As someone who is open minded to a plant based diet, I find the previous two posts incredibly condescending and unproductive. So people only eat meat because they're idiotic, selfish zombies? Get fucked. There are plenty of reasons to eat animal products, you don't help anyone with such an attitude.



My post clearly doesnt include all people, but you cant deny there are a lot who think like that. Id say the majority of people i know think like that, including most of my friends. On this issue I think its a pretty selfish outlook.Im not sure there are plenty of reasons to eat meat products anymore. As long as you can get the nutrients etc you need elsewhere how many reasons are there to eat meat other than the fact it tastes good and people not appreciating being told they should either eat less or not at all?Animal farming is one of the most damaging things for the environment not to mention, and this is my biggest personal motivator, pretty cruel.Edit: I generally stay out of the news forum and these type of threads mainly because I dont always feel sufficiently knowledgable to argue certain thoughts or positions I have. So I guess I may have come across a bit ranty and perhaps condescending but I do struggle these days with most arguments for eating meat and animal farming