidate at Stockholm University and one of the authors of the study, to explain what this means.



When did humanity breach this limit?

Quote
It is difficult to say specifically when humanity breached the planetary boundary for chemical pollution. Unlike other boundaries, this one deals with thousands of different entities.

We know there has been a 50-fold increase in the production of chemicals since 1950. This is projected to triple again by 2050. Plastic production alone increased 79% between 2000 and 2015.

There are 350,000 synthetic chemicals in production globally, and only a very small fraction of these is assessed for toxicity. We know little about their cumulative effects or how they behave in a mixture. This is important, as we are all exposed to (often) small concentrations of thousands of substances over our entire lives. We are only beginning to understand the large-scale, long-term effects of this exposure.

We judged that the boundary had been transgressed because the rate at which these pollutants are appearing in the environment far exceeds the capacity of governments to assess the risk, let alone control potential problems.

What is very important to us is that this study highlights the global scale and severity of chemical pollution. Not only because of the effects of producing and releasing such huge volumes of these substances into the environment on a daily basis, but also because it puts into perspective the consequences of human activity on a geological scale. These changes, led by humans, will have persistent and cumulative effects long after we have gone and industries have stopped pumping them out.

https://theconversation.com/chemical-pollution-exceeds-safe-planetary-limit-researcher-q-a-on-consequences-for-life-on-earth-175256
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 02:51:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:51:31 am
Passing on those is rarely a happy experience in my experience ;) Also, many of these cheeses are impacted by GMP practices and excessive levels of oestrogen/hormones.
There's a whole industry dedicated to lying to us about what's in our products made with so-called 'natural' ingredients (there's nothing natural about forcing animals into unhealthy living environments to give up food for their children that we then put into our tea :wave )

You sitting on the fence there ;) I agree though, it is mind-boggling to see some of the stuff that's added to our food. I mostly eat unprocessed food thankfully, when I can at least.

Monbiot's just mentioned Redefine Meat on Twitter, so I had a look. Not quite sure what to make of it at a glance - 3D-printed plant-based whole cuts? To be fair I know nothing about 3D printing so maybe it isn't as alien as it sounds to good ol' me. For anyone with entrepreneurial flair I think there are many opportunities now to make a difference. And that can only be a good thing.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 03:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:51:27 pm
You sitting on the fence there ;) I agree though, it is mind-boggling to see some of the stuff that's added to our food. I mostly eat unprocessed food thankfully, when I can at least.

Monbiot's just mentioned Redefine Meat on Twitter, so I had a look. Not quite sure what to make of it at a glance - 3D-printed plant-based whole cuts? To be fair I know nothing about 3D printing so maybe it isn't as alien as it sounds to good ol' me. For anyone with entrepreneurial flair I think there are many opportunities now to make a difference. And that can only be a good thing.
Yeah I've seen a few videos featuring those steaks - as for the 3-D printers, when it comes to food, does it make it more or less palatable to think of them as replicators? "Tea! Early Grey! Hot! With cashew nut milk!"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:25:39 pm
Absolutely correct. The bigger question is just how much is enough for a person to live sustainably. Thats the rub. You ask two people and youll get three answers. What exactly is an ideal level of consumption of resources that we should migrate to? It will of course have to involve de-growth on the part of rich countries so that developing nations can scale up. How on earth is any politician from a developed country going to sell that idea to his or her electorate? Its just not going to happen. We will keep blundering down this path until Nature imposes its own boundary conditions. Famine, drought, floods and disease will gradually decimate populations. All these huge airports, seaports, shopping malls are going to look really silly with nobody in them.


Good post - and exactly right.

Also worth noting that populations in the areas most likely to suffer the earliest and most severe impacts of climate change are still the fastest-growing.

Another point is that if you look at the biggest per-capita GHG culprits are generally in the Middle East, particularly the Arab states. They have big populations that are artificially sustained by huge desalination plants, powerful irrigation systems, and air conditioning. All extremely high energy consumption.

I find it insane how massive the global population has grown. Especially in areas that aren't really capable of sustaining more than sparse populations.

It's the biggest legacy of cheap energy - the ability to artificially populate inhospitable areas by cooling dwellings; irrigating agricultural areas and using energy-intensive pocesses to produce strong fertilizers; producing potable water. And it's not - IMO - a good legacy.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:51:27 pm
You sitting on the fence there ;) I agree though, it is mind-boggling to see some of the stuff that's added to our food. I mostly eat unprocessed food thankfully, when I can at least.

Monbiot's just mentioned Redefine Meat on Twitter, so I had a look. Not quite sure what to make of it at a glance - 3D-printed plant-based whole cuts? To be fair I know nothing about 3D printing so maybe it isn't as alien as it sounds to good ol' me. For anyone with entrepreneurial flair I think there are many opportunities now to make a difference. And that can only be a good thing.
Also Follow George as he seems to support a lot of the right causes in terms of environment/planet whether its wildlife, rivers, farming, fossil fuels etc. Ive got his book but havent found the time to read it yet.

Havent eaten meat for over 4 years and fish for over 2, generally trying to do whatever I can. Would love to try that lamb, think he put a photo of a steak up previously.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 04:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:51:27 pm
You sitting on the fence there ;) I agree though, it is mind-boggling to see some of the stuff that's added to our food. I mostly eat unprocessed food thankfully, when I can at least.

Monbiot's just mentioned Redefine Meat on Twitter, so I had a look. Not quite sure what to make of it at a glance - 3D-printed plant-based whole cuts? To be fair I know nothing about 3D printing so maybe it isn't as alien as it sounds to good ol' me. For anyone with entrepreneurial flair I think there are many opportunities now to make a difference. And that can only be a good thing.

3d-printing of foods usually works a bit like decorating a cake with cream or something like that. You have a somewhat liquid/gel, which gets printed in layers on top of each other. That builds the 3d structure. It needs to be stable enough to not just simply flow apart, so some sort of gelling agent will likely be needed. How weird the product is really just depends on whats in the original liquid.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 06:35:52 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:34:40 pm
Yeah I've seen a few videos featuring those steaks - as for the 3-D printers, when it comes to food, does it make it more or less palatable to think of them as replicators? "Tea! Early Grey! Hot! With cashew nut milk!"
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:14:35 pm
3d-printing of foods usually works a bit like decorating a cake with cream or something like that. You have a somewhat liquid/gel, which gets printed in layers on top of each other. That builds the 3d structure. It needs to be stable enough to not just simply flow apart, so some sort of gelling agent will likely be needed. How weird the product is really just depends on whats in the original liquid.

Ah, got it, thank you both. It makes sense now. Probably time to do some research on 3D printing more generally, there seem to have been some interesting developments.

RedBirdz, do you know if the soy chunks you mentioned above are like dried tofu knots? I asked someone to get me some but she couldn't find any, but the texture seems similar. They sound like interesting options.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 06:41:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:47:14 pm
Also Follow George as he seems to support a lot of the right causes in terms of environment/planet whether its wildlife, rivers, farming, fossil fuels etc. Ive got his book but havent found the time to read it yet.

Havent eaten meat for over 4 years and fish for over 2, generally trying to do whatever I can. Would love to try that lamb, think he put a photo of a steak up previously.



Monbiot's good on environmental issues, and I've learned quite a lot about issues in the UK through his work. I haven't read his latest books, I'm hoping to get Regenesis from the library.

It's good to see these options. I think many meat eaters struggle at the thought of not having meat so these substitutes help to nudge them along. I'm intrigued by Redefine Meat and if I can find it somewhere I'll give it a go. I remember the days when the options were basically Quorn or Cauldron. So much has happened in recent years on that front.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 06:41:07 pm
I think many meat eaters struggle at the thought of not having meat so these substitutes help to nudge them along.

I know several meat eaters who regularly use the substitutes and enjoy them, but continue eating meat. These people are intelligent enough to know that health wise and environmentally they should stop.

In my opinion it's an addiction.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 07:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:45:31 pm
I know several meat eaters who regularly use the substitutes and enjoy them, but continue eating meat. These people are intelligent enough to know that health wise and environmentally they should stop.

In my opinion it's an addiction.
I think theres probably something in that but I also think that a lot of people still dont understand the seriousness of the situation and others wont be told what they can eat because well they wont be told because they like meat and their selfish wants come first
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm »
As someone who is open minded to a plant based diet, I find the previous two posts incredibly condescending and unproductive. So people only eat meat because they're idiotic, selfish zombies? Get fucked. There are plenty of reasons to eat animal products, you don't help anyone with such an attitude.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 08:34:57 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:09:03 pm
As someone who is open minded to a plant based diet, I find the previous two posts incredibly condescending and unproductive. So people only eat meat because they're idiotic, selfish zombies? Get fucked. There are plenty of reasons to eat animal products, you don't help anyone with such an attitude.
My post clearly doesnt include all people, but you cant deny there are a lot who think like that. Id say the majority of people i know think like that, including most of my friends. On this issue I think its a pretty selfish outlook.

Im not sure there are plenty of reasons to eat meat products anymore. As long as you can get the nutrients etc you need elsewhere how many reasons are there to eat meat other than the fact it tastes good and people not appreciating being told they should either eat less or not at all?

Animal farming is one of the most damaging things for the environment not to mention, and this is my biggest personal motivator, pretty cruel.

Edit: I generally stay out of the news forum and these type of threads mainly because I dont always feel sufficiently knowledgable to argue certain thoughts or positions I have. So I guess I may have come across a bit ranty and perhaps condescending but I do struggle these days with most arguments for eating meat and animal farming
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 09:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:45:31 pm
I know several meat eaters who regularly use the substitutes and enjoy them, but continue eating meat. These people are intelligent enough to know that health wise and environmentally they should stop.

In my opinion it's an addiction.

Its more to do with taste. The substitutes, mostly, dont taste anywhere near as good.

I rarely have meat now (usually only when eating out) but I still do love the taste of it. Its incredibly cruel and damaging to the environment though. Those are the reasons Ive mostly quit it. But then, those same things apply to dairy yet Im not even close to giving up milk and cheese.
