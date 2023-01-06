« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
January 6, 2023, 09:31:43 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on January  6, 2023, 08:39:30 pm
I included gas just as a comparator, it has lower emissions than oil (but not that much lower) and LPG isnt much better than oil.

Sometimes you have limited options, we used to live in a place with no mains gas and our oil tank had no sight glass so I had to use a bamboo cane as a dipstick to see when we were going to run out. It was a rectangular tank so it was easy to calculate how many litres we had used  modern plastic tanks come in all shapes and sizes so it is harder to calculate.

For the purposes of ready reckoning on emissions I think it is more than sufficient to estimate annual use. For example we used to get through a tank and a half a year  a bit more in cold years and a bit less in warm ones.

If you are using between 1000-1500 litres a year that will means emissions between 2.5 and 3.8 tonnes CO2e.We use terms like small/medium/large because the source data is based on lots of different vehicles. In general I would assume anything under 1.2 litres to be a small call and anything over 1.6 litre to be large, so your Qashqui can probably be considered a medium sized car.

The carbon factor for a medium diesel car will include the fuel efficiency so 12000 miles a year will give emissions of about 3.2 tonnes CO2e.

Folk in rural areas tend to have higher emissions than those in cities because of the types of properties they live in, lack of public transport and increased distance that many have to travel.Your electricity consumption is pretty standard then and gives about 540 kg CO2e.


Most of us are constrained in some ways by where and how we have to live, but having some idea of the relative contribution to our carbon emissions is a good first step to understanding what sort of actions might make a difference.

So approx 7.5 tonnes in total for energy use, not taking into account food, clothes and other consumables. 

That's maybe 10 altogether for 2 of us which I'm absolutely distraught about!

How the fuck do we cut that down without freezing, starving and never travelling anywhere or working again?

Christ almighty how the hell is the average so low when such a high percentage of the population have god knows how many holidays or flights a year and travel to work everyday and go out socialising, when we do fuck all other than survive?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
January 6, 2023, 10:44:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January  6, 2023, 09:31:43 pm
So approx 7.5 tonnes in total for energy use, not taking into account food, clothes and other consumables. 

That's maybe 10 altogether for 2 of us which I'm absolutely distraught about!

How the fuck do we cut that down without freezing, starving and never travelling anywhere or working again?

Christ almighty how the hell is the average so low when such a high percentage of the population have god knows how many holidays or flights a year and travel to work everyday and go out socialising, when we do fuck all other than survive?
I dont think it is something to be distraught about. The average is skewed by people in cities who have smaller footprints - but we cant all live in cities  and there are plenty of folk in rural areas who consume and fly more than you guys seem to do.

We all just have to try to do what we can.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
January 6, 2023, 11:23:19 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on January  6, 2023, 10:44:15 pm
I dont think it is something to be distraught about. The average is skewed by people in cities who have smaller footprints - but we cant all live in cities  and there are plenty of folk in rural areas who consume and fly more than you guys seem to do.

We all just have to try to do what we can.

We barely fly at all in comparison to the majority I know.

Paul's been on a plane twice in his whole 53yrs of life and it was 2001 the last time I flew anywhere.

We don't even go away in the UK that often. 

2018 was the last holiday we had in Northumberland, same as the year before.  Prior to that our honeymoon in Scotland in 2014 and a trip to Cornwall back in 2003 when the kids were 17 & 15yrs old and that's the only time I've ever taken them on a holiday.

What a sad life yet we're contributing to so much destruction.  I always thought I was doing my bit but clearly not 😟
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
January 7, 2023, 12:38:09 am
Quote from: reddebs on January  6, 2023, 11:23:19 pm
What a sad life yet we're contributing to so much destruction.  I always thought I was doing my bit but clearly not 😟

A lot of it is not really in your hands, and would require changes in how we live and orgnise society. For example the long distances rural people have to drive for shopping. Other things are possible, but often expensive, like changes to the structure of the house. Isolated rural properties like yours are good candidates for heat pumps (even ground-source ones), and electricity via solar panels. Also lots of the technology has only recently been made suitable for non-expert use and wider distribution. Other things are still in active development,.for example there are companies trying to build small wind turbines that could go in your garden.

I think we all can just keep trying, and keep thinking about improvements we could make in our lives. Going in the right direction is always better than not doing anything, even if if is not perfect.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 03:59:35 pm
Ski resort in the Alps.
Image taken, I think, 2 days ago.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:21:54 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:59:35 pm
Ski resort in the Alps.
Image taken, I think, 2 days ago.


Think there's been some falls over the last 24 hours, but they're well down on average. A lot to do with a big area of high pressure dominating that mainland Europe/Med region since before Xmas, so it's been dry. But in places also really mild (warm, even)

Signs that the Euro-high will decline, allowing fronts to pass further south than they have been doing, so promise of more snow over the next 1-2 weeks.

The development of the Euro-high is symptomatic of a northwards drift in pressure belts over the past 50 years.



Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:26:19 pm
My cousin was Les Arcs over New Year and it had loads of snow.


Meanwhile the Scottish ski "resorts" are having a boom year because of the lack of snow in much of the alps.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 04:47:21 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:26:19 pm
My cousin was Les Arcs over New Year and it had loads of snow.


Meanwhile the Scottish ski "resorts" are having a boom year because of the lack of snow in much of the alps.

Thats the Brexit we wanted
