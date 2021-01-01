« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 275350 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm
Anybody still in doubt?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64158283

European weather: Winter heat records smashed all over continent

[snippet]
"The temperature recorded in Warsaw on 1 January was 4C higher than the previous record for the month, and Belarus' record high was 16.4C, some 4.5C above the previous record.

In Spain, New Year's Day temperatures in Bilbao were equivalent to the average in July, and parts of Catalonia including Barcelona are subject to restrictions on water use.

Records are broken all the time, but it is unusual for the difference to be more than a few 10ths of a degree."

 :o


It's wiping out the skiing season in the Alps, too.

One specific climatological impact of climate change that's increasingly apparent seems to be that the Jetstream is becoming more meridional (ie, more wavy). Depending where you sit under the upswings or downswings in the waves means either extreme cold (as in Dec 2022 in the US) or extreme warmth as now in N Europe.

How the Jetstream responds to increasing temperature change around the Arctic and the accompanying increases to Sea Surface Temps there isn't that well understood.



In terms of what *we* are doing about it, here's a graph of the UK's CO2 emissions going back to the 18th century: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_gas_emissions_by_the_United_Kingdom#/media/File:CO2_emissions_UK.svg

Obviously, developed countries have, through the past 30/40 years, outsourced a lot of their dirty manufacturing function to developing countries. But any government in an a developed world democracy that tries to impose draconian restrictions on emissions to a level that reduces living standards will find themselves out of office come next election.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 12:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:18:49 am
But any government in an a developed world democracy that tries to impose draconian restrictions on emissions to a level that reduces living standards will find themselves out of office come next election.

We know how you'd react if anyone tried to take away your steak  ;)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 12:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:18:49 am
But any government in an a developed world democracy that tries to impose draconian restrictions on emissions to a level that reduces living standards will find themselves out of office come next election.

Do you genuinely believe this rather than people realising that the world as we know it will be destroyed for their kids and grandkids if we don't act?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,224
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 12:55:13 pm »
I don't think it should be up to the government to "enforce draconian measures". It is up to society to decide, we don't want to live like this anymore. Government can then bring in laws to enforce the change. Also if people want to change, solution will be found - most people do not need to own a car for example. If more were realising that, there would be a stronger push for better public transport, cycling and walkin otions, and for car sharing schemes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:50:43 pm
Do you genuinely believe this rather than people realising that the world as we know it will be destroyed for their kids and grandkids if we don't act?


Absolutely I believe it. I think many people are willing to make some sacrifices and alter their lifestyles to a certain extent; but not to the extent that it damages their way of life that they've become acccstomed to.

If a government imposed such curtailments on emissions, then you could bet your house than another party would seek to exploit the opposition that this would create. And they'd hoover up votes.

I'm looking primarily at the UK, but it would apply to varying levels in most/all European countries, and moreso in places like the US, Canada & Australia.

The impacts of climate change in most developed countries just isn't severe enough for people to accept curtailments to their standards of living. Of course, by the time the impacts are severe enough, it will be far too late.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:55:13 pm
I don't think it should be up to the government to "enforce draconian measures". It is up to society to decide, we don't want to live like this anymore. Government can then bring in laws to enforce the change. Also if people want to change, solution will be found - most people do not need to own a car for example. If more were realising that, there would be a stronger push for better public transport, cycling and walkin otions, and for car sharing schemes.


I think you're being very over-optimistic about people.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,351
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm »
I've already accepted that we're pretty much doomed. Arthur C Clarke wrote an essay about catastrophic population decline, suggesting that a combination of conflict, famine and man-made changes to the environment will conspire to reduce us back to a max of 1 billion. That might be overly optimistic too......

Bring it. The planet will be fine - in fact, it'll be better off without us.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • Klopptimist
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:48:29 pm
The impacts of climate change in most developed countries just isn't severe enough for people to accept curtailments to their standards of living. Of course, by the time the impacts are severe enough, it will be far too late.

That's where I am too - it's crept up too slowly for most to notice, and by the time the realisation hits the majority in the face, we'll be decades past the time to do anything about it. It'll be a time of forced mass migration, struggles and even wars over resources, and major societal collapse on a scale not seen since the fall of Rome or the disintegration of the Bronze Age civilisations.

There was a bit in a podcast I was listening to the other day, someone being interviewed who consults for billionaires - there have been increasing questions on where in the world they should build their bolt holes, and how they ensure staff loyalty when money is worthless (one of them asked about shock collars!) etc. These are the people that probably could get together and solve a lot of the issues, but they're more concerned with their own survival, prosperity and dominion.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:48:29 pm

Absolutely I believe it. I think many people are willing to make some sacrifices and alter their lifestyles to a certain extent; but not to the extent that it damages their way of life that they've become acccstomed to.

If a government imposed such curtailments on emissions, then you could bet your house than another party would seek to exploit the opposition that this would create. And they'd hoover up votes.

I'm looking primarily at the UK, but it would apply to varying levels in most/all European countries, and moreso in places like the US, Canada & Australia.

The impacts of climate change in most developed countries just isn't severe enough for people to accept curtailments to their standards of living. Of course, by the time the impacts are severe enough, it will be far too late.

In what ways are you thinking the curtailments will be so draconian that people will rebel mate?

I'm no expert and no very little about what constitutes massive reductions, I don't even know how to calculate my own emissions to know how to make my own reductions.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 02:35:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 01:57:05 pm
I've already accepted that we're pretty much doomed. Arthur C Clarke wrote an essay about catastrophic population decline, suggesting that a combination of conflict, famine and man-made changes to the environment will conspire to reduce us back to a max of 1 billion. That might be overly optimistic too......

Bring it. The planet will be fine - in fact, it'll be better off without us.


The trouble is that it will nit pan out as we might anticipate, the obvious scenario of ever increasing temperature is only the start. Whilst I have no idea what will happen in practice I would suggest that migration and conflict will be the greater issues, it will be a human problem that manifests itself in a way that seems to be caused by something else.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,351
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 02:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:35:47 pm

The trouble is that it will nit pan out as we might anticipate, the obvious scenario of ever increasing temperature is only the start. Whilst I have no idea what will happen in practice I would suggest that migration and conflict will be the greater issues, it will be a human problem that manifests itself in a way that seems to be caused by something else.
Think though of the factors which would precipitate (pun unintended) such conflict. We've already seen conflicts triggered by climate migration issues and we've already seen conflicts over control of vital resources, such as fresh water......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 