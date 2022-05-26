Absolutely correct. The bigger question is just how much is enough for a person to live sustainably. Thats the rub. You ask two people and youll get three answers. What exactly is an ideal level of consumption of resources that we should migrate to? It will of course have to involve de-growth on the part of rich countries so that developing nations can scale up. How on earth is any politician from a developed country going to sell that idea to his or her electorate? Its just not going to happen. We will keep blundering down this path until Nature imposes its own boundary conditions. Famine, drought, floods and disease will gradually decimate populations. All these huge airports, seaports, shopping malls are going to look really silly with nobody in them.
Good post - and exactly right.
Also worth noting that populations in the areas most likely to suffer the earliest and most severe impacts of climate change are still the fastest-growing.
Another point is that if you look at the biggest per-capita GHG culprits are generally in the Middle East, particularly the Arab states. They have big populations that are artificially sustained by huge desalination plants, powerful irrigation systems, and air conditioning. All extremely high energy consumption.
I find it insane how massive the global population has grown. Especially in areas that aren't really capable of sustaining more than sparse populations.
It's the biggest legacy of cheap energy - the ability to artificially populate inhospitable areas by cooling dwellings; irrigating agricultural areas and using energy-intensive pocesses to produce strong fertilizers; producing potable water. And it's not - IMO - a good legacy.