Exactly right. We have exported our manufacturing of consumer goods to China and other up-and-coming manufacturing economies, so we can ship them from the other side of the world, at greater all round emissions for everyone involved.



Absolutely correct. The bigger question is just how much is enough for a person to live sustainably. Thats the rub. You ask two people and youll get three answers. What exactly is an ideal level of consumption of resources that we should migrate to? It will of course have to involve de-growth on the part of rich countries so that developing nations can scale up. How on earth is any politician from a developed country going to sell that idea to his or her electorate? Its just not going to happen. We will keep blundering down this path until Nature imposes its own boundary conditions. Famine, drought, floods and disease will gradually decimate populations. All these huge airports, seaports, shopping malls are going to look really silly with nobody in them.