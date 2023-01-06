What a sad life yet we're contributing to so much destruction. I always thought I was doing my bit but clearly not 😟



A lot of it is not really in your hands, and would require changes in how we live and orgnise society. For example the long distances rural people have to drive for shopping. Other things are possible, but often expensive, like changes to the structure of the house. Isolated rural properties like yours are good candidates for heat pumps (even ground-source ones), and electricity via solar panels. Also lots of the technology has only recently been made suitable for non-expert use and wider distribution. Other things are still in active development,.for example there are companies trying to build small wind turbines that could go in your garden.I think we all can just keep trying, and keep thinking about improvements we could make in our lives. Going in the right direction is always better than not doing anything, even if if is not perfect.