I included gas just as a comparator, it has lower emissions than oil (but not that much lower) and LPG isnt much better than oil.
Sometimes you have limited options, we used to live in a place with no mains gas and our oil tank had no sight glass so I had to use a bamboo cane as a dipstick to see when we were going to run out. It was a rectangular tank so it was easy to calculate how many litres we had used modern plastic tanks come in all shapes and sizes so it is harder to calculate.
For the purposes of ready reckoning on emissions I think it is more than sufficient to estimate annual use. For example we used to get through a tank and a half a year a bit more in cold years and a bit less in warm ones.
If you are using between 1000-1500 litres a year that will means emissions between 2.5 and 3.8 tonnes CO2e.We use terms like small/medium/large because the source data is based on lots of different vehicles. In general I would assume anything under 1.2 litres to be a small call and anything over 1.6 litre to be large, so your Qashqui can probably be considered a medium sized car.
The carbon factor for a medium diesel car will include the fuel efficiency so 12000 miles a year will give emissions of about 3.2 tonnes CO2e.
Folk in rural areas tend to have higher emissions than those in cities because of the types of properties they live in, lack of public transport and increased distance that many have to travel.Your electricity consumption is pretty standard then and gives about 540 kg CO2e.
Most of us are constrained in some ways by where and how we have to live, but having some idea of the relative contribution to our carbon emissions is a good first step to understanding what sort of actions might make a difference.
So approx 7.5 tonnes in total for energy use, not taking into account food, clothes and other consumables.
That's maybe 10 altogether for 2 of us which I'm absolutely distraught about!
How the fuck do we cut that down without freezing, starving and never travelling anywhere or working again?
Christ almighty how the hell is the average so low when such a high percentage of the population have god knows how many holidays or flights a year and travel to work everyday and go out socialising, when we do fuck all other than survive?