There's also a seen in one of Michael Moore's films (I think it's in Sicko), showing the typical US supermarket's cheese selection - it's terrifying how much they have and even more terrifying how much of it is processed and just plain nasty, yet they consume so much of it - they allegedly even put it on rice!!!!!!! All so that they can justify the excessive production of milk......



Most American cheese is about as tasty as mild cheddar (a cheese invented for those who do not like cheese). You can buy some half-decent imported cheese in some US supermarkets, but that's just adding to the problem of CO2 emissions. Not that Americans generally go for any of that. No, they'll usually go for 'Swiss' (it's not Swiss - it just has holes in it) or 'pepper jack' (which is actually bland).