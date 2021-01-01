Do you genuinely believe this rather than people realising that the world as we know it will be destroyed for their kids and grandkids if we don't act?
Absolutely I believe it. I think many people are willing to make some sacrifices and alter their lifestyles to a certain extent; but not to the extent that it damages their way of life that they've become acccstomed to.
If a government imposed such curtailments on emissions, then you could bet your house than another party would seek to exploit the opposition that this would create. And they'd hoover up votes.
I'm looking primarily at the UK, but it would apply to varying levels in most/all European countries, and moreso in places like the US, Canada & Australia.
The impacts of climate change in most developed countries just isn't severe enough for people to accept curtailments to their standards of living. Of course, by the time the impacts are severe enough, it will be far too late.