Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)


There's also a seen in one of Michael Moore's films (I think it's in Sicko), showing the typical US supermarket's cheese selection - it's terrifying how much they have and even more terrifying how much of it is processed and just plain nasty, yet they consume so much of it - they allegedly even put it on rice!!!!!!! All so that they can justify the excessive production of milk......
Most American cheese is about as tasty as mild cheddar (a cheese invented for those who do not like cheese). You can buy some half-decent imported cheese in some US supermarkets, but that's just adding to the problem of CO2 emissions. Not that Americans generally go for any of that. No, they'll usually go for 'Swiss' (it's not Swiss - it just has holes in it) or 'pepper jack' (which is actually bland).

If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.


When they do, I'll switch in a heartbeat. Until then, this is me, on the eternal hunt for good cheese........which also serves to highlight the scale of the problem - given how damaging to the environment the dairy industry is, it's going to be a tough nut to crack.



There's also a seen in one of Michael Moore's films (I think it's in Sicko), showing the typical US supermarket's cheese selection - it's terrifying how much they have and even more terrifying how much of it is processed and just plain nasty, yet they consume so much of it - they allegedly even put it on rice!!!!!!! All so that they can justify the excessive production of milk......


Completely with you on the cheese issue. I'd forgotten about synthetic milk so thejbs' comment reminded me of this article that sounds promising, especially as it could be lactose free. Not sure about availability in the UK though, but it would be a game changer for many people.

I've heard about some of these cheeses they have in the US  ??? When I was a teen I had a friend who'd bring some back occasionally and even then it didn't appeal. Just no, I'll happily pass on those.

It's a good point. According to Oxfam, the world's richest 1% were responsible for 15% of carbon emissions, which is twice what the poorest 50% emit. They need to take huge steps to reduce their emissions for everyone's benefit.

Lets face it they'd rather see that 50% die than give up their luxury. And probably will.
I´d been using rice milk on the assumption that soy was the worst one (it was getting some bad press for a while due to deforestation?).

Will have to switch back to soy in that case. I think it's the best tasting one, and closest to cows milk in tea.

I do still buy cows milk, but at a far lesser level than i once did.
