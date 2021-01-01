The impacts of climate change in most developed countries just isn't severe enough for people to accept curtailments to their standards of living. Of course, by the time the impacts are severe enough, it will be far too late.



That's where I am too - it's crept up too slowly for most to notice, and by the time the realisation hits the majority in the face, we'll be decades past the time to do anything about it. It'll be a time of forced mass migration, struggles and even wars over resources, and major societal collapse on a scale not seen since the fall of Rome or the disintegration of the Bronze Age civilisations.There was a bit in a podcast I was listening to the other day, someone being interviewed who consults for billionaires - there have been increasing questions on where in the world they should build their bolt holes, and how they ensure staff loyalty when money is worthless (one of them asked about shock collars!) etc. These are the people that probably could get together and solve a lot of the issues, but they're more concerned with their own survival, prosperity and dominion.